Only city airport without night landing facility in state

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 28

The Ludhiana airport is the only one in the state that does not have night landing facilities among five airports in Punjab that operate commercial civilian flights, Parliament was informed on Monday.

“The night landing facility is not available at the airport due to unavailability of land,” Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question raised by Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament (MP) Raghav Chadha.

Night landing facility is available at Amritsar, Bathinda, Pathankot and Adampur airports in Punjab. In addition, the international airport in Chandigarh also have full night operations capability for civilian aircraft.

The aforementioned airports in the state, which include an international terminal at Amritsar, a domestic terminal at Ludhiana and civilian enclaves at military airfields at Adampur (Jalandhar), Bhisiana (Bathinda) and Pathankot, are controlled by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

According to AAI data, the Ludhiana airport is located at Sahnewal, about 12 km from the city and is spread over 130 acres, and has a short 4,800 feet runway that can accommodate only small aircraft. At present, Air India is the only airlines operating flights from the airport, with Delhi being the single destination.

The airport will be closed down once the new international airport at Halwara, about 32 km from Ludhiana, becomes operational, expectedly later this year. The new airport will be co-located with the sprawling air force base that houses modern fighter aircraft.

The three major AAI-run airports in Himachal Pradesh, located near Shimla, Kullu and Kangra, also do not have any night landing facilities, Parliament was informed. Hisar is the only airport

in Haryana figuring in

the ministry’s list of airports that does not have night landing facilities. However, the state owns a few other airstrips used by flying training institutes and aero-sports or are non-operational.

Of the total 153 airports across the country owned or operated by the AAI, state governments or private entities, 44 do not have night landing facilities, according to the ministry’s data.