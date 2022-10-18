One tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, October 17
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,572 persons tested positive and 3,017 lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Monday, there were 10 active cases and all patients had been asked to isolate themselves in their homes.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent.
Till date, a total of 40,06,558 samples have been taken, of which 38,77,691 were found negative.
Samples of 962 suspected patients were sent for testing on Monday, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...