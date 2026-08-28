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Home / Ludhiana / One-year-old bitten by stray dog, critical

One-year-old bitten by stray dog, critical

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:33 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Kin of the child said immediate steps should be taken to catch stray dogs roaming in the area. File
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A one-year-old boy was seriously injured in a stray dog attack at the Khanna Grain Market on Thursday morning.

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After first aid, doctors at the Khanna Civil Hospital referred the child to a hospital in Patiala.

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As per information, the incident occurred around 6 am when the child was lying outside his house. A stray dog came and attacked him. Hearing the child’s cries, a passer-by rescued him.

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Family members told mediapersons that the incident left the child with over 10 deep wounds in his head, neck and other parts of the body. The child was rushed to the Khanna Civil Hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Patiala due to his critical condition.

Kalu, the victim’s father, said there had been stray dog menace in the area for a long time and the administration had failed to take any serious action in the matter.

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Family members of the child said immediate steps should be taken to catch stray dogs roaming in the area so that such incidents could be prevented in the future.

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