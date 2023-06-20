Online NOCs: Months on, govt fails to find solution for software ‘glitch’

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 19

Even as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has publicly acknowledged the inconvenience being caused to the stakeholders of the real estate sector because of the process of issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) coming to a halt, no concrete steps have been taken to tackle the issue.

For months now, area development authorities across the state have been unable to issue online NOCs because of a purported software ‘glitch’.

The situation has led to the state government suffering huge loss of revenue due to the non-registration of sale deeds where NOCs are required. Thousands of property owners and developers across the state have been facing inconvenience, with the former also suffering losses in business due to the alleged indifference and apathy of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Sources maintain that the pendency of NOCs in the state has soared to a new high and frustrated applicants have now even stopped visiting the offices of the development authorities concerned, as the dealing staff and their supervisory officials are also in no position to say anything about the fate of the pending NOC applications.

Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers’ Association president Gurwinder Lamba alleged that the state government has pushed the real estate sector into an even deeper crisis by its failure to come to terms with a ‘complicating and complex’ issue.

“Unfortunately, the government, including the minister concerned, and officials of the HUD and Town Planning Departments, are showing no concern over an issue which warrants top priority and a practical solution - even a harsh one, if required. However, no one seems to be bothered over the harassment being caused to thousands of stakeholders for the indecisive attitude on the part of the government,” Lamba said.

“The authorities concerned have failed to find even a temporary solution for the problem arising due to the glitch with Google Pro App. The software is needed for the determination of time-frame of colonies for the purpose of issuing NOCs,” Lamba added.

GLADA Chief Administrator could not be contacted for a comment.

