Open House As ludhiana continues to be ‘most accident-prone’ district, What MEAsures should be taken ?

Need for tech-savvy traffic management

There may be so many causes of road accidents. Ludhiana city tops the list of fatality rate in road accidents. We can save precious lives by taking some care and precautions. Some of the very important suggestions are as follows. Speedometers must be installed on prime roads in particular and other areas in general. There must be a flashlight when the speed of the vehicle is high. There must be an alert in the form of a siren or hooter which gives a signal to traffic police and the driver.

At each traffic chowk there must be an iron bar just similar to the bars at toll plazas where toll tax is collected. When a red light signal is on this bar it should block the traffic behind it. Those drivers who attend phone calls or eat something or are busy talking or watching movies should be strictly punished. Citizens of our city in particular and of our country in general should lend their support to avoid casualties in cars or other accidents on roads.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

QUESTION The under-reporting of farm fires has badly dented the credibility of the authorities concerned. Ludhiana is a case in point: Of the 70,000-odd farmers in the district, almost 65,000 have already harvested paddy, but barely 1,255 farm fires were reported. What should be done to stop the jugglery with numbers, just like the farm fires forthwith? Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (November 16) Road safety in focus With the introduction of the 24x7 Sadak Surakhiya Force, the previously unaddressed aspects of traffic enforcement will be further managed and complemented by improved engineering and emergency care. From intuition based to rational and scientific way of doing things, Punjab managed to decrease the road accident deaths with focus on road safety. — Amardeep Singh Rai, ADGP Traffic, Punjab

Medical help should be handy

It is a very sorry state that district Ludhiana is ranked number one in the fatality rate in road accidents as per NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau) data 2021. We may, with the help of local government, minimise it just by adopting simple measures and precautions. One should not permit a person to drive below the age of 18 years. Violating laws of traffic should be heavily fined. There must be separate lanes for scooter riders, cyclists and other slow moving vehicles. There must be some police nakas at night with specific signals. There must be a provision of a first aid clinic or a mobile ambulance with the facility of doctor and other medical equipment to give timely help. Roads should be reserved on both sides to carry out immediate help of police and ambulance to the injured. The vehicle of a drunk driver should be compounded. There must be one lecture once in a week about traffic rules in each and every college and school.

Farzana Khan

Alert today, alive tomorrow

Accidents are destroying thousands of homes every day. Many people lose their lives because of negligence. The daily increasing number is becoming a major concern. Different techniques should be opted to keep a check on these accidents. Vehicle should be designed with an automatic emergency break. In this system, with the help of radar, vehicles can be detected at some distance and automatically the speed will be reduced to prevent collision. Contact sensor system can also be installed. Government should implement strict penalties for speeding and flouting of traffic rules. Different camps should be organised to spread awareness about traffic rules and punishments to break them. Speed cameras can help to keep a check on the speed of vehicles in crowded areas. Winters witness many accidents due to fog which can be prevented by LED lights. The rest, our safety is in our own hands. Be a vigilant driver to prevent accidents. Alert today, alive tomorrow.

RASHIKA

Admn should work honestly

Road accidents are increasing in number day by day. Administration should appoint the traffic inspectors on the roads where there are more chances of accidents. People are always in a hurry and don’t even see if there is a child crossing the road or an old one. As the residents of the city, they should also be very responsible to take care of the young ones and elders. The ones who are caught crossing red right or something should be given punishment. Corruption should not be there as rich people do not worry about traffic rules because they know they will not be caught. So at last, administration should work in a disciplined manner and with honesty.

Sahleen Kaur

Joint efforts of police, MC needed

“Road Accidents in India 2022” a report by the Union Ministry of Road and Transport shows that the industrial hub of Punjab, Ludhiana witnessed a decline of 4.20% in the number of road accident deaths in the year 2022; from 380 deaths in 2021 to 364 last year. But the fatality rate for Ludhiana has been reported as high as 78% against the national average of 28% which is very alarming. A majority of road mishaps occurred due to speeding, poor road infrastructure and lack of proper planning. Special efforts are required to be made by the traffic police, the MC and the NHAI jointly. The NHAI should improve the road infrastructure conditions in the black spots at Samrala Chowk, Tajpur Cut and Jalandhar Bye-pass. Similarly, the MC, with the assistance of the traffic police should deal with the black spots in other areas. Speeding should be checked by the traffic police and violators punished. The residents must follow the traffic rules meticulously as responsible citizens and must not jump red lights. Rash driving and drunk driving should be prohibited and mobile phones or earphones should not be used while driving. Exemplary punishment should be awarded to anyone not using helmets or seatbelts while driving. Extensive road repair works should be carried out and encroachments be removed to make the traffic flow smooth and safe. The violators of traffic guidelines should be given strict punishment, besides being fined heavily. The norm of corrupt practices while issuing drivers’ licences and challans must be stopped.

RS Sembhi

SEVERELY PENALISE TRAFFIC VIOLATORS

Traffic accidents are generally classified into two categories. The first being human error and the second includes everything else, from poor road infrastructure, insufficient lighting, incorrect signage to potholes. Despite advances in technology and features such as adaptive headlights and forward collision warning systems, the majority of accidents are caused due to human error. According to the most recent report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MORTH), the majority of fatalities on the roads of Ludhiana were caused because of over-speeding. Overtaking from the wrong side, jumping red lights and colliding are all common occurrences in the city. As a result of which, Ludhiana has earned the distinction of being the state’s most accident-prone city. An accident, no matter how minor or severe, can have a significant impact on the victim’s life. They could be permanently disabled, lose their vehicle or worse be forced live with chronic pain for the rest of their life. This necessitates tough action by the authorities involved, as the chaos on the roads is undoubtedly caused by a lack of proper traffic rule enforcement. Therefore, in order to reduce accidents, traffic police must severely penalise all traffic violators.

Novin Christopher

Spread awareness through seminars

People living in the Ludhiana district suffer most in terms of deaths due to road accidents. These accidents must be controlled to save precious lives with the help of the local police. This department needs to make more checkpoints on the roads. Also, more speed-checking devices should be installed on the roads to create fear in the drivers’ minds. People who drive fast must be challaned and fined heftily. Also, the police must put a mark on the driver’s license to indicate the number of times the person has been challenged for high speed and accordingly increase the fine on repetition. Further, educational programs such as arranging a series of seminars in different areas must be undertaken to impress upon the drivers to drive slowly. In these accidents, senior citizens and children are often the category that suffer the most. They must also be taught through similar seminars that they must walk on the side of the roads to save themselves from road accidents. These steps will help in controlling road accidents in the district.”

Gautam Dev

Increase scrutiny of traffic

Improving road safety requires a dual strategy. To begin, authorities must strictly enforce traffic laws through enhanced enforcement and advanced monitoring technology in order to deter risky behaviour. This includes harsh punishments for over-speeding, driving while inebriated and other violations. Second, a thorough public awareness campaign should be initiated to educate residents on safe driving practices, the consequences of risky behaviour and the significance of following traffic rules. Authorities can develop a safer road culture by combining strict enforcement with widespread education, ultimately reducing the frequency of accidents and promoting responsible driving practices amongst the public.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Comprehensive strategy

To address Ludhiana’s alarming status as the “most accident-prone” district, a multifaceted approach is crucial. First, enhancing road infrastructure is pivotal, focusing on improving road design, signage and maintenance. Implementing stricter traffic regulations and increasing the presence of law enforcement can act as deterrents; discouraging reckless driving. Educational campaigns targeted at raising awareness about road safety, both for drivers and pedestrians, can contribute significantly. Investing in advanced traffic management systems and technology, such as surveillance cameras and smart signalling, aids in monitoring and controlling traffic flow effectively.

Furthermore, community engagement programmes should be initiated to instil a sense of responsibility among residents. Collaborative efforts involving local authorities, law enforcement and community leaders can yield innovative solutions tailored to Ludhiana’s specific challenges. Emergency response mechanisms should be reinforced to minimise response time and provide timely medical assistance. Regular audits of accident-prone zones can identify high-risk areas for targeted interventions. Lastly, fostering a culture of responsible driving through driver education programs and incentivising safe practices can contribute to a sustainable reduction in road accidents. It requires a comprehensive strategy involving infrastructure development, strict enforcement, education, and community involvement to break Ludhiana’s unfortunate trend.

Komalpreet Kaur