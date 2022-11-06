 Open garbage dump next to MC night shelter irks people : The Tribune India

Open garbage dump next to MC night shelter irks people

Shopkeepers in vicinity of site, visitors face inconvenience

Open garbage dump next to MC night shelter irks people

Heaps of garbage near MC's night shelter on Clock Tower Road in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 5

Though the open garbage dump situated along the Municipal Corporation’s night shelter (Raen Basera) for the homeless people) located on the Clock Tower to Society Cinema Road spreads unsanitary conditions, the MC has failed to get it removed to date. The dump is located about 100 m away from the iconic Clock Tower, prominently known as Ghanta Ghar of Ludhiana.

When the dump was being created under the Lakkar Bridge around five months ago, shopkeepers of the nearby market had raised their voice against the MC move. It has made the lives of the shopkeepers miserable.

The traders had earlier raised the matter before Ludhiana North constituency MLA Madan Lal Bagga. They were then given assurance by the civic body that the dump would be removed in two months but to no avail.

Notably, there are eateries, dental clinics, a prominent book store and many other shops in the vicinity of the dumpsite. Dr Jasbir Singh Kharbanda, a dentist, said the dump was created opposite his clinic earlier this year but it was not being removed despite their repeated demands. It is hard to breathe due to the foul smell emanating from the garbage.

“On Diwali, waste was even dumped on the road portion outside our clinic. Meat waste is also being dumped here. We are forced to face unsanitary conditions in routine. Our patients and others visiting the market also face inconvenience due to the dump. We demand from the civic body to get it removed at the earliest,” he said.

Questions are also being raised as to why the civic body created the garbage dump just near its night shelter which remains fully occupied during the winter season. The MC is supposed to ensure cleanliness in the area.

“Not only traders and visitors at the market but the dump would also create a lot of problems for the homeless people and staff at the night shelter during the ongoing winter season,” said a shopkeeper.

President of the market association concerned MP Singh Matharu said the civic body had not removed the garbage dump that was created despite their opposition. “It is located at a walking distance from Clock Tower. The area is known as the heart of the city. A few days ago, fish waste was dumped there and it was hard to breathe due to the foul smell. The dump must be removed immediately,” he said.

MLA Madan Lal Bagga said required steps would be taken to get the dump removed. MC’s Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindru said the civic body had floated tenders for the installation of waste compactors in the city. Once these are installed, the dump would be removed from the site, he said.

