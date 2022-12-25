Open auction: Properties at bus stand fetch Rs 3.22 crore

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 24

An open auction for the properties of the local bus stand has fetched a revenue of Rs 3.22 crore for the next six months, officials said here on Saturday.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the parking lot, washrooms, advertisement sites and bus stand fee collection at the bus stand were auctioned on the occasion.

While the bus stand fee collection was auctioned for Rs 2.31 crore at the rate of Rs 38.51 lakh per month, the parking lot was sold for Rs 43.2 lakh for six months, at the rate of Rs 7.20 lakh per month.

Bhullar said the department would get double revenue from the washrooms at the bus stand as they were auctioned at Rs 3.95 lakh per month as compared to the previous year’s price of Rs 2.01 lakh per month. With this, the department would get a revenue of Rs 23.7 lakh.

The Transport Minister said the contract for 43 advertisement sites measuring 13,327 square feet was sold for Rs 18.3 lakh for the next six months.

He informed that the shops and SCFs of the bus stand, which had been lying closed for the past several years, were also auctioned, with two shops rented out at a rate of Rs 42,750 per month each, fetching the department Rs 5.13 lakh in the next six months. Similarly, three SCFs were auctioned for Rs 5,000 per month.

The minister directed the officials of the department to take immediate action for the re-auction of remaining shops so that interested traders could open their shops here and the department could earn revenue from their auctions as well.