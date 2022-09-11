One succumbs to swine flu in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

One person lost his life due to swine flu and now, the total count of swine flu deaths from Ludhiana this year so far has reached seven.

The person who lost his life today was a 51-year-old man from Halwara, here. He was admitted to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, on September 3. He tested positive on September 5.

A total of 19 persons from Ludhiana and 41 from other districts have tested positive for swine flu this year.