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Home / Ludhiana / Open burning of dry leaves, waste continues across Ludhiana

Open burning of dry leaves, waste continues across Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC official says action being taken to curb open burning of garbage, dry leaves

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:50 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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A garbage dump on fire in a green belt near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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Open burning of dry leaves and garbage has become a common sight across the city, with fresh instances at several locations despite restrictions being in place.

A heap of dry waste was recently found burning near a vacant plot close to the Jalandhar Bypass, sending smoke into the surrounding areas.

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The problem is not limited to a particular location. Residents have repeatedly reported heaps of dry leaves, garden waste and other garbage being set afire after accumulating at roadsides and vacant plots. Earlier, a garbage dump under the Lakkar Bridge had caught fire, with the thick smoke causing inconvenience to commuters.

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Dry leaves are often mixed with waste at such points. Once a heap is set on fire, plastic and other material also burn along with the leaves, resulting in smoke and a foul smell. Residents living near such spots said the practice was particularly troublesome in residential areas and along busy roads.

The repeated incidents also lead to questions about the disposal of dry leaves generated during cleaning of roads, parks and neighbourhoods. Instead of allowing such waste to accumulate and later be burnt, residents have sought regular lifting and proper processing of green waste.

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Municipal Corporation (MC) Health Officer Vipan Malhotra said the civic body had taken action against those found burning waste. “We have issued multiple challans in the past and have intensified the drive so that people do not burn garbage,” he said.

The MC had also launched a citywide cleanliness drive recently, with officials saying surprise inspections would be conducted to check the ground situation.

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