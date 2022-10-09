One tests +ve for Covid in dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, one person tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in district on Saturday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,555 persons had tested positive and 3,017 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. On Saturday, there were 15 active cases in district.