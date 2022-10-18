One tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 17

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,572 persons tested positive and 3,017 lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Monday, there were 10 active cases and all patients had been asked to isolate themselves in their homes.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent.

Till date, a total of 40,06,558 samples have been taken, of which 38,77,691 were found negative.

Samples of 962 suspected patients were sent for testing on Monday, the results of which are expected shortly.