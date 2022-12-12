Open House: Is the recent decision to let off farmers caught burning paddy stubble justified?

Penalty withdrawal orders unjustified

The orders to withdraw the penalties and red entries in the revenue records of farmers found guilty of burning stubble are unjustified political compulsions of the current regime. People are being exposed to lung diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, lung capacity loss and cancer as a result of the government’s helplessness. A farmer must understand that by burning stubble, he endangers many innocent citizens and further pollutes an already polluted ecosystem. In addition to impacting the air quality, stubble burning has an impact on soil fertility (via nutrient destruction), economic development and climate as well. It is high time both government and farmers explore safer crop residue management options to save the environment.

Novin Christopher

Do not reverse decisions once taken

The problem of air pollution is getting bigger and bigger day by day. Burning of paddy straw contributes in a big manner to air pollution, especially in the months of October to November. Dealing with the menace of stubble burning is important for ensuring a cleaner environment. Naturally, the measures adopted should be focussed and determined. The chaotic approach of government shows its lack of seriousness and confidence. The authorities should take steps after carefully considering pros and cons and, once the decisions have been taken, they should not be reversed. At the same time, educating and persuading to shun stubble burning remains important and relevant.

Ravinder Mittal

Encourage peasants for crop diversification

We all know that air pollution is increasing day by day in the city. The air quality is very poor in Ludhiana. Breathing polluted air causes numerous health problems, like asthma and bronchitis. The government should not permit any farmer to burn stubble. The tillers should be encouraged to practise crop rotation. This will not only improve the air quality but also help recharge the groundwater levels of Punjab. A team of experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) should be formed to suggest means to tackle the menace of subtle burning. The authorities have also consider measures such as compensating farmers for not burning stubble, because ultimately, they too do it out of compulsion. All stakeholders must cooperate and to protect the environment.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Govt not serious about people’s health

This instance is a clear illustration of how the state government is playing with the health of citizens. The decision to annul the red entries of erring farmers has certainly put down the morale of employees who had registered the cases. The employees who had followed the instructions of the government had probably even risked their lives to execute the orders. This is because peasantry is certainly an emotive issue in the state. The political bosses have completely betrayed the electorate because they are more interested in vote politics and the health of the people and the environment is of secondary concern to them. This might even be a very frustrating situation for the state machinery. In the future, the employees would be afraid to follow the guidelines of government and avoid following the directions of higher authorities, because, they would know that ultimately the government would succumb to public pressure. The authorities must desist from populist actions like this. Compliance to any orders of the government is a must and same should be ensured. In this particular instance, punishment to offenders is a strong deterrence to desist others from committing the same mistake. Only exemplary punishment has the potential to stop the practice of stubble burning. Along with this, the government should also introduce the incentive-and-disincentive policy for offenders, obedient farmers and the employees entrusted with the task of carrying out such orders. The upbeat morale of employees should be maintained for the benefits of the residents of the state.

Sukhdev Sharma

Decision not far-sighted

Letting erring farmers off without punishing them is not a fair decision. Everyone’s interest should be taken care of when important decisions are made by the government. This seems to be a one-sided decision which only favours the peasants. The ruling party should also show some concern about the citizens of the state who are the eventual victims because of stubble burning. The AQI reading at Ludhiana had reached its peak of above 300 during the recent paddy harvest season. Especially after Covid, such poor quality of air can have disastrous consequences on the health of the citizens. The farmers and government should sit together and make a specific law on the menace of stubble burning.

Tanishka Pruthi

Ensure MSP for alternative crops

Even as the state government was optimistic that the problem of stubble burning would be contained to a considerable extent this paddy season, several farmer unions were up in arms against the government, demanding suitable monetary compensation for the expenses incurred on the alternative methods of disposing crop residue. The government has been in power for more than seven months, but no concrete solution has been made available on the ground. Most of the agricultural implements of new scientific methods of paddy disposal, such as happy seeder, rotavator, mulcher or decomposer spray, have failed to produce desired results, even though subsidies were being provided by the government. The short time window between paddy harvesting and the sowing of wheat crop is one of the primary reasons why farmers resort to stubble burning. The practice is seen as an effective and cheap method of residue disposal. The long-term solution for stubble burning is to move farmers away from the water-guzzling paddy and towards crop diversification. However, farmers will go for other crops only if the government gives an assured price (MSP) and market for alternate crops. Farmers have to resort to stubble burning out of compulsion. Various farmer outfits had cautioned the government against resorting to any stringent action against farmers on burning crop residue. The peasants had no other option but to defy the ban. The government registered cases and imposed heavy penalties on the farmers defying the ban. However, the government had to face stiff resistance and ultimately had to succumb to pressure by farmers when it ordered to let off the farmers caught burning stubble. Through this entire episode, the government should learn from the idiom, “Think before you leap”.

RS Sembhi

Consult NGT on the matter

The state government recently ordered to let off the peasants who were caught burning stubble in their fields. Such actions are not justified when it comes to environmental protection. Stubble burning leads to the release of toxic gases into the atmosphere and poses a threat to vegetation and human and animal health. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) should be consulted in this matter. Stubble burning not only causes air pollution but also degrades the fertility of the soil. Any injustice to the environment should not be tolerated.

Adish Sood

Ensure right to life for everyone

Beating of peasants and allowing the landowners is clearly the case of violation of constitutional rights. Landowners are equally accountable for the root cause of the problem of stubble burning. Joint efforts are need of the hour to end this menace by both landowners and peasants. Counselling of landowners and peasants should be done continually to put an end to this curse. Concerned officials must step in and ensure timely implementation of all required steps and point out the flaws on regular basis.

Swati Garg

Decision reflects govt’s weakness

It does not behove the state government to let off the landowners/ farmers who were caught burning stubble in their fields. It reflects on sheer weakness on part of the state government. Such an action shows that the government wishes to toe in line with the wishes of a few farmers and keep them as a happy lot. The government should be more responsible in its actions on all matters, especially in this case where environmental pollution is of concern and it is a matter of life and death for the citizens instead of a few farmers alone. It is well known that the burning of stubble increases pollution and the government should never allow it to happen. The government has made the rule after thorough consideration that people burning stubble will be punished. The government in this case should not have yielded to a few farmers. Going back on the once framed well considered rules by the government itself for a few individuals is highly undesirable and speaks about weakness of the government itself. The rules made must be followed by all and those who do not obey them must be punished instead.

Gautam Dev

Farmers vote bank for politicians

The habit of burning stubble is a persistent issue. Farmers burn the stubble without thinking about the ensuing air pollution in their haste to prepare the land for the following crop, wheat, for which there is a limited window of two to three weeks. The issue is not that farmers are ignorant of the harmful effects of burning stubble, but they are forced to do so because there are no pragmatic alternatives and due to financial constraints. Aiming at their sizable voter base, governments also do not rigorously penalise the guilty farmers. Only strong political will and adequate financial resources can help solve this issue.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Make farmers adopt crop rotation system

In the coming few weeks, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi will be severely affected by air and smog pollution which is caused by heavy traffic, high temperature, burning of stubble, industrial and other consumer product emissions. Stubble burning is the major cause of pollution. The state government must compensate each farmer equivalent to the cost of getting their fields ready to sow the next crop. Then there will be no subtle burning. We should use a smog-detection and monitoring system similar to the system which is being used in our neighbour country China. The government must motivate and educate farmers to rotate the pattern of crops and not let them go to those who are burning their crop residue. Farmers must adopt a crop rotation system instead of paddy wheat cycle.

Farzana Khan

Stubble burning cheaper for farmers

Farmers burn stubble because they find it cheap and less time consuming. The process of discarding it in other ways needs much time as well as money. It is the duty of authorities concerned to provide implements of collecting or spreading the stubble and convert it into a combustible material. This material is used as a fuel in lesser quantity and doesn’t cause much effect on environment. Moreover, campaigns at local levels should be organised to train the farmers and make them aware of the pollution and diseases being spread through the respective practice.

AMARPREET KAUR

Government’s step not justified

This is a highly condemnable step taken by the state government. As far as environment protection and resurrection is concerned, there should be no compromise at all. The NGOs, civil society, educational institutions and general public is trying its best to fight the menace of stubble burning in one way or the other. But this act of the Punjab Government, to let go the offenders, is in no way justified. The government, in order to strengthen their vote bank, has no right to play with the lives of innocent persons. Moreover, this would wrongly empower the farmers and they would not ever think twice before engaging in such an offensive act.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

PROVIDE INCENTIVES TO FARMERS

Stubble burning leads to air pollution. There are machines such as PUSA decomposer, happy seeder, etc. in the market to resolve the issue of residue burning. Some farmers not financially stable to buy these costly machineries and the only way they find is the burning of the residue. It is in the news that the state government has let off the landowners caught in the stubble burning cases, this is justifiable on the farmers’ point of view but the government should provide incentive to the farmers to buy machineries to save our environment. In the end I would say environmental protection must be prioritised.

Lookpreet Kaur

