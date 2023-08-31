One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 30

One of the two men who had sustained injuries after setting themselves on fire while protesting against action of the MC passed away today. The person has been identified as Beeru. This evening, he breathed his last at the PGI, Chandigarh.

When an MC’s team accompanied by the police reached Onkar Vihar near Sector 32 to demolish an alleged encroachment on about 71 sq yards of government land on Tuesday, Beeru and Anmol had set themselves on fire. They had received severe burn injuries and were taken to the Civil Hospital. Later, they were referred to the CMCH and then PGI, Chandigarh. At present, the condition of Anmol is stated to be serious.

His kin blamed MC officials for the tragedy. Yesterday, they alleged that the MC team had come to demolish their hut and tea stall without issuing any notice to them.

On the other hand, MC officials had levelled allegations against the brothers for making an attempt to assault and set on fire officials. Following a complaint filed by the MC’s ATP, the police filed an FIR against Beeru, Anmol, and some of their relatives.

