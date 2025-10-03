DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / OPD services to be suspended from Oct 4

OPD services to be suspended from Oct 4

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:25 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
file photo.
The indefinite strike launched by the Veterinary Students’ Union of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, entered its eighth consecutive day on Thursday, with BVSc and AH interns continuing their protest at the university’s veterinary hospital.

Despite repeated appeals, no government representative has directly engaged in a dialogue with the protesting interns to date. The union has announced that if its demands remain unmet, the outpatient department’s (OPD) services at the veterinary hospital will be suspended from Saturday. Emergency services, however, will remain functional to attend to emergency cases. An official notification of the decision was submitted to the Vice-Chancellor and Dean, College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana.

The union’s primary demand is an immediate increase in the monthly stipend for BVSc and AH interns. Union representatives noted that they had already met senior officials, however, no satisfactory resolution had been given.

