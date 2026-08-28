OPDs at govt health centres in Ludhiana dist remain shut; patients face trouble

Outpatient departments (OPDs) remained suspended across all Community Health Centres (CHC), Urban Community Health Centres (UCHC), ESI dispensaries, sub-divisional hospitals and Civil Hospitals in the district on Thursday.

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The PCMS Association supported the protest initiated by the Punjab State Ministerial Service Union. Elective surgeries were postponed. General emergency services, MCH services, emergency surgeries, indoor admissions, medico-legal and post-mortem-related works and judicial medical examinations continue to remain functional. The government healthcare services were hit badly on Thursday.

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Pritam Singh, who visited the medicine OPD of the Civil Hospital, said he reached the hospital at 10 am. When he went to get the OPD slip made, he came to know that doctors were on strike.

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“I was on half-day leave to see the doctor,” he lamented.

Kusum Rani, another patient from Karimpura at the OPD, had to return without consultation. She had come to visit the ENT Department. “My ear was paining badly and I came to see the doctor. Now, that the doctor is not available, I will have to shell out money for visiting a private doctor,” she said.

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Kuljit Kaur first went to a dispensary near her house in Haibowal but it was shut and later, she went to the Civil Hospital as she was having flu symptoms.

“Despite not feeling well, I travelled all the way to the place but the hospital OPD was also shut. ” she rued.

Tirath Singh (72) also faced inconvenience after he went to the UCHC in Subhash Nagar and found OPD services shut. “I was feeling breathlessness and went to see the doctor but the services were shut,” he said.

As a symbol of support and solidarity towards various government employees’ associations and unions of the state, the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) on Thursday went on a one-day strike, leading to complete closure of OPDs, said Senior Medical Officer Dr Akhil Sareen.

The strike and a rally was held by the PCMS staff at the Civil Hospital, which was also supported by the Civil Surgeon, Dr Ramandeep Kaur, and all programme officials of the district.

The protesting employees are demanding the implementation of Old Pension Scheme, Dearness Allowance instalments/arrears, rationalisation of 7th Pay Commission anomalies and end of contractual/ad-hoc/outsourced recruitment.