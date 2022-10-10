Open house Should covid-appropriate behaviour be implemented strictly ahead of the festive season?

Gift sanitisers, masks with sweets

Though there is a decline in Covid cases for the past few months, people should still be very careful, especially during the festive season. The larger the crowd, the greater the risk of infection. To tackle the situation, people must keep a hand sanitiser with them while going outdoors. Wearing face masks should be made compulsory by the government during the festive season. If any individual has any health problem like coughing, fever, cold, heavy breathing etc, he should consult a doctor. Hand sanitisers and face masks should be gifted to each other along with sweets. The government should once again start the spraying of sanitiser in major locations.

Simranjeet Kaur

Follow Covid guidelines strictly

Covid infection is gradually declining in Ludhiana. The number of deaths has also dipped. As a result, people have started shunning Covid restrictions. But during festivals, everyone should be vigilant about the possible spread of infection. Residents should strictly follow the guidelines of health authorities. They should avoid crowds in the bazaars, follow social distancing norms, maintain hand hygiene, wear face masks in large gatherings, take a balanced diet and avoid shaking hands with patients having flu-like symptoms. If any one feels he has Covid-symptoms, he should visit the doctor for treatment.

Sukhdev Sharma

Ensure complete vaccination

The risk of resurgence and escalation of Covid-19 looms large ahead of the festive season, which will see massive gatherings as friends and families will assemble for celebrations, making social distancing an impractical option. The time has not yet come to abandon Covid precautions, therefore we must still be cautious. Therefore, for their own safety, people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour voluntarily. Furthermore, if attending any function is essential, full vaccination should be a prerequisite.

Novin Christopher

High time to remain more vigilant

With regard to Covid, we are in a pretty good situation as daily cases are declining day by day. However, we need to be extra cautious in the coming few weeks as large gatherings during the festive season can lead to a spike in the caseload. Hence, adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour cannot be compromised. Wash your hands regularly, cover your eyes, mouth and nose, and have your face mask as your companion.

Vivek Shukla

It’s Better to be safe than sorry

It is better to take precautions than to regret later. Although Covid cases are declining, we should take safety measures so that we do not face an uncontrollable situation again. The practice of wearing face masks, hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing can again be helpful in keeping Covid at bay. Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly implemented.

Lookpreet Kaur

Be cautious with regard to health

It has been rightly said that prevention is better than cure. When the festive season is around the corner, we need to be more protective with regard to our health. The pandemic has not ended completely and we still see 2-3 Covid cases daily in the district. These might go up if we are not vigilant towards protecting ourselves. We need to pay attention towards our hygiene, keeping our mouths and nose covered, washing our hands regularly and having a face mask on.

VIDUSHI JAIN

Follow social distancing

The decrease in the number of Covid cases and deaths is the result of successful implementation of various precautionary and responsive measures taken in the past. The festive season invites more social gatherings and interactions. As prevention is always better than cure, it is advisable to impose Covid appropriate-behaviour strictly. Implementation should include proper screening of visitors in the marketplace, conducting enough testing, adhering to social distancing norms and using face masks.

Archita

Overcrowding can lead to a spike again

Our country is a land of festivals and the days of celebrations are the days of gatherings. Overcrowding in markets, malls and even in grounds due to melas can become a cause of the spread of Covid-19 once again. In our own interest and in the larger interests of others, we should sincerely follow Covid-appropriate protocols. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Dr Sunil Chopra

Early detection can stop spread

With no Covid death during the last month and daily virus cases witnessing a sharp decline, the precautions of social distancing, masks and hand hygiene have gone to the winds. People should kept one thing in mind that “Prevention is better than cure”. The most important duty of the Health Department is to test each and every person for the virus as early detection is the key to stop community spread. All people must follow social distancing, wear mask, wash hand regularly and eat a nutritious diet.

Adish Sood

Gatherings can become infection hotspots

People should follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour for their own safety. The WHO has warned that the falling number of reported cases are deceptive, since many countries have cut back on testing and might not be detecting the less serious cases. More cases are actually circulating than are being reported to us. Thus, gatherings during the festival season can turn out to be potential hotspots of the infection.

Khushkaran Singh

Follow all covid norms religiously

People must remember that Covid-19 has not ended. They must follow the required precautions to avoid the spread of the infection during the festive season. To stop the illness from spreading, people should pay particular attention to hygiene habits and Covid-19 health recommendations and avoid unnecessary travel.

TAMANPREET KAUR KHANGURA

No need for a lockdown

To curb the spread of Covid-19, the government must impose more restrictions keeping in view the rush in the markets during the festive season. Under the present circumstances, the only way to curb the spread is to follow Covid norms strictly. There is no need for a lockdown as the rate of unemployment is increasing day by day. We all must stand by the order of the government to follow norms properly during festival days as the government is doing all efforts for the welfare of people of our nation. Wearing a mask and sanitising hands and maintaining social distance must be obeyed strictly by each office and establishment both indoor and outdoor.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

People must follow Covid guidelines

The entire world is reeling under Covid pandemic. We have been able to fight the disease due to timely lockdown and other strictures. Apart from the government, people also have a big responsibility to strictly follow the Covid norms.

Balwinder Singh

Take healthy diet to boost immunity

Though daily Covid deaths and cases have declined in the district, the numbers may spike again after the rainy season. Therefore, it is desirable to remain extra careful and take all required precautions to avoid the further spread of Covid. People must get vaccinated as early as possible. Everything possible must be done to develop immunity. All recommended protocol measures such as wearing mask, washing of hands, social distancing must be followed for some more time. These simple but effective measures will keep the district safe from infection.

Gautam Dev

Get vaccinated at the earliest, cut travel

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients has improved considerably to 97.33 per cent and the daily virus cases have also witnessed a sharp decline. The government has removed the Covid restrictions but the citizens should continue to observe the Covid-appropriate behaviour on their own as the disease has not yet vanished. Wear face mask and maintain physical distance from others in crowded places. Wash hands regularly. We should restrict mobility, avoid bus, train and air travel as the present virus is more infectious but less virulent. The administration should arrange awareness camps to highlight the benefits of Covid-appropriate behaviour. The residents must get themselves fully vaccinated and take the booster shots as well, as vaccination is the best bet for saving life from Covid. If anyone contracts virus after getting vaccinated, his/her recovery will be faster. Senior citizens and persons with comorbid ailments must remain extra-vigilant

RS SEMBHI

Any kind of Laxity may ruin gains

Following Covid-appropriate behaviour during the festive season is necessary. After continuous government and social efforts, we have been able to control the death and infection rate to some extent. It will be morally incorrect to let go of the measures which have been instrumental in saving the lives of the majority of the population.

Itika Kahlon Virk

Use hand sanitisers, wear protective mask

Yes, it is very important to maintain social distancing, use hand sanitisers and wear masks as in all the festivals, there is a huge crowd whether it is Dasehra or Diwali . We should not only follow these precautions to prevent us from Covid but it is also useful to avoid the danger of many more diseases like swine flu, etc.

SHIREEN SHARMA

Ensure all are vaccinated

The government should step forward and ensure that every office whether government or private should have temperature assessment devices to check the spread of virus. Sanitisers and masks should be made available at the entrance of every public building. It should be ensured that every individual in the city is fully vaccinated. Covid testing should be geared up among people showing even minute symptoms of the virus. Those found infected should be kept under proper care and given adequate medical help. Patients should be quarantined. Covid protocol should be re-enforced properly in the city by the authorities.

Sneha pal

Avoid unnecessary gatherings

During the festival season, there is a high risk of contracting and spreading of Covid-19. Effective enforcement of Covid guidelines can curb the spread of virus. Amid concerns of third wave of the pandemic, health experts have voiced their concerns about public celebrations and gatherings during festivals, saying these events can lead to spike in infection.

Nishtha Johar

Small steps can bring big change

During the festive season, shopkeepers must disinfect the items on sale. If someone has cold or fever, then they must use a protective mask while stepping out of their house. With these small efforts, we can protect us from the other viruses or any other diseases.

Chandni Shah

Celebrate festivals at home this year

To keep Covid at bay, people should not forget to wear mask, use hand sanitiser and observe social distancing. They should avoid going to crowded places celebrate the festival with family by staying at home.

Nisha Verma

Take all Precautions during festive season

People are feeling relieved as there has been a considerable dip in the daily Covid cases and deaths in the district, which were at a time highest in the state. But that doesn’t clearly mean that Covid has completely gone, so it is pretty much important to be precautios during the festive season so that these little happy moments don’t turn out be disastrous for any of your loved ones. So we should be a bit more cautious and should take a proper care of our hygiene. It is really important for our own good if we take the precautions as it is said that ‘Precaution is better than cure’.

Khushi juneja

Negligence can cause spike in cases

The festive season is coming ahead but it is of utmost importance to celebrate these festivals with necessary precautions. One cannot forget that the pandemic is still not completely under control and even slight negligence can result in the rise of COVID-19 cases. So don’t forget the basic hygiene practices: Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; cover your nose and mouth with a bent elbow or a tissue while coughing or sneezing; Use a hand sanitiser regularly. Promote regular handwashing, thermal screening and social distancing all the time.

Samiksha

People must cooperate with authorities

Local governments with the assistance of the police should make sure to implement the advisories of government particularly during festival days. The police must challan those who are not maintaining social distance and are not wearing any mask at public places and in malls and markets as there is a heavy rush. In each office and establishment, provisions of hand wash/sanitise and thermal checking should be made mandatory. Those shopkeepers who are allowing customers without masks should be punished. The local administration must have some barricades to check the violators of norms of Covid-19. surveillance with the help of drones may be monitored in some congested public places. There should be a complete ban on pillion riders. People must cooperate with the government to put a curb on the spread of viruses by following the norms set by the government.

Farzana Khan

