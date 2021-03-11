Onkar Pahwa gets Udyog Ratna Award

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD of Avon Cycles Ltd, has been honoured with the ‘Udyog Ratna Award’ by Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on the 69th annual convocation of Panjab University, Chandigarh, here on Friday. He joined the family business as a management trainee and took over the reins to set up the export function and played a key role in initiating export to Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. He has participated in more than 40 trade fairs across continents, expanding his company’s international footprint, making it the third largest Indian bicycle brand. As a visionary he diversified into wind power, solar energy and electric mobility by launching electric scooters and rickshaws under the brand name E-World of Avon and in 2015 Avon Fitness Machines were also introduced in the market. He has been generously contributing to society and built a hospital in memory of his late mother, Mata Kaushalya Devi Pahwa Charitable Hospital in Ludhiana’s neighbourhood, providing free healthcare facilities to the economically weaker sections.