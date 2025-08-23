DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / One-time settlement of property tax: Deadline nears, Suvidha Kendras in Ludhiana open on weekends

One-time settlement of property tax: Deadline nears, Suvidha Kendras in Ludhiana open on weekends

With just days left, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation ramps up awareness drives
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:06 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the decision was taken in the interest of residents. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

In a bid to facilitate residents ahead of the August 31 deadline under the one-time settlement (OTS) policy, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has announced extended working hours at its zonal Suvidha Kendras, including weekend operations. The Kendras will remain open on Saturdays (August 23 and 30) and Sundays (August 24 and 31) during regular office hours to ensure maximum public convenience.

Advertisement

MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the decision was taken in the interest of residents, as August 31 marks the last day to pay pending property tax without incurring penalty or interest under the OTS scheme notified by the state government.

Officials reiterated that property tax is to be paid annually on a self-assessment basis. Failure to do so results in a 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest on outstanding amount. The OTS policy offers defaulters a rare opportunity to clear dues without this additional financial burden.

Advertisement

The civic body has deployed staff across all zonal offices to assist residents. On Saturday, a steady stream of citizens visited Suvidha Kendras to settle their dues.

Ramesh Arora, a resident of Model Town, said, “I had been delaying payment due to the penalty. This scheme is a relief. The staff here is cooperative, and the process is smooth.”

Advertisement

Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Gill Road, added, “I appreciate that the office is open on a weekend. For working people like me, this flexibility makes a big difference.”

MC officials have urged residents to make full use of the scheme before the deadline. Payments can be made at Suvidha Kendras located in all MC zonal offices.

Commissioner Dachalwal emphasised, “This is a public-friendly initiative. We want every eligible resident to benefit from the waiver and avoid future penalties.”

With just days left, the civic body has also ramped up awareness drives to ensure no taxpayer misses the opportunity.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts