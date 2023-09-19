One-time settlement policy for defaulters of property tax

Ludhiana, September 18
The state government has announced a one-time settlement (OTS) policy for property tax defaulters and issued a notification regarding the same. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and a few AAP MLAs shared the information here on Monday.
As per the norms, residents who have not paid property tax in the past were liable to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest on the pending tax. But under the OTS policy, the residents can now pay the pending tax in lump sum without penalty and interest by December 31, 2023. A 100 per cent penalty and interest waiver had been announced by the state government, Rishi said.
MC officials said in case, the residents were not able to pay pending tax by December 31, 2023, in lump sum, they would be eligible for 50 per cent penalty and interest waiver on the payment of lump sum from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024. After March 31, 2024, the residents have to pay full penalty and interest on the pending tax, as per the norms.
The legislators present at the MC office said the AAP-led state government was working for the betterment of the state. Residents should take benefit of the policy and submit their pending tax without any penalty and interest by December 31, 2023.
10 per cent rebate for current financial year
The MLAs and civic body officials said residents could also avail 10 per cent rebate on the payment of property tax for the current financial year (2023-24) till September 30. The officials said 10 per cent rebate was being given only on the payment of tax for the current financial year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...