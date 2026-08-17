Open house: Should civic infra failures be blamed on ageing sewer system or unregulated digging by private firms?

Issue explained: The cave-in at Kitchlu Nagar, Ludhiana, has reignited concerns about fragility of infrastructure and the accountability behind such failures. Ageing sewer systems are blamed, with experts pointing out that decades-old pipelines, often neglected and underfunded, can collapse under pressure, especially in rapidly growing cities. It highlights the need for systematic upgrades and sustained investment in civic utilities. However, critics argue that unregulated digging by private firms is the more immediate culprit. Repeated trenching weakens soil stability, damages underground networks and creates hazards when oversight is lax. Ultimately, the issue underscores the broader challenge of balancing infrastructure expansion with maintenance, and ensuring accountability in public as well as private sector.

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A wake-up call for MC

The Kitchlu Nagar cave-in has once again raised questions about the safety and maintenance of civic infrastructure in the city. While ageing and poorly maintained sewer systems may weaken roads and underground structures, unregulated digging by private firms for utilities — such as optical fibre cables — can further compromise their stability. However, it would be unfair to blame a single agency without examining the entire system. Civic authorities must ensure underground utility work is carried out only after proper surveys, approvals and coordination with departments responsible for sewerage, roads and other services. Private firms undertaking excavation should adhere to safety norms and restore roads properly, and held accountable if they fail. At the same time, the Municipal Corporation (MC) must regularly inspect ageing sewer lines and ensure timely repairs and replacement. The Kitchlu Nagar incident should serve as a wake-up call for stronger regulation, better coordination and maintenance to prevent similar incidents.

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Novin Christopher

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Ageing infra not sole factor

No, it is not fair to blame only ageing sewer systems. Both factors — ageing infrastructure and unregulated digging — are responsible for the recent cave-ins. The sequence involved repeated collapses on the same stretch, starting August 3. Residents’ concerns about nearby house foundations being exposed underscore public-safety risks. The pattern of old infrastructure and repeated uncoordinated excavation is common in many cities, and reflects gaps in civic coordination and accountability. To fix the problem, the authorities concerns must focus on prevention, coordinated regulation, durable upgrades and clear accountability. Prior permission from the MC must be made a must for any digging or drilling. Private firms must be required to obtain and follow official GIS maps of sewers,

water lines and other assets. Authorities must also undertake site inspections before and after any work, and heavy penalties must be imposed in case of

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any violations, along with recovery of repair costs, FIRs against the firms concerned and blacklisting of contractors. Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Ensure strict penal action

Civic infrastructure failures like can’t be blamed on a single factor as they are the result of a dangerous combination of ageing sewer systems and unregulated digging. To fix recurring collapses, MCs must transition to strict institutional accountability and advanced technological surveillance. Authorities should mandate the deployment of ground-penetrating radar (GPR) during all routine road maintenance to detect subterranean voids, loose backfill and leaking trunk sewer lines before they undermine surface stability. MCs must set up a centralised utility mapping system, requiring every private telecom or utility company to obtain digital clearance and undergo real-time supervision while digging. Implementing stringent penal actions, such as blacklisting negligent contractors, filing criminal negligence charges against illegal excavation and enforcing mandatory structural audits on all major arterial roads, will ensure long-term public safety and prevent repeated infrastructure failures.

Vanshita

Better coordination between agencies must

Civic infrastructure failures raise serious questions about who should be held responsible. A possible reason is the ageing sewer system, which may have become weak because of inadequate maintenance and prolonged use. However, unregulated digging by utility companies can also damage underground infrastructure and weaken roads. In many cities, several agencies work independently, without proper coordination, which increases the risk of such accidents. Therefore, blaming one party may not be appropriate. Authorities must regularly inspect and maintain old sewer networks and ensure infrastructure is upgraded, as and when necessary. At the same time, private companies should obtain proper permissions, follow safety standards and coordinate with civic authorities before digging. Strict monitoring and penalties should be imposed for violations. Ultimately, both poor maintenance and irresponsible digging can contribute to infrastructure failures, and better coordination is essential to prevent them.

Suneet Kaur

Stricter monitoring can help address issue

Any material object is subject to wear and tear and ageing. The same applies to infrastructure like sewerage system, roads and bridges. However, the authorities concerned must ensure proper maintenance and upkeep, and to see to it that the infrastructure is not damaged. Sadly, civic authorities have failed in this duty. Even if it is due to unregulated digging, the blame also falls on the MC, along with the agency concerned. The companies undertaking digging should ensure their functioning doesn’t damage civic assets. At the same time, field staff of the MC need to keep their ears and eyes open, which they have failed in. The result is frequent cave-ins and consequential inconvenience, in addition to wastage of hard earned money of the taxpayers.

Ravinder Mittal

Lays bare negligence of authorities

Civil infrastructure failures are a serious issue that needs urgent attention. The reasons behind such incidents should be identified and kept in mind so that tragedies do not happen again. The recent incident in Kitchlu Nagar highlights the negligence of the authorities concerned. Sewerage systems are essential for maintaining cleanliness, public health and safety. Those responsible for installing and maintaining them should regularly inspect the systems and ensure that open pits are covered and secured. Unregulated digging by private firms must also be strictly monitored. Proper information

and warning signs should be provided wherever construction or repair work is taking place. Coordination between authorities and citizens, along with strict accountability, is necessary to prevent such incidents and protect public safety.

Vanshdeep Kaur

Hefty fines on violators necessary

Civic infrastructure failures stem from a dangerous mix of various factors. Ageing underground brick sewer lines weaken over decades and unregulated utility digging by private firms damages these fragile structures, causing soil erosion that creates massive hidden sinkholes. Decades-old brick sewer lines lose structural integrity. Old pipes crack under heavy traffic load and continuous water flow. Lack of timely repairs leaves the sub-surface fragile and careless trenching fractures sewer walls. Breached pipes let surrounding soil wash inside, hollowing out the ground. Absence of mapped utility sharing leads to accidental destruction. Usually, these accidents find places in newspapers and electronic media, but nobody is ready to learn from them. Municipal authorities should take it serious and impose heavy fines and restrictions on defaulters.

Sukhdev Sharma Machhiwara

Threat to human lives

Ageing sewer and unregulated digging by private agencies are emerging as the biggest concerns. Sewer lines are collapsing, backflow is a common sight, and road cave-ins and waterlogging have become a routine matter. To add to the misery, private telecom and cable companies dig up roads, least concerned that it could even swallow a precious life. There is dangerous lack of coordination between civic bodies and private firms. Blame game goes on endlessly between the MC and the contractors. A recent example is the death of a commuter in Khanna due to a deep trench on a national highway. Every pothole, every burst sewer, every open trench is a warning we are ignoring. Action should be strict and anyone found guilty must not be spared. MC officials and the private agencies must share responsibility. Until accountability is fixed, the problem shall persist and human lives will continue to meet the same fate.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

Depts, private firms must work together

A sudden collapse of a road exposes an underlying crisis. The infrastructure failures occur when local governments treat utility management and sewer maintenance as separate issues, rather than an interconnected system. Departments responsible for road work and water supply, and private telecom and power firms rarely synchronise their efforts. An agency repaves a road and another digs it up a week or two later, destroying the roads structural bond. Utility companies dig blindly because they do not know exactly where old sewer pipes are due to outdated records, prepared decades ago. To stop this cycle, the MCs should transition to trenchless rehabilitation techniques, such as cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining, which seal or replace ancient water lines from the inside out without disrupting the surface. Substantial financial performance bonds should be taken from the utility provider and if a road begins to sag or crack within two to three years of an excavation, the city can forfeit the bond to fund proper restoration.

By treating the underground network as a single interconnected asset and ensuring strict accountability on part of whoever disrupts it, the city can secure its foundation and make sure the streets remain stable.

RS Sembhi

Question for next week

Should traffic jams during VVIP visits be considered an unavoidable part of security protocol or do they reflect poor planning on the part of the authorities and disregard for public convenience?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to ludhianadesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (August 20).