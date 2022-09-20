One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid while no loss of life due to the virus was reported in the district on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,513 persons have tested positive and 3,016 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

There were 34 active cases on Monday, of which 32 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while the rest of them are admitted to hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.31 per cent in the district.

Till date, a total of 39,55,049 samples have been taken, of which 38,26,255 were found negative.

On Monday, samples of 1,248 suspected patients were sent for testing, the results of which are expected shortly.