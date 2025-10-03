Open cricket tourney from Oct 7

The inaugural edition of Open Punjab One-Day Cricket Tournament for Boys U-18 will be organised by the Sodhi Cricket Academy at Sodhi Academy Ground, Golf Link on Hambran Road, as per the Punjab Cricket Association rules, here October 7 onwards.

League matches of 40-overs each side, while semifinals and the final of 50-overs each side, will be played during the tournament. Matches will be held on all working days and Sundays. Interested teams and academy outfits can confirm their participation, telephonically with coach Bhupinder Singh at 8857800069, latest by October 5.

