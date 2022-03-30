Only 2 Ludhiana Cong ex-MLAs attend meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 29

A closed-door meeting of Congress leaders was held today at Rakesh Pandey’s residence in South City here.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, former MLA Surinder Dawar, Sher Singh Ghubaya, Pirmal Singh, Tarlochan Singh Banga, Mahinder Singh KP and Jagdev Singh among others participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, the local Congress leadership maintained distance from the meeting. Only two former local MLAs Surinder Dawar and Rakesh Pandey were there.

Prominent leaders like Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Kuldip Vaid and Sanjeev Talwar remained absent in today’s meeting.

Former MLA Rakesh Pandey said it was an informal meeting and no special invitations were sent. “From Ludhiana, Dawar and me were there, while Talwar had some personal work,” said Pandey. Pandey said the main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the recent Vidhan Sabha elections and what were the factors that led to the Congress’ defeat. The meeting is an effort to ensure a speedy revival of the party in Punjab.

Sukhpal Khaira, commenting on the absence of a few leaders in the meeting, said this was not a formal meeting and if they were not present in the meeting, they might attend the next meeting. Meetings are being held at different places throughout Punjab.

“How to finish groupism and take the party forward was what was discussed in today’s meeting,” he maintained.

When asked if today’s meeting was ahead of the appointment of PPCC chief, he said whatever decision is taken by the party high command regarding the president of the PPCC will be accepted by the party leaders and no such discussion was held today.