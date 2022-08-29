Open House: Should people exercise restraint to help check further spread of the virus?

Lockdown no solution to problem

The number of Covid-19 cases are rising day by day. This is a very alarming situation for residents of the city. Lockdown is not the solution to curb the spread of virus. The local governments with the assistance of the police should make sure to implement the advisories of the government. The police must issue challans to those who are not maintaining social distancing and not wearing mask. In each office and establishment, provisions of hand wash/sanitisers and thermal checking should be made mandatory. Those shopkeepers who are allowing customers without masks should be punished. The administration must check violations of Covid-19 norms. Surveillance with the help of drones may be monitored in some congested public places. There should be a complete ban on pillion riders. People must cooperate with the government to put a curb on the spread of viruses by following the norms set by the government.

Farzana Khan

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Implement social distancing practices in schools. Switch to online/e-learning mediums to ensure continued learning. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, faucets and phone screens.

Shruti Saggar

State must provide all necessary facilities

As per newspaper reports Covid cases are rising every day. These are definite signs that the Covid may again appear in the state in a big way. Everything possible must be done to check the resurgence of Covid. The public must be continuously made aware about it on social media. The public must wear mask and follow Covid guidelines such as washing of hands, avoiding gatherings, social distancing and free vaccination. The state must ensure all necessary facilities such as availability of required number of beds in hospitals, supply of oxygen, availability of medicines and doctors and other related staff. The state must stay watchful and should not allow Covid to reappear in the state.

Gautam Dev

Residents must follow Covid norms

It is a matter of concern that people are not observing Covid-related guidelines in educational institutes or government offices. Residents must follow the Covid guidelines issued by the ruling government in letter and spirit.

Jatinder Bir Singh

Wear mask in offices, public places

There has been a slight rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and experts have warned about the spread of the virus unless people follow Covid norms in public places and markets. Despite that hardly anyone is seen wearing a mask. The WHO has warned about the further spread of the virus if the people do not wear mask. Therefore, everyone, especially the elderly and anyone with comorbidity, should wear a mask in offices and crowded public places.

Dr Ashwani Kumar Malhotra

Test each and every person for virus

In view of the rise in Covid cases, Punjab has made wearing of face mask mandatory in all educational institutions, government and private offices, indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls and public places. This should be taken as a warning sign. All people must follow the Covid protocols issued by the government. It is important to abide by the proverb “Prevention is better than cure”. The most important duty of the Health Department is to test each and every person for the virus as early detection is the key to stop community spread.

Adish Sood

High time to follow norms

To check the further spread of Covid 19 in the state, Punjab government has once again issued guidelines like compulsory use of face masks everywhere and maintaining physical distance in crowded places. These should not be taken lightly rather taken in the right perspective so that we may not have to face any complications at a later stage. Those who are fully vaccinated are also being reported Covid positive so it is high time to religiously follow the instructions of government and medical authorities.

Dr Sunil Chopra

We must follow Covid protocols strictly

We have been hearing from different sources that the Covid cases are surging day by day and this can’t be ignored. As we come to know that the Covid restrictions are back in force, we must see it as a warning sign. It is high time to take some concrete steps. We must follow Covid protocols strictly. The future of society is in our hands and we should act responsibly. Your good health is your greatest wealth.

KARMAN SHARMA

Emphasis should be on more testing

It is important that we learn lessons from the mistakes made in the past while fighting with the Covid pandemic. Due to the recent surge of Covid cases, the government has made wearing of mask mandatory at all public places, institutions and offices. That is not enough to control the spread of the disease in an effective manner. Emphasis should be laid on more testing and any patient showing fever or respiratory symptoms must be tested immediately for the infection. The laboratories charging more than the prescribed rates should be penalised. Ventilation, frequent hand sanitisation and social distancing are also necessary. The vaccines are our best bet for staying safe. The government scheme to conduct home inoculations should be implemented in letter and spirit. Besides getting fully vaccinated, the booster shots should also be taken by every citizen to control the infection. Legal hurdles in getting the supply of foreign-made vaccines such as Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer etc. should be removed by the government to enable better vaccine coverage. Senior citizens and persons with comorbid ailments must remain extra-vigilant.

RS SEMBHI

Wear mask, sanitise hands to stay safe

It is very unfortunate that Covid cases are surging. To put a curb on its further spread, the government must impose more restrictions keeping in view the plight of daily wage earners, service sector employees, businessmen, hawkers, shopkeepers, gym operators and the like. Under the present circumstances, the only way to curb the spread is to follow Covid norms strictly. There is no need for a lockdown as the rate of unemployment is increasing day by day. We all must stand by the order of the government to follow norms properly as the government is making all efforts for the welfare of the people of our nation. Wearing mask and sanitising hands and maintaining social distance must be obeyed strictly by each office and establishment both in indoor and outdoor.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Penalise those not wearing mask

Despite the fact that the government of Punjab has made wearing a face mask mandatory, the majority of our population defies the decision, believing that forced mask-wearing rules impinge on their personal liberty. Furthermore, some people oppose wearing of mask as they believe that it is not required for healthy individuals. They fail to recognise that facial coverings reduce the volume and travel distance of expiratory droplets spread when talking, breathing, and coughing. A protective face mask with no vents or holes will also filter virus particles out of the air you breathe and exhale, lowering your risk of infection. In the face of these realities, people should be forced to wear masks, and those who do not comply should be penalised.

Novin Christopher

