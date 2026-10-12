Open house: Do illegal political, religious hoardings represent free expression in a democracy

Illegal occupation of public space

Free speech under Article 19(1)(a) is a fundamental right, but it is not the right to illegally occupy public property. A legal hoarding on private property with permission is free expression. An illegal hoarding on a traffic pole, park, or footpath is complete theft of public space. Such hoardings erode civic order. They block visibility, endanger pedestrians and make our cities chaotic and unsafe. They also damage secular values. When streets and chowks are flooded with political or religious boards to show dominance, our shared secular spaces become sectarian territories, intimidating others. Most importantly, they distort democracy. Municipalities must remove all illegal hoardings, irrespective of party or religion and penalise offenders. Only then will public space remain truly public.

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Simranjit Kaur Shergill

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Administration should act

In every city today, we see the same picture — illegal hoardings on poles, dividers, chowks, and outside schools and hospitals. A leader’s birthday, a religious festival, a welcome gate. Most are put up without any permission. Is this free expression? I feel it is a misuse of public space. These boards fall in rain and wind, cause accidents, and make our cities look dirty. Public space should be neutral and belong to all, not to one party or one religion. The administration should fix proper spots for posters, remove illegal ones quickly, and fine the violators. That will protect both free speech and civic order.

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Nimran Kaur

Potential to disturb public order

Illegal political and religious hoardings represent a clear misuse of public spaces rather than a legitimate exercise of free expression. Democracy protects freedom of expression, but it must be exercised responsibly and within the law. Illegal or provocative hoardings can disturb public order, create conflict, and harm secular values, so public spaces should be used peacefully and lawfully. True democratic expression relies on respecting the rule of law, whereas unauthorised displays clutter public environments and risk eroding secular harmony. In short: Democracy protects free expression, but freedom should be exercised responsibly and within the law.

Bakshish Singh Khalsa

Roads, poles do not belong to one person

Illegal hoardings are a direct conflict between the freedom of expression and duties of citizens towards the country. Everyone has a right to support a party or celebrate a religion, but the road, footpath and street poles do not belong to any one person. They belong to all of us. When hoardings are put up without permission, they create real problems — they spoil the beauty of the city, they cause road accidents and they make people feel that public space is being divided on religious and political lines. In a democracy, free speech cannot mean that you can break the law to make your voice louder than others. It has to be within rules, with respect for safety and for other citizens.

Parmeet Kaur

Cause inconvenience to people

The illegal political and religious hoardings represent a dangerous misuse of public spaces, eroding civic order and secular values. These unauthorised displays cause inconvenience to the people. They often act as barriers to visibility. They adversely affect the beauty of the town. These also lead to disputes and debates among people with different political and religious interests. Political and religious organisations should conduct meetings or awareness campaigns to discuss matters and get people’s attention. This will maintain peace and civic order. The administration should take strict legal action against those who put up hoardings without permission.

Japneet Kaur

A serious threat to public safety

The unchecked proliferation of illegal hoardings poses a serious threat to public safety. They block pedestrian walkways, distract drivers and damage public infrastructure. Furthermore, when shared civic spaces are dominated by religious symbols and imagery, it alienates minority communities and erodes the secular character of our public places. Public spaces belong to all citizens and must remain neutral and inclusive. The administration must take strict action to remove illegal hoardings and ensure that civic zones maintain their secular and public nature.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Misuse of public space

The debate over political and religious hoardings touches the core of democratic freedoms and civic responsibility. While free expression is a fundamental right, it cannot be absolute or unregulated, especially when it compromises public safety and order. Illegal hoardings represent a dangerous misuse of public spaces rather than a legitimate exercise of free speech. Public infrastructure belongs to all citizens equally. When political factions or religious groups unlawfully occupy these spaces, they compromise pedestrian safety, obstruct traffic visibility, and deface the urban landscape.

Amritpal Kaur

Create clear, neutral regulations

Illegal political and religious hoardings should not be treated simply as an expression of free speech. In a democracy, freedom of expression is an important right, but it comes with reasonable restrictions to protect public order, safety, and the rights of others. When hoardings are put up illegally on roads, walls, public buildings, or other shared spaces, they can obstruct traffic, create visual pollution, damage public property, and disturb civic order. Religious hoardings can also become problematic when they promote hatred, division, or discrimination between communities. Similarly, political hoardings may misuse public spaces for personal or party publicity without proper permission. Such practices can weaken respect for laws and create an unfair advantage for those willing to ignore regulations. Authorities should enforce clear, neutral regulations on size, location, content, and duration of hoardings.

Sardar Anmol Singh

Can disturb peace and harmony

Illegal political and religious hoardings are becoming a common problem in many cities. Such hoardings are often put up without permission on roads, walls, bridges and other public places. Sometimes, they may also promote political or religious hatred, disturbing peace and harmony. Public spaces belong to everyone and should be used responsibly. Authorities should strictly remove unauthorised hoardings and take action against those who violate the rules. Freedom of expression is important in a democracy, but it must be balanced with public safety. Everyone must work together to keep public spaces clean, safe, and peaceful.

Gursimran Kaur Dasdhol

Avoid preferential treatment

Political and religious hoardings which are erected illegally must not be allowed on the basis of freedom of expression. Illegal boards displayed on roads cause distraction to drivers and obstruct street lighting, which in turn can result in accidents or casualties during unfavourable weather. Moreover, the use of many public walls for political posters spoils the appearance of urban areas and leads to unnecessary tensions between different communities. True democratic expression takes place through the use of proper advertising spaces, peaceful protest marches, and digital media. The local authority should adhere to advertising rules without showing any preference towards politics or religion. Since public spaces are common to all and not owned by any one individual, this will help to restore a sense of responsibility and safety in our cities.

Simranjeet Kaur

Tools of political manipulation

The enigma of politics never ends and the misuse of public spaces through illegal political and religious hoardings only exacerbates the predicament. Democracy guarantees people the freedom of expression. Hoardings are not meant merely as a means of dissemination of information; their use as tools of political manipulation has increasingly become a trend. Political and religious expression is an essential part of democracy; however, misusing it for advertisement and publicity cannot be justified in the name of free expression. One cannot keep religion and politics entirely separate, but using religion to accommodate political interests while playing with the sentiments of ordinary people is hardly a new tactic. The more aware people become of such manipulation, the better equipped they are to resist it.

Sarabjot Singh

Should be strictly banned

Although every citizen in a democracy has full freedom to express their views and messages, it is also very necessary to keep laws, rules, and public safety in mind. Illegal political and religious banners put up in the name of this freedom are a clear misuse of public spaces. Such banners create obstacles to traffic on roads, increase the risk of accidents, and spoil the city’s system. For expressing views, it is crucial to pay attention to laws, rules, and public safety; therefore, illegal hoardings should be strictly banned.

Arshleen Kaur

Freedom has reasonable limits

Illegal political and religious hoardings do not represent free expression; they are a misuse of public spaces. While democracy protects freedom of speech and expression, this freedom has reasonable limits. These hoardings can create visual pollution, promote communal tensions, obstruct public spaces, and disturb civic order. They may also violate secular values by giving public spaces a religious or political character without proper permission. Therefore, authorities should remove such hoardings and enforce rules equally. At the same time, lawful expression and peaceful political or religious activities should be protected. A balance between freedom of expression and public order is essential in a democracy.

Samreet Kaur

Impartial enforcement

Illegal political and religious hoardings are increasingly occupying roadsides, traffic signs, electricity poles, and other public spaces. Such displays not only deface cities but can also obstruct road signs, distract motorists, and create safety risks. Freedom of expression and religious belief are important democratic rights, but they must operate within the law and respect the rights of others. Public infrastructure should not become a platform for unchecked publicity. Authorities must enforce rules impartially, remove unauthorised hoardings promptly, and penalise repeat offenders. A clean, safe, and orderly public space is essential to civic discipline and reflects the democratic and secular values of society.

Harleen Kaur

Avoid defacing public spaces

Political and religious hoardings are often defended as expressions of democratic freedom, allowing citizens, organisations, and communities to communicate their beliefs and messages publicly. However, such freedom is not unlimited when public spaces, roads, footpaths, electricity poles, trees, or government structures are used without permission. Unauthorised hoardings can obstruct visibility, create traffic and safety hazards, damage the appearance of cities, and encourage selective enforcement of civic regulations. Freedom of expression must therefore operate within reasonable laws governing public property and safety. Authorities should apply these rules consistently, irrespective of the political party, religious organisation, or individual responsible. Regulated spaces, transparent permissions, and prompt removal of illegal displays can protect both democratic expression and civic order.

Novin Christopher

Eroding civic order and secular values

Illegal political and religious hoardings are not free expressions; they are a misuse of public space. Free speech in a democracy does not mean you can block roads, cover footpaths, and deface every green belt with your face or your festival poster. Ludhiana’s chowks today look like notice boards for power. This erodes civic order and secular values. When every party and every religious group claims the road, the citizen is left with visual pollution and unsafe streets. Remove all illegal hoardings equally. Free speech can be practised without grabbing public property.

Tanveer Singh Shergill

Can sometimes affect peace, law and order

Illegal political and religious boards may be connected with the right to express views in a democracy, but putting up boards in public places without permission is a violation of the law. They misuse public spaces and also spoil the beauty of the city. Too many boards and hoardings also affect the appearance of roads and public places. Moreover, religious or political messages can sometimes affect peace, law and order, and secular harmony in society. The authorities should take action against such illegal boards without any discrimination. There should be equal rules for all political and religious organisations. While respecting the freedom to express views through legal means, we must also maintain the cleanliness and beauty of public places. This will help preserve the beauty of the city, public discipline, and social harmony.

Mehakpreet Kaur

Enforce fair, equal rules for everyone

In a democracy, freedom of expression is an important right. People should be able to express their political and religious opinions peacefully. However, this freedom comes with responsibility. Illegal political and religious hoardings can create problems when they are put up without permission, block public facilities, damage public property, or promote hatred and division. Public spaces belong to everyone, so they should not be misused for personal or political interests. Such hoardings may also disturb civic order and affect the peaceful atmosphere of a community. At the same time, authorities should not silence genuine opinions simply because they are political or religious. The proper approach is to enforce fair and equal rules for everyone. Legal spaces can be provided for posters, advertisements, and public messages, while illegal displays should be removed. In this way, democracy can protect free expression while maintaining public order, respect, cleanliness, secular values, and harmony.

Harsharan Kaur

Issue explained

THE question of illegal political and religious hoardings sits at the intersection of free expression and public responsibility. Supporters argue that hoardings are a visible way for political parties, social groups and religious organisations to communicate with citizens and celebrate cultural events. In a democracy, freedom of expression is a fundamental right and public messaging has long been a part of political and social life. However, the debate becomes contentious when such displays violate laws, occupy public spaces without permission, obstruct roads, damage civic infrastructure or promote partisan and religious symbolism. Illegal hoardings represent an abuse of public space, reflecting influence rather than democratic participation. They can create visual clutter, pose safety hazards, burden municipal authorities and sometimes deepen social divisions by projecting religious or political dominance. Moreover, when rules are selectively enforced, it raises concerns about equality before the law and weakens public trust in institutions. We need to balance democratic freedom with responsibility, legality and respect for a diverse and secular society.

Question for next week

Should farmers, who burn stubble face stricter penalties, or should the government focus on providing better alternatives and incentives?

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