Only 1 ART Centre in Ludhiana district, HIV patients bear the brunt

Ludhiana, December 5

The presence of only one Anti-Retroviral Therapy Centre (ARTC) for the entire district has been a source of constant discomfort for HIV patients here. The patients have to travel to the ARTC located at the civil hospital for counselling and receiving medicines. As the treatment requires them to visit the centre frequently, they are finding it difficult to make the long journey every month. ARTC helps these patients by improving their quality of life with treatment that maximally suppresses the HIV virus.

The civil hospital ARTC caters to approximately 350 patients every day. There are two centres linked to ARTC, at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), and Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Although the necessary medicines are available at these centres, no counselling session are held there.

The registration tally at ARTC reveals that nearly 1,500-2,000 new registrations are made at the civil hospital centre every year. In the financial year 2020-21, 926 new registrations were recorded at ARTC, in 2021-22, the number of new registrations was 1,320, while in 2022-23, the total new registrations numbered 1,937. From 2022 to October 2023, 1,443 new registrations were made.

A patient from Maachiwara said it was very difficult for him to travel to Ludhiana every month to get medicines. “I have grown weak due to the syndrome, and it is difficult for me to travel 40 kilometres by bus in this condition just to get my medicines every month,” he said. “The ordeal does not end here as there is rush at the centre and it takes me the whole day to get my medicines. There should be another centre outside the city so that patients from periphery areas can go there.”

A patient from Jagraon said the treatment for AIDS is life-long and coming to Ludhiana every month is very difficult. “I travel up to 90 minutes one way every time I have to get medicines. I am aware that there is centre at CMCH too, but both the hospitals are located in close proximity to each other, so it hardly makes a difference,” he added.

The civil hospital ARTC was opened in 2009, prior to which patients had to travel to Chandigarh, Jalandhar or Amritsar to receive medicines and counselling.

Year-wise statistics of patient registrations

