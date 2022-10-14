Only traders having licence to sell firecrackers: Admn

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, October 13

Ensuring the implementation of government guidelines on manufacturing, stocking, distribution, sale and usage of firecrackers seems to be an uphill task for the administration.

While the authorities concerned have been asked to ensure that the sale of permitted firecrackers should be allowed only through licenced traders, only eight businessmen from the Mandi Ahmedgarh and one from the Amargarh subdivisions have applied for temporary permission at the office of the Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner (DC) so far. However, the number of retail outlets for selling firecrackers during the Diwali festival is expected to be in hundreds.

Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal has advised the SDMs at Mandi Ahmedgarh and Amargarh to ensure that the sale of permitted firecrackers is allowed only though traders having licence and at designated places only.

“We have sought applications for temporary licences for the sale of permitted firecrackers from traders till Friday. Permission will be given through a lottery system on October 18,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukhpreet Singh Sidhu said, maintaining that teams of designated officials would be deployed to take action against those stocking, selling or bursting firecrackers in violation of guidelines issued by the government.

Appreciating the administration’s move to issue licences on merit, Sonu Malhotra, a distributor, said traders used to hesitate in applying for licenses as there was a poor check on the unauthorised sale of firecrackers in the past years.

Malhotra claimed that only green crackers were being stocked and sold by authorised dealers in the region as supply of hazardous firecrackers had been banned.

The Punjab Government has issued detailed instructions to district administrations on the subject of firecrackers in light of the directions given by the Supreme Court of India and the National Green Tribunal. On Diwali, bursting of firecrackers will be allowed in the state for only two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Manufacturing, stocking and sale of joined firecrackers have been completely banned and only green firecrackers are allowed.