Open House: Is negligence on MC's part over poor condition of multi-storey parking acceptable?

Multi-level parking in a shambles

There is hardly any doubt that there is an acute shortage of parking space in Ludhiana and in this scenario the multi-storey parkings can act as a boon for the visitors and daily commuters but alas the MC multi-level parking building near Mata Rani Chowk is really in a shambles. It is high time the authorities should wake up from slumber and get it renovated soon, make it neat as well as clean so that people can use it conveniently and happily.

Dr Sunil Chopra

Officials don’t check assigned work

All should work in unison. It’s unfortunate that the main MC parking lot is in the deplorable condition. The lifts are not working properly, floors have been damaged and the facility for water is not proper. There is dirt scattered everywhere. The atmosphere is totally polluted. For this we all are responsible. The sweepers do not do their duty honestly. Officials do not check the assigned work. This is shame on our part that we just do not bother to do anything. With the result we get many diseases and we suffer so much.

Balwin kaur Uppal

Parking spaces not properly maintained

The Municipal Corporation owns a number of stands for parking of bicycles, two wheelers and cars. The corporation auctions the cycle stands every year and earns a lot of revenue. There are two main issues related to upkeep of these cycle stands. The first being that the contractor mostly charges more fee than the prescribed and second, many buildings are not properly maintained in terms of their maintenance and cleanliness. It all speaks poorly on the part of the corporation. The corporation is earning a lot of money from the auction of these cycle stands but is hesitant to spend a part of these earnings for the benefit of the citizens. The flooring of the building is subject to great wear and tear by parking of the vehicles and therefore regular maintenance must be ensured and all the buildings must be got white-washed every year. The cycle stands are for the use of the public and the corporation must serve the citizens fully by maintaining all of them regularly and ensuring that the contractors do not fleece the customers by charging a fee higher than the prescribed.

Gautam Dev

Such negligence not acceptable at any cost

Unhygienic conditions at the MC’s parking lots must not be acceptable at any cost. Huge investment has been done on the construction of the multi-story building. Its running and maintenance expenses must be managed in a diligent manner. Lifts must be repaired and damaged floors must be restored in a good condition. Rubbish should not be discarded in nearby areas and wrong doers must be heavily punished. Funds collected in the form of fee must be reinvested for the betterment of the parking lot. Corrupt officials must also be punished.

Ritu Priya

Privatise parking lots

Civic authorities in Ludhiana have not started learn lessons from its mistakes. The upkeep of multi-storey parking lot is one of those problems. Pathetic condition of this parking lot got attention in these columns. Revelation were eye opener. It was reported that heaps of garbage, improper sitting arrangements, unhygienic washrooms, and damaged floors are a common sight at many parking lots. The local authorities should provide enough funds and better supervision for improvement in conditions of lots. Everything should be done honestly. The government should punish the employees concerned who shirk work. Regular cleaning and maintenance of parking lot be made compulsory. Authorities even can privatise the operations of lots.

Sukhdev Sharma

Problem needs immediate attention

Do not play blame game. We Indians are always in the habit of playing blame game over very petty issues. At least, we need to leave this attitude when our health in question. We cannot make compromise with dirty parking places which are built in the main vicinities in Ludhiana. The central parking place of the Municipal Corporation is in a deplorable condition. The defunct lifts, damaged floors, stinking toilets speak volumes of the poor condition of parking place. It has not been repaired from many years .The infrastructure in this place has crossed its expiry date now every corner of the park give a bad smell. It appears that the bathroom have not been washed since long. This is disgusting and needs our immediate attention.

JBS Nanda

Cleanliness must be ensured at all floors

The Municipal Corporation Zone A must give the contract to a private company for the operation of a multi-story parking lot at Mata Rani Chowk. The company may charge nominal fees for parking. Each floor must be well maintained. There must be provision of some restaurants or some eatery shops. One floor must be reserved for parking on a monthly basis for the residents of that area. The contractor must ensure proper cleanliness of the floor, toilets and all floors.

Farzana Khan.

Residents responsible for upkeep too

At first place a onetime contract for repair of parking lot. Dedicated manpower and equipment will be required for maintaining the upkeep. More so residents of city are equally responsible for maintaining the upkeep. Anyone damaging the property should either pay for it or get it repaired.

Sqn Ldr Sahil jain

Govt must ensure lifts are working

An amount of Rs 12.9 crore was spent on the construction of multi-storey parking at Zone A, but it still lies in a bad condition. Now it is the duty of the local government to put it again in functional form by repairing floors at each story with proper facility of lighting. The government must ensure the working of lifts. There must be a provision of toilets at each floor and drinkable water. Local government must construct a waiting area with seating facilities at the ground floor so that persons accompanying them may wait till the arrival of vehicles from the parking lot.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Proper space needed to park vehicles

Defunct lifts, damaged floors, stinking toilets and insanitary conditions at the MC’s multi-storey parking lot have become bane for visitors. The concerned authorities should be responsible for this negligence. There is a need of efficient public transportation system in Ludhiana. There should be proper infrastructure to park the vehicles. The authorities should come up with new ways to create new parking spaces around the cities.

Adish Sood

Responsibility must be fixed

It is truly irresponsible on the part of the MC employees to turn a blind eye towards the upkeep of the multi-storey parking lot, especially when parking is one of the major problems faced by this big city. There is a dire need to check those employees who are responsible for this lapse. A regular sanitary inspection must be carried out to maintain the cleanliness of the parking lot. The hard earned money of the people could not go wasted like this. The responsibility must be fixed for the proper maintenance of the parking lot. On the other hand, it is the duty of the citizens to contribute in making the parking lot neat and clean. They must not litter on the premises as well as keep the toilets etc. neat and clean.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Take action against erring officials

The fleecing of visitors is going on in the Ludhiana MC’s parking lots in spite of the tall claims of the AAP government to weed out corruption in the state. The prescribed parking fee for four wheelers is Rs 20 whereas the visitors are being forced to pay Rs 80 per vehicle at the multiple parking lot near Mata Rani Chowk and Rs 50 at the lot in the District Courts Complex .All this is happening under the nose of the officials of MC or District Administration whose offices are close to these lots. It appears that the private contractors are hand in glove with the MC officials or backed by the politicians. Moreover, the multi-level parking lot at Mata Rani Chowk as well as the one in the District Courts Complex are crying for attention due to the stinking toilets, broken floors, defunct lifts and poor sanitary conditions. As a result the visitors are facing harassment. A foul smell greets the visitors near the toilets. The buildings of both these lots require immediate renovation and the MC Commissioner should take disciplinary action against the erring officials. Instead of handing over the parking lots to private contractors, who have been looting the visitors, the MC should deploy their own employees for the lots. MLA Ashok Pappi however assured of strict action against the erring contractors or the MC officials.

RS SEMBHI

