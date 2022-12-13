One nabbed for carjacking

Ludhiana: The police arrested a man for carjacking and recovered the snatched car from him. Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu shared this information here on Monday. DCP Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran, and Inspector Rajesh Kumar said the arrested accused had been identified as Paras Bhatti, a resident of Amritsar district and currently resides in Labour Colony,Gill Road, Ludhiana. His aide Harditt Singh, alias Garry, a resident of Amritsar district was yet to be arrested. According to the police, the accused hired a taxi from Ludhiana to Delhi. Taxi driver Sakman Khan alleged that when they reached near Ambala, the accused thrashed him and snatched the car. After the investigation, the police managed to arrest Bhatti. The police said efforts were on to arrest another accused Harditt Singh. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
