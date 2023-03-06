Open House: Amid rise in dog bite cases, what should be done to deal with the issue?

Neutering must to control population

Stray dogs can both attack and spread diseases to humans. The government must figure out the methods to control their population growth in order to protect citizens. Many of these methods either promote cruelty towards dogs or have no effect on them. It is generally seen that people out of emotions oppose such methods, but they need to understand that everything that creates a problem for humans must be checked soon. Spaying and neutering dogs is the best method to prevent their rising population. Moreover, provisions must be made to keep wild and dangerous dogs away from residential areas to avoid road accidents.

AMARPREET KAUR

Confine street dogs in animal pounds

The ubiquitous presence of dogs have made the life of city dwellers, particularly elderly people and children, a living hell. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, which is supposed to deal with the stray dog problem, conveniently ignores court orders to provide them with homes. Street dogs must be adopted or removed from the streets or confined in dog shelters. When dogs are brought to a dog shelter, there should be a small window during which they can be adopted by dog lovers. However, a stray dog, once kept in a pound, should not be allowed to return to streets. Tolerating them on the streets is clearly misplaced kindness at the expense of citizens’ safety.

Novin Christopher

Mass vaccination drive need of hour

The stray dog menace has become a perennial issue. There are approximately 3 million stray dogs in India and an immediate action plan is needed for this problem. There should be a mass vaccination drive. Also, the efficacy of the vaccine should be taken into consideration. The rising population of stray dogs is causing problems so campaigns to spay and neuter them should be started. The method of domestication will also help in mitigating the problem. Pet control laws should be enforced so that those who keep pets may not abandon them. All garbage dumps must be removed where.

Dr MINAKSHI GARG

Start work on ‘Rabies-free Ludhiana’ project

The number of dog bite cases in Ludhiana has escalated due to a significant increase in the population of stray dogs. One of the major reasons behind it is the MC’s failure to carry out dog sterilisation drives. Terrified citizens shudder to step out of their house due to the fear of stray dogs in their areas. The much-hyped ‘Rabies-free Ludhiana’ project (aimed at vaccinating all stray dogs in the city with anti-rabies vaccine in a phased manner) of the Ludhiana MC announced more than a year ago, has failed to see the light of day. Ludhiana MC Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu had instructed the officials concerned at the ABC Centre, Haibowal, to achieve the given targets of sterilisation of 1,800 dogs every month so that almost all stray dogs of the city are sterilised before March 31. The project should be started with zeal. The MC, GADVASU and the Animal Husbandry Department should work in tandem to implement the project to administer anti-rabies vaccines to dogs without further delay. The dog-bite victims can get anti-rabies vaccine free of cost in all government hospitals and health centres. Such facility should be provided in private hospitals and clinics too. Stray dogs should be relocated to dog shelters set up outside the civic body limits. More dog shelters should be constructed.

RS SEMBHI

Train MC staff in how to deal with dogs

Rapid assessment and identification of high-density stray dog areas and areas with the highest number of dog bite incidents are a must. All resident welfare associations, slum-level federations and town-level federations must be involved to prevent further dog attacks in their areas. Every school should create a curriculum to teach children about behaviour patterns while engaging with stray dogs. All sanitation professionals, including outsourced staff, should be trained to deal with street dogs and follow the proper protocols.

TAMANPREET KAUR KHANGURA

Residents’ help must go a long way

It has become a nagging problem for each locality of Ludhiana city as the population of stray dogs is increasing at an alarming rate. There are daily reports of dog bites published in newspapers and these stray dogs are posing a big threat to citizens of our city. It is true that we have to live with them, but the best way is to keep their population under control by sterilisation or by administering vaccines to them. Some NGOs may help to keep them at a specified place. The other way is that at the ward level the municipal corporations must sterilize these dogs and then let them free. In the evening, except for a few stray dogs, the rest should be put in a vacant place or shelter house. These dogs may be trained to watch at night at the street level. We may also use some medicines to keep them away from the localities. People must cooperate with the local government to keep the population of stray dogs under control.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Sterilisation, vax seem only solution

Incidents of dog bites have increased manifold. The efforts made by the MC to contain the menace are far from satisfactory. The sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs seems to be the only viable solution of the problem. Besides, the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities coupled with people’s non-cooperation contributes to make the situation worse. It’s a matter of regret that, not realising the dangers involved, some dog lovers sometimes resist the lifting of dogs by MC employees. So, people need to be educated on the repercussions of showing unwarranted love for dogs. Animal Birth Control rule which focuses on anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs and neutering them in order to stabilise their population, if implemented in letter and spirit, can deliver the goods. Elected representatives of the people should take the lead in mobilizing both MC and people to do away with this menace.

Ram Paul Chani

Do not let them roam free on roads

The population of stray dogs is increasing at breakneck speed. The authorities should make shelter homes for these dogs. There should be large space for them, but they must not be allowed to roam freely on roads. Proper sterilisation and vaccination drives must be carried out at regular intervals by experts and specialists. Also, no one should tease dogs and dog lovers should designate an area away from homes to feed them. Lastly, I would say that unabated increase in the population of stray dogs must be checked.

Lookpreet Kaur

When will anti-rabies drive be started?

Dog bite cases are on the rise and the Municipal Corporation’s anti-rabies drive is yet to see the light of day. The Ludhiana administration should immediately take necessary steps. It is the duty of the Municipal Corporation that there should be sterilisation of dogs. Also, there should be anti-rabies vaccination of dogs to ensure that they do not get rabid and their bite would not be harmful. There should a separate place for feeding dogs.

Adish Sood

Put them at place away from city limits

The stray dog problem is now out of control. In some areas, one cannot count the number of stray dogs as their population is increasing continuously. We may take serious steps to curb the menace of stray dogs. First, the Municipal Corporation may catch these dogs and put them in some place away from the city. The civic bodies with the help of some welfare societies must sterilise stray dogs for birth control. We all must cooperate with the local bodies government to put a curb on the problem of stray dogs so that children may play without fear.

Farzana Khan

Make vaccination of all dogs mandatory

Recent reports suggested in these columns that dog bite cases have doubled in 2022 than the previous year in Ludhiana town. It is also conveyed that 40 dog bite cases are reported daily. It is really a worrisome situation. It requires a lot of work to be done. It is the moral, nay bounden, duty of the MC authorities to ensure that Ludhiana is freed from the menace. Special camps should be arranged for sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of dogs. The administration should make vaccination of pet dogs mandatory and give punishment to offenders. Awareness programmes should be started for general public and owners of pet dogs. Use social media networks for highlighting the dangers of rabies need to be spread among public. All school and college students should be sensitised to the ill-effects of rabies. Though government hospitals are providing free vaccination services to dog bite victims, MC authorities should ensure a regular supply of vaccines and other drugs. The general public should obey the guidelines of the Health Department and put them among themselves for better health and future.

Sukhdev Sharma