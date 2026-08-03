Open House: Parents, authorities must share responsibility

Hold parents accountable

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Underage driving has emerged as a serious road safety concern in Ludhiana, endangering not only young drivers but also innocent pedestrians and commuters. Although awareness campaigns are essential to instil responsible behaviour, these alone cannot deter the growing menace. The authorities concerned must adopt a firm approach by imposing stricter penalties and ensuring greater accountability on parents who permit minors to drive. In many cases, underage driving occurs with the knowledge or consent of family members, making parental responsibility essential. At the same time, schools and resident welfare societies should conduct sustained awareness programmes to highlight the legal consequences and life-threatening risks associated with underage driving. Regular enforcement drives, seizure of vehicles, suspension of registration in serious cases and strict action against repeat offenders would reinforce the message that violations shall not be tolerated. A balanced strategy combining stringent enforcement with continuous public education is the most effective way to make Ludhiana’s roads safer for everyone.

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Novin Christopher

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Heighten surveillance

Unfortunately, it has become a fad among underage students to drive bikes and cars. They flaunt their vehicles, jump red lights, take illegal turns, use mobile phones while driving, and often indulge in reckless driving, putting their own as well as others’ lives in danger. Accidents involving minors can lead to a lifetime of consequences. Parents become equally responsible for the crime by giving vehicles to their underage children. According to Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, parents can face penalties or imprisonment if a juvenile is caught driving. To combat the menace, we should keep pushing police officers to check for reckless and underage driving. Special checkpoints should be established on a regular basis to check underage driving. All high-traffic interactions should have automatic traffic lights. Parents should stop giving vehicles to their underage children. At the school level, seminars should be organised to teach students the ill effects of underage driving. Schools should ban the entry of vehicles being driven by underage students. The government should enact stricter laws for both parents and children.

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RS Sembhi

Provide effective solutions

There is no doubt that parents have the biggest responsibility towards ensuring the safety and well-being of their children. This includes seeing that they don’t indulge in underage driving. They need to ensure that children don’t get access to vehicles’ keys and there should be a suitable penalty for failure on their part. It is seen that there is no mention of any parent having been held responsible and penalised in cases involving accidents by minors. At the same time it should not be ignored that there is a regular need for mobility of schoolchildren, in addition to commuting to and from school. Most students have to attend tuition/coaching classes. To enable them to attend these effectively, efficient and affordable public transport system with last-mile connectivity should be provided. Mere persuasion and penalisation will not do. We have to provide solution too.

Ravinder Mittal

Explain risks to children

of Underage driving is assuming dangerous proportions each passing day. Over enthusiastic youth play with both their own and others’ lives. Law and punishment is essential for a problem’s resolve but many a times proper counselling, at the time when it is most appropriate and effective, can go a long way in resolving the issue at hand. The first and foremost role here is of the parents, who should learn to say no amicably. They should make explain the risks and repercussions of such action to their children at the right age. Schools and mentors play an equally crucial part. Teachers can regularly educate students on how to appreciate the value of their own and others’ lives. Lessons on road safety, the wrongs of underage driving, the fatal results and the advisories should be weaved into everyday discussion.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

Parents, govt must work in tandem

Underage driving is a profound and tragic issue where responsibility is shared, rather than blaming only parents or the authorities. We have to recognise that every role is interconnected. The primary responsibility lies with parents or guardians, who control access to vehicles. Giving in to a child’s demand for car keys or ignoring the fact that they are driving is a direct failure of supervision and judgement. Parents are legally responsible for their minor children’s actions in most jurisdictions. They shape attitudes towards rules and risk. Often, parental permissiveness stems from underestimating the danger, a desire to be liked, or a lack of awareness of the severity of the penalties. The other interconnected layer is the consistent enforcement of the law, which creates a fear of consequences. Overlooking violations (eg not checking IDs rigorously or showing leniency for “minor” offences) signals that the law is not being taken seriously. We know that if enforcement is perceived to be weak, it emboldens both teenagers and permissive parents. It is a societal promise not kept. It is also observed that agencies are often stretched thin, and juvenile traffic violations may be given lower priority, reflecting a policy failure. To save the precious lives of our children, we all—parents, teachers and law enforcement agencies—must come together to support and assist one another. It is not a status symbol or something to be proud of that our child, or any underage child, can drive a car before reaching the legal driving age.

Dr Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Strengthen public awareness

Underage driving is a major problem in our city. A majority of students travel to school on two-wheelers with the permission of their parents. In a direct and immediate sense, parents hold greater responsibility because they have the closest relationship with their children and control access to vehicles. Everyone knows that underage driving cannot take place without their implicit or explicit permission, including access to the keys. They are the primary educators and role models. From a systemic and long-term perspective, law enforcement agencies and policymakers bear significant responsibility for creating an environment where laws are not only in place but are also credibly enforced, and where there is a strong public message that underage driving is unacceptable. This also requires sustained public awareness, laws that may need strengthening (for example, stricter penalties for adults who enable underage driving), and measures to address peer pressure and risk-taking behaviour, recognising that cognitive development also affects judgement. While parents have the more immediate and personal responsibility, law enforcement and the justice system are accountable for maintaining the credible deterrence that reinforces parental authority. The most effective prevention occurs when both are strong: parents who uphold the rules, backed by consistent enforcement that makes those rules meaningful. Ultimately, pointing fingers after a tragedy is far less productive than strengthening every part of the system, beginning with educating parents about the potentially fatal consequences of underage driving and a firm commitment from law enforcement to treat it as the serious, life-threatening offence that it is.

Farzana Khan