One-way traffic trial fails in Chaura Bazaar

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 18

On Sunday, the police gave directions for one-way movement of vehicles in Chaura Bazaar to ensure smooth traffic flow but it turned out to be a “failed” experiment.

Vehicles were seen entering and exiting from both sides on the road in the area. The police took the initiative to ban entry of four-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and other commercial vehicles in Chaura Bazaar to ensure that traffic run smoothly in the coming festival season.

When asked about the violation of one-way traffic orders, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said it was a police initiative to control traffic in the Sunday market of Chaura Bazaar and if violations are there, he would ask the traffic zone in-charge to ensure implementation of the one-way traffic orders.

“We need cooperation of the public to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the old city area, starting from Chaura Bazaar. We will deploy police personnel at the entrance of Chaura Bazaar for strict implementation of one-way orders,” said Lamba.

Meanwhile, recently the police have also been making announcements in old city areas such as railway road, Clock Tower and Chaura Bazaar to encourage shopkeepers and road vendors to make roads free of encroachments. The police also shared the video regarding the announcement on their official social media pages. While making the announcement, the police also interacted with shopkeepers and roadside vendors.