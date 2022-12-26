Open House: Amid rising street crimes, what should be done to make Ludhiana safer and more secure?

Snatchers continue to prowl city streets

The phenomenon of snatching takes place mostly in urban locations because it is easier for miscreants to maintain anonymity in cities. Snatchers continue to prowl Ludhiana and their easiest targets are women. The state of affairs is so bad that one feels unsafe even in front of his own house. These hotheaded acts are doubtlessly the work of organised gangs rather than lone individuals. Despite repeated claims by the police that many of these gangs have been busted, a well-knit network of snatchers remains at large. Keeping this in mind, the police must beef up patrolling in the city and the snatchers who are apprehended by the police should be awarded rigorous punishments to deter others from committing the same crimes.

Novin Christopher

Police officials inform the media about recovered cellphones in Ludhiana. - File photo

Enact stricter laws to deter miscreants

The rising levels of crime on the streets of the city have kept both citizens and the police on their toes. According to the latest data, Ludhiana is among the most impacted areas of the state in terms of crimes such as robbery, murder, drug trafficking, etc. This is a matter of grave concern. The government should set up cameras at major locations in the city to keep a check on snatchers. The police should make regular rounds on the roads in order to ensure the safety of the people. The government should enact stricter laws against these crimes and the ones who perpetrate them. In order to make the city free from crime, instant action must be ensured against the criminals. The police should be equipped with the latest technology and gadgets in order to catch the culprit immediately.

Tanishka Pruthi

Restore public faith in judicial system

The incidents of crime have been increasing in the city at an alarming rate. If a city and its people are suffering due to such a phenomenon, there must be some underlying factors to explain the same. A comprehensive study of crimes and offenders would lead you to the underlying reasons for the same. The core reasons for most crimes include poverty, injustice, misplaced cultural/religious beliefs and drug addiction. Once the fundamental reasons have been recognised, an appropriate action plan should be developed to address these issues. The administration should work to restore public trust in the judicial system. This can be accomplished by making it simpler for the members of the society to approach the police and file a complaint against any harm done to them.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Install CCTV cameras at prime locations

Ludhiana witnessed a sharp rise in the cases of heinous crime during the current year as compared to the figures of 2021. The cases of murder, rape, dacoity, abduction to murder, attempt to murder and robbery shot up this year. There was a significant rise in number of cases registered under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. The Ludhiana police recently arrested four persons involved in snatching incidents and recovered 90 stolen mobile phones from them. However, many other cases remain unreported or untraced. The incidents of theft and snatching of cars and motorcycles have become very common. This spurt in the cases of crime in Ludhiana is a troubling development. The approach of the police towards the gravity of the situation has been lackadaisical and that is the reason why people feel insecure. The latest RPG attack on a police station at Sarhali in Tarn Taran district has further provided proof that the above contention is indeed true. The Ludhiana police should focus on controlling crime-related activities to instil a sense of security and safety in the residents. Sustained cooperation and support between the police personnel and the public is required for an effective handling of the situation. The SHOs should be held accountable for any illegal activity in the areas under their jurisdiction. A CCTV control room should remain extra vigilant and keep a tab over suspicious people and vehicles. CCTV cameras should be installed at key locations of the city. The Traffic police should add more PCR motorcycles for patrolling activity during night hours. Special attention should be paid to crime-prone areas.

RS Sembhi

Break nexus between criminals, politicians

The incidents of street crime are increasing with each passing day in Ludhiana. A story reported in this newspaper regarding a cyclist on world tour losing his belongings to snatching in the city is most unfortunate. The police solved this case in two days, which is highly commendable. However, the incident brought bad name to the city. More needs to be done to control the menace of snatching. The government should install CCTV cameras in the streets and along the roads, increase police patrolling, make stricter laws to deal with such crimes and ensure speedy punishment of offenders as a form of deterrence. Other steps which can be taken include: rebuilding of trust with the people so that they report such crimes early, ample employment opportunities to the people so that they do not have to resort to such acts, breaking the nexus among politicians, the police and the criminals etc.

Sukhdev Sharma

Self-defence training can lower incidents

The government needs to take strict action and give harsh punishments in front of the public to check the menace of snatching. CCTV cameras should be installed in every street to monitor the activities of criminals. We need to take charge of our on safety. Although providing a safe and secure environment for residents is a responsibility of the government and the police, self-defence training can help lower chances of becoming an easy target for snatchers. Most snatching incidents take place during the night, therefore the police and the residents should be extra vigilant after sunset.

Arshdeep Kaur Dhanjal

Follow precautions, keep belongings safe

We altogether can reduce the crime rate by following some precautions in our daily life. When we are parking cars or scooters then we should remove valuables from our vehicles. One must close the doors and window while going away from home. Local governments should install CCTVs at prime locations. Use an alarm system if possible. Special patrolling police should be deputed to make rounds in sensitive areas at night. Criminals must be punished according to law. Immediate response action force should remain alert and respond quickly if they get any alarm from the victim. Emergency numbers must be flashed at some prime location to make the public aware. One side of the road in each area should remain reserved for the police and ambulance to act quickly and that passage should not be used by any person in any case other than police and ambulance. Each one must help the victim and snub the criminals if they meet with any such criminal activist.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Schools, colleges must hold seminars

To lower the crime rate in Ludhiana, we must take precautions such as one must teach his/her children about the bad consequences of criminal actions such as theft, burglary or any other criminal activity. Schools and colleges must organise seminars to get rid from these criminal activities. In some prime and sensitive locations CCTVs must be installed. There must be police patrolling, especially at night. We must take care of our belongings while travelling in markets, malls, parks and cinemas. Ladies should not wear expensive jewellery in public places or in other common gatherings. In each area or street people should pool money and install CCTVs to keep proper surveillance on criminals, chain and mobile snatchers and thieves. We all must support and assist the local government and the police to minimise the crime rate in our city.

Farzana Khan

Incident brought bad name to city

The Norwegian tourist loot case brought our head down in embarrassment. This is an inhuman act and cannot be forgiven. In Ludhiana, snatching incidence have increased tremendously from many months. Any person in the world who comes in our city for a noble cause, must be given respect. It is good that the police has caught the culprit and the valuable belongings have been returned to the tourist. In order to curb this type of disgraceful act, a public meeting should be held in which tourist need to be honoured and the culprit need to be warned in case they repeat such acts.

JBS Nanda

Harsh punishment should be imposed

A Norwegian citizen, out on a world bicycle tour, lost his personal belongings to snatchers in Ludhiana recently. Though the police arrested the culprits within two days and handed over the stolen mobile to the victim, the incident has once again raised concern over increasing crime in the city. To keep city and safe, the administration should take necessary steps immediately. Installation of CCTV cameras in different areas would help obstruct these crimes. Police patrolling should be increased and people should avoid visiting odd and lonely places alone. The police should do free and fair investigation to ensure conviction of miscreants. Instead of dealing in cash, people should use digital mode of payment to avoid snatchings. People should also avoid wearing jewellery while going out. Harsh punishment should be given to criminals which instill fear among snatchers.

Adish Sood

Raise Awareness among people

Traffic police must hold checking in random areas. CCTV cameras should be installed in public areas like markets, railway and bus stops. Offenders must be caught and punished strictly in order to debare them of further practice. Moreover, the public must be vigilant enough to secure their belongings and inform the local police as soon as possible about this kind of mishappenings. Awareness must be aroused to save one’s personal things at individual level without breaking the law and order.

Amarpreet Kaur

Be aware of your surroundings

The recent theft case of the Norwegian citizen has again projected a drastic picture of safety and security in our city. Now, the moment has come to thwart the activities of anti-social elements. First and foremost thing, the city people have to be conscious of their surroundings. While strolling outside their house they have to take care of who is coming after them. They should not carry expensive items if they are going outside. While going to market they should never leave their essentials in their vehicles as such things attract the attention of thieves. Above all, the installation of CCTV cameras also plays a pivotal role in trapping these fearless snatchers.

Kamaldeep Kaur

QUESTION

With Covid-19 posing a threat once again after the emergence of its new variant, which has led to public health emergency in several countries, especially China, should restrictions be imposed at this stage to control the possible spread of the deadly virus?

Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to ludhianadesk@tribunemail.com by Friday (December 30).