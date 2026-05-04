Open house: Do frequent power cuts reflect governance failure or are they unavoidable as demand surges?

Need sustainable energy planning

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The reasons behind frequent power cuts are a mix of governance and structural constraints, and reducing them to a single cause risks oversimplifying the issue. On one hand, persistent outages often expose gaps in planning, outdated infrastructure, poor maintenance, transmission losses and weak accountability — clear markers of governance failure — and on the other, rapidly rising consumption, driven by population growth, urbanisation and industrial expansion, can outpace supply, especially in regions constrained by limited natural resources, financial capacity or high dependence on fossil fuels. Efficient systems can anticipate demand, invest in grid resilience, diversify energy sources and manage distribution equitably. Seasonal spikes, such as that during extreme heat, further strain already stretched grids. Therefore, while some level of disruption may be unavoidable, frequent and prolonged power cuts usually indicate governance has not kept pace with evolving demand. The real challenge lies in bridging this gap through forward-looking policies, investment and sustainable energy planning.

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Novin Christopher

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Governance failure not the sole reason

Though frequent power cuts aren’t automatically a sign of governance failure, they’re also rarely unavoidable. In reality, they reflect a mix of structural limits and how well the system is managed. As more households use air conditioners (ACs), heavy duty appliances, electric vehicles (EVs) etc., demand can spike faster than infrastructure expands. Fuel constraints also play a role as shortages or price volatility in coal, gas or water can reduce supply. Extreme weather phenomenon, such as heatwaves and storms, can overload grids or damage lines. Aging infrastructure also contributes to issue as the transmission lines and transformers are old. Planning and investment gaps, poor distribution management, financial health of distribution companies and load-shedding policies are also among the major factors to be considered for understanding the

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issue. Proper regulation by the government can help mitigate frequent power cuts and avoid unintended consequences of rising demand and limited resources.

Suneet Kaur

Start operations at Dehar hydel plant

With the summer intensifying, unscheduled power cuts are taking a toll on the residents and the industry. The government faces criticism for inadequate planning and failing to manage peak electricity loads. To add to the woes, Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) Dehar hydroelectric plant has been shut since March, deepening concerns over power generation losses in the state. Immediate plant restoration is necessary. The government needs to enhance its transmission capacity vis-à-vis the rising demand. The actual outages are higher due to technical faults and local issues. Staff shortage and soaring temperature slow down the repairs. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials must fix faults quickly to ensure uninterrupted power. As a long-term measure, the power supply to agriculture needs to be reduced by encouraging diversification of crops and supplying more canal water for irrigation. PSPCL should lay underground cables, and undertake upgrades of transformers and transmission infrastructure.

RS Sembhi

Free power discourages renewable alternatives

The power cuts are making of both factors —government’s failure in keeping up with the rising demand and increase in demand due to new industries, EVs and development. However, the government policies are the primary reason. The free power policy has led to conspicuous consumption and wastage. Moreover, the present policies don’t favour installation of rooftop solar panels on homes. As claimed by the government, 90 per cent consumers get ‘zero’ bills and hence, they have no incentive for going solar. Even the policy regarding the major consumers is not very encouraging. The authorities need to think pragmatically about the issue. Keeping in mind the depleting environment, it is not desirable to go for more thermal plants to supplement power supply. We need a major push for solar power. We should ensure rooftop of every government building has solar panels. Rooftop panels also reduce heating and thus, the demand for ACs.

Ravinder Mittal

Issue reflects lack of planning

The issue reflects a lack of planning from the government and its failure to repair lines and stop power theft. The supply chain is weakened as a result. Corruption and slow pace of works also make matters worse. People suffer as systems are not managed well. Additionally, power cuts can also happen because of actual issues which can’t effectively be addressed just yet. Demand for electricity is growing fast as more homes and industries are coming up, along with a sharp increase in use of ACs. However, resources like coal, water and money are limited. Building new power plants takes time. In summers, demand skyrockets and supply can’t keep up. While good governance can reduce power cuts with better planning and control, it isn’t enough as a standalone solution. Even the best system can’t fully stop power cuts when demand is too high and resources are limited.

Prabhjot Singh Khalsa

Policy gaps let issue get worse

The frequent power cuts aren’t simply an unavoidable consequence of rising demand. They are a direct result of long-term governance failures. While demand outpaces resources, the evidence points to severe mismanagement and policy neglect as the primary drivers. The severe mismanagement is due to staff shortage as over 57 per cent of the sanctioned posts are vacant at key grids like Noorwala. It causes major delays when technical faults occur. The issue also worsens due to opaque working mechanisms. We know that Rs 100 crore ‘Outage Reduction Plan’ moves at a snail’s pace due to administrative delays and land acquisition issues, failing to keep up with the city’s rapid growth. The city faces genuine generation shortfalls, like one due to the Talwandi Sabo plant fault, and seasonal demand amid rice-paddy sowing and sweltering heat. The outages are worsened by poor work prioritisation and a fragile distribution network.

Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Heavy usage puts load on wiring

The electricity demand can’t rise unexpectedly The issue steams from weak infrastructure. Power cuts help cool down the supply system. On average, each house has three or four ACs and when they are all in use, they put stress on the wiring. It creates heat which often leads to short circuits or other issues.

Dilpreet Singh Mangat

Complete new substations quickly

To avoid frequent and erratic cuts, the authorities concerned must impose strict deadlines for completion of the nine new substations and the Rs 160-crore upgrade to relieve overburdened lines in areas like Focal Point. It must dedicate exclusive feeders for industrial zones to prevent residential and agricultural load from disrupting factory production. It also needs to shift paddy sowing away from water-guzzling crops to lower the seasonal 5,000 MW demand spike that strangles the city’s supply. There is a need to incentivise industrial units and residential societies to adopt rooftop solar plane to reduce reliance on the already overburdened grid during peak hours. The government must chalk out a concrete policy and divide the load appropriately for agriculture, industry and households.

Farzana Khan

Limited resources make it difficult

Power cuts create disturbance and reduce trust in the government’s ability to handle supply. How the government provides services to the people is a reflection of their sincerity, responsibility and accountability. Frequent cuts show the government’s failure. However, when we look at the laws of economics, limited resources and the need to meet national

demand become a major issue. When resources are scarce and demand is high, the prices rise. But this doesn’t mean

power cuts are always an unavoidable consequence of rising demand and limited resources. By improving infrastructure, the government can provide better quality services to its people. Ultimately, it is the government’s failure as citizens pay for the services.

Gifty

Dependence on coal makes matters worse

Frequent power cuts often represent a combination of governance failure and the unavoidable constraints of rising demand and limited resources. While rapid urbanisation and increased cooling demand strain infrastructure, persistent outages are linked to poor maintenance, inefficient management and a lack of investment — all key indicators of governance deficiencies. Empirical evidence points to governance as the primary culprit, particularly in developing regions. Rent-seeking and bribery can distort resource allocation, diverting funds from infrastructure improvements. Electricity theft, unmetered consumption and non-payment of bills lead to revenue gaps, making it difficult to purchase sufficient power and invest in upgrades. In some systems, companies choose to buy less power during high-cost periods rather than facing financial losses, leading to scheduled load-shedding. Rapid economic growth and increased adoption of electric appliances result in demand surges that outpace the construction of new power plants. Dependence on specific fuel sources, like coal and gas, can lead to crisis when supply chains fail or prices surge.

Sukhdev Sharma

Free power leads to long-term issues

In most cases, power cuts point to gaps in supply, infrastructure or management. Governments don’t typically switch off power as a strategic reserve policy — electricity isn’t something that can easily be stored on a large scale. Though free or heavily subsidised electricity may help certain sections, especially farmers and low-income households, in the short term, it creates several problems over time. When a resource is free, there is little incentive to use it efficiently. This is especially evident in groundwater pumping and excessive appliance use. Private players are less willing to invest in a sector where pricing is politically controlled and cost recovery is uncertain. When consumers don’t pay, or pay very little, electricity boards struggle to recover costs. It leads to poor maintenance, delayed upgrades and eventually, frequent power cuts.

Sahajpreet Singh

Distributors in poor fiscal health

Poor planning and policy are the key factors behind power cuts. Often, cuts are not due to lack of generation, but failure of transformers and old transmission lines that can’t handle high loads. It points to maintenance failures. Moreover, a major cause of power failure is the poor financial state of distribution companies.

Sucha Singh Sagar Bullowal

Issue explained

OUTAGES expose gaps in planning and accountability. When governments fail to upgrade transmission lines, modernise grids and diversify sources, the cuts are a reflection of poor governance. Power disruption affects industries, education, healthcare and everyday life. Surge in demand from expanding urban populations, rising use of ACs and limited availability of manpower and resources can’t be ignored. Even well-managed systems struggle when consumption outpaces capacity and infrastructure takes years to expand. While outages may stem from systemic lapses or structural constraints, the challenge lies in balancing accountability with realism. Governments must anticipate and act, and citizens must recognise the strain of rapid growth.

QUESTION for next week

Are Ludhiana’s faulty manholes, with many covers missing, a sign of civic neglect? Should the Municipal Corporation be

held directly accountable for the rising safety risks faced by residents?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to ludhianadesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (May 7).