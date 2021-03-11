One tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

One fresh case of Covid-19 was reported while no life was lost due to the virus in the district today.

A total of 1,09,952 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,281 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.92 per cent on Sunday and there were nine active cases in the district.

The patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the district Health Department.

At present, no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 36,09,170 samples have been taken of which 34,84,449 samples were found negative. Samples of 2,805 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.