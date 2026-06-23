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Home / Ludhiana / OOAT clinics to allow patients to take medicines home in

OOAT clinics to allow patients to take medicines home in

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:42 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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In a significant move aimed at strengthening addiction treatment services, the Health Department has issued new guidelines for Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) Clinics.

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Under the revised rules, patients undergoing therapy will now be allowed to take prescribed medicines home, only after they undergo mandatory monthly checkups and receive psychiatric approval. Now, patients will go for the psychiatric evaluation every month before taking the medicines home.

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The directive came after it was found that some clinics were not following the standard operating procedures during an inspection. The step has been taken to overcome these limitations and make the treatment more effective.

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Officials confirmed that medicine would be given only after a psychiatrist’s evaluation and prescription would be written on a slip. The directive also emphasizes that medicines will be given on all seven days of the week and strict safeguards, including secure double-lock storage of medicines, will also be adopted to prevent misuse.

Tele-mental health consultations have also been mandated to ensure continuous monitoring. In addition to this, ‘triple H’ (HIV, hepatitis B and C) tests of the patients will also be done.

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Vivek Goel, psychiatrist at the Civil Hospital, Jagraon, said that allowing patients to take medicines home after psychiatric clearance was a progressive step. “Addiction treatment requires both trust and vigilance while this policy reduces hospital visits, and places greater responsibility on families and patients to store and use medicines safely,” he added.

There are 45 OOAT clinics in the district and the one at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, is among the centres implementing the new system. “This step will ease patient access to treatment while maintaining accountability. Discrepancy, if any, will be checked on time. The guidelines highlight that only those patients who meet the criteria of psychiatric clearance and compliance will be allowed to carry medicines home. The department has also instructed clinics to maintain detailed records of approvals and ensure that medicines are dispensed with proper documentation,” added a senior official from the health department.

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