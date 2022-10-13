One tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, October 12
One fresh case of Covid-19 has been reported from the district on Wednesday. Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,563 positive cases had been reported from the district and 15,295 positive cases from other districts or states so far. The virus has claimed the lives of 3,017 patients to date.
