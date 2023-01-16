Open House: How to make roads safer for commuters in city?

Better late on road than never

Driving requires all your attention, so avoid distractions on the road such as adjusting the radio, talking on a cell phone or eating or drinking. Remain calm in the face of traffic. Plan your route whether you are cycling or using public transport or driving. Use a personal safety device or mobile app to ensure you can quickly call for help in an emergency. Ensure passengers in the vehicle are wearing safety belts and helmets all the time.

Shruti Saggar

Train officials properly

The official figures show that Ludhiana district recorded as many as 478 road accidents claiming 380 lives during the year 2021. To halt the rising graph of road accidents, special efforts are required to be made by the traffic police against overspeeding and improper stopping. It should be ensured that traffic rules are strictly followed by the commuters. Automatic traffic lights be installed at all busy crossings and some traffic officials should be there to ensure that the commuters do not jump the red traffic lights. Rash driving and drunk driving should be prohibited. The mobile phones or earphones should not be used while driving. Helmets and seat-belts must be used. A safe distance must be maintained while driving and vehicle’s health must be checked regularly. Intensive road repairs, wherever necessary, should be carried out and the encroachments on the roads should be removed to make the traffic smooth and safe. The road traffic officials should be well trained. Lane discipline must be maintained and commuters should be extra careful during bad weather. The violators of the traffic guidelines should be given strict punishment besides imposing fine. Corrupt practices in the issue of driving licences and the challans of vehicles, if any, be stopped.

RS Sembhi

Issue driving licence carefully

The gravity of situation can be judged from Ludhiana police registered whooping 380 deaths cases as compared 157 total cases registered in Amritsar and Jalandhar police commissionerate in roads accidents. This is reported in these columns. It is also reported that 70 percent deaths occurred between 15 to 45 years of age. This is very serious issue. All stakeholders should ponder over this problem. The government should issue driving license carefully after taking test of driving. Authorities should not allow under age driving at any cost. All buses and trucks should be fitted with cruise control facilities. All drivers should not use any kind of intoxicants especially during driving. Our roads are also not in good condition. They should be well layered with premixes. Smooth roads have potential to reduce road accidents. People should be made aware about safe driving and value of life. Drive to reach the destination, not for adventure.

Sukhdev Sharma

Adhere to road safety regulations

Changes in the construction and maintenance of roads will aid in reducing the frequency of road accidents. The absence of potholes will make driving safer by preventing abrupt changes in direction. Clear lane separation and lane discipline can also assist in preventing traffic accidents. Investment in promoting public awareness of risk factors for road users (alcohol use, speeding, lack of seatbelts, seasonality) is necessary, with an emphasis on vulnerable road users such as children, motorbikes, and non-motorized vehicles. Citizens should also strictly adhere to traffic safety regulations.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Online fines should be sent to violators

The first and foremost thing the government should do for commuters is to build safe roads without any pit. So that everyone can drive without any jerks. After repairing roads strictness in traffic rules should be done by applying heavy fines. Online fines should be sent to violators. People should take care of their vehicles as proper maintenance of vehicles should be maintained. Officials should manage accidents and proper study of accidents should be done so that future mishap is avoided.

TANISHKA PRUTHI

Hold weekly lecture on traffic rules

It is a very sorry state that Ludhiana is ranked number one in the fatality rate in road accidents as per NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau) Data-2022. We may with the help of the local government minimise it just by adopting simple measures and precautions. One should not permit a person to drive below the age of 18 years. Violating laws of traffic should be fined heavily. There must be separate lanes for scooter riders, cyclists and other slow moving vehicles. There must be some police nakas at night with specific signals. There must be a provision of a first aid clinic or a mobile ambulance with the facility of Doctor and other medical equipment to give timely help. ‘Give Way’ road should be reserved on both sides to carry out immediate help of police and ambulance to the injured. The vehicle of the drunken driver should be compounded. There must be one lecture once in a week about traffic rules in each and every college and school.

Farzana Khan

NHAI has failed to perform its duty

Many precious lives are lost in road accidents every year. Punjab is suffering badly due to road accidents where over 5,000 innocent lives are lost every year. The state ranks 2nd in the country as far as road fatalities are concerned. Ludhiana and Amritsar are categorized as two most deadly cities in the country. Even after shelling lakhs in the form of toll tax, the National Highway Authority has failed to undertake speedy evacuation of the accidental vehicles, which remain stranded for hours together and become a major cause of accidents. Also, the stray animals continue to endanger the lives of the commuters. No strict vigil on the crossing of stray animals is kept by the NHAI. The NHAI openly loots the commuters of their hard earned money but seldom comes to the rescue of the commuters, when in need. It should perform its duty well and pay back well.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

Take steps for proper disposal of rainwater

To make roads safer for commuters, The Ludhiana Administration should take necessary steps. Nobody should be allowed to dig roads without prior permission. The MC should take necessary steps for proper disposal of rainwater. Roads should be designed to suit drainage of water. The administration should fix accountability if any issue arises from the roads.

Adish Sood

Carpet roads after five years

A well-organised network of roadways speaks to the nature and development of a particular region, city or state. But the shapes of our roads particularly of Ludhiana city are in dismal state. There are so many jams which commuters may have to face daily in the city due to faculty networks and bad shapes of roads. Roads should be carpeted after every five years through proper planning and with proper execution of plans. Facilities such as sewerage, water supply or even telephone connections and electricity supply should be provided before carpeting the roads to avoid wastage of resources and other patch work. In the city some underway and flyovers have been constructed to lessen the burden of traffic. Each lane should be marked as reserved for particular types of vehicle. It is the responsibility of the local and state government to provide neat and clean decongested roads.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Install more barriers, speed breakers

Our city is dug up due construction of bridges everywhere. In such cases rash driving can’t be tolerated. The buses should stop only on the spots where proper zebra crossing and traffic lights are available. The speed of four wheelers must be limited and examined time to time by the officials concerned. Moreover, barriers and speed breakers must be installed at suitable places to check the high speed of vehicles.

AMARPREET KAUR

Make proper shelters for the stray cattle

The main reason is that a huge construction work is going on in many areas of the city at a slow pace due to which there is a lot of traffic leading to road mishap. So, the construction should be carried out at fast pace and in a proper sequence. The construction of roads to be done with the best material and the potholes should be repaired. Make proper shelters for the stray cattle as they roam freely on the roads leading to accidents. There should be a deadline for the city residents so as they avoid travelling beyond the specific timeline especially during night.

Arpan Sandhu

Tow away Wrongly parked vehicles

Ludhiana being a witness of maximum road accident deaths in the state is a matter of serious concern, the major reasons for the problem being over speeding, violation of traffic rules, wrong side driving, short temperament and lack of patience in citizens, blocked roads due to obvious reasons (construction and dharnas), drinking and driving. To curb this menace, strict law enforcement seems to be the only practically implacable suggestion as the laws are made quite easily but their enforcement is very poor. Heavy penalties should be imposed on law breakers. Roads should be under a constant CCTV surveillance and fines should reach homes of the law breakers. Dharnas should not take place in the middle of the roads and disturb the commoners. For construction purposes, roads should be divided in parts and the second part should be picked up for construction only when the first part is completely done. In case of total blockage of a road, alternate paths must be provided and constructions must complete on time. In case of delays, penalties must be imposed each day. Wrongly parked vehicles should be towed immediately. Vehicles coming from wrong side should be fined heavily. CCTV supervisions can simplify such tasks. Use of correct indicators should be made mandatory. Speeding cars and heavy vehicles should be prohibited in narrow lanes.

Ria Talwar

Establish unified traffic mgmt system

Be it on main roads or by lanes, a number of indiscipline drivers have the right of way in Ludhiana. Overtaking from any direction and driving recklessly appears to be their driving code. While the average city driver is inching his way through traffic, these reckless drivers try to cut through the jam and collide with other vehicles. Reckless drivers get high on emotions, fueled by their beliefs’ grandiosity and omnipotence, and speed up; unaware that over-speeding is the cause of the majority of fatal accidents. So, in order to reduce the number of road accidents, authorities should establish a unified traffic management system consisting of proper infrastructure, safety compliance by drivers and curtail the number of vehicles or widen roads.

Novin Christopher

