One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid today and no loss of life was reported due to the virus.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,621 persons have tested positive in the district and a total of 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Saturday, there were five active cases in the district and four of them have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes while one is admitted to a hospital.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.34 per cent.

Till date, a total of 40,36,241 samples have been taken, of which 39,07,320 were found negative.

Samples of 164 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.