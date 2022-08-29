 Open House: Should people exercise restraint to help check further spread of the virus? : The Tribune India

Open House: Should people exercise restraint to help check further spread of the virus?

Get inoculated, follow Covid-19 guidelines

Open House: Should people exercise restraint to help check further spread of the virus?

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus by sanitising hands frequently, wearing mask and avoiding gatherings. File photos

Lockdown no solution to problem

The number of Covid-19 cases are rising day by day. This is a very alarming situation for residents of the city. Lockdown is not the solution to curb the spread of virus. The local governments with the assistance of the police should make sure to implement the advisories of the government. The police must issue challans to those who are not maintaining social distancing and not wearing mask. In each office and establishment, provisions of hand wash/sanitisers and thermal checking should be made mandatory. Those shopkeepers who are allowing customers without masks should be punished. The administration must check violations of Covid-19 norms. Surveillance with the help of drones may be monitored in some congested public places. There should be a complete ban on pillion riders. People must cooperate with the government to put a curb on the spread of viruses by following the norms set by the government.

Farzana Khan

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Implement social distancing practices in schools. Switch to online/e-learning mediums to ensure continued learning. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, faucets and phone screens.

Shruti Saggar

State must provide all necessary facilities

As per newspaper reports Covid cases are rising every day. These are definite signs that the Covid may again appear in the state in a big way. Everything possible must be done to check the resurgence of Covid. The public must be continuously made aware about it on social media. The public must wear mask and follow Covid guidelines such as washing of hands, avoiding gatherings, social distancing and free vaccination. The state must ensure all necessary facilities such as availability of required number of beds in hospitals, supply of oxygen, availability of medicines and doctors and other related staff. The state must stay watchful and should not allow Covid to reappear in the state.

Gautam Dev

Residents must follow Covid norms

It is a matter of concern that people are not observing Covid-related guidelines in educational institutes or government offices. Residents must follow the Covid guidelines issued by the ruling government in letter and spirit.

Jatinder Bir Singh

Wear mask in offices, public places

There has been a slight rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and experts have warned about the spread of the virus unless people follow Covid norms in public places and markets. Despite that hardly anyone is seen wearing a mask. The WHO has warned about the further spread of the virus if the people do not wear mask. Therefore, everyone, especially the elderly and anyone with comorbidity, should wear a mask in offices and crowded public places.

Dr Ashwani Kumar Malhotra

Test each and every person for virus

In view of the rise in Covid cases, Punjab has made wearing of face mask mandatory in all educational institutions, government and private offices, indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls and public places. This should be taken as a warning sign. All people must follow the Covid protocols issued by the government. It is important to abide by the proverb “Prevention is better than cure”. The most important duty of the Health Department is to test each and every person for the virus as early detection is the key to stop community spread.

Adish Sood

High time to follow norms

To check the further spread of Covid 19 in the state, Punjab government has once again issued guidelines like compulsory use of face masks everywhere and maintaining physical distance in crowded places. These should not be taken lightly rather taken in the right perspective so that we may not have to face any complications at a later stage. Those who are fully vaccinated are also being reported Covid positive so it is high time to religiously follow the instructions of government and medical authorities.

Dr Sunil Chopra

We must follow Covid protocols strictly

We have been hearing from different sources that the Covid cases are surging day by day and this can’t be ignored. As we come to know that the Covid restrictions are back in force, we must see it as a warning sign. It is high time to take some concrete steps. We must follow Covid protocols strictly. The future of society is in our hands and we should act responsibly. Your good health is your greatest wealth.

KARMAN SHARMA

Emphasis should be on more testing

It is important that we learn lessons from the mistakes made in the past while fighting with the Covid pandemic. Due to the recent surge of Covid cases, the government has made wearing of mask mandatory at all public places, institutions and offices. That is not enough to control the spread of the disease in an effective manner. Emphasis should be laid on more testing and any patient showing fever or respiratory symptoms must be tested immediately for the infection. The laboratories charging more than the prescribed rates should be penalised. Ventilation, frequent hand sanitisation and social distancing are also necessary. The vaccines are our best bet for staying safe. The government scheme to conduct home inoculations should be implemented in letter and spirit. Besides getting fully vaccinated, the booster shots should also be taken by every citizen to control the infection. Legal hurdles in getting the supply of foreign-made vaccines such as Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer etc. should be removed by the government to enable better vaccine coverage. Senior citizens and persons with comorbid ailments must remain extra-vigilant.

RS SEMBHI

Wear mask, sanitise hands to stay safe

It is very unfortunate that Covid cases are surging. To put a curb on its further spread, the government must impose more restrictions keeping in view the plight of daily wage earners, service sector employees, businessmen, hawkers, shopkeepers, gym operators and the like. Under the present circumstances, the only way to curb the spread is to follow Covid norms strictly. There is no need for a lockdown as the rate of unemployment is increasing day by day. We all must stand by the order of the government to follow norms properly as the government is making all efforts for the welfare of the people of our nation. Wearing mask and sanitising hands and maintaining social distance must be obeyed strictly by each office and establishment both in indoor and outdoor.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Penalise those not wearing mask

Despite the fact that the government of Punjab has made wearing a face mask mandatory, the majority of our population defies the decision, believing that forced mask-wearing rules impinge on their personal liberty. Furthermore, some people oppose wearing of mask as they believe that it is not required for healthy individuals. They fail to recognise that facial coverings reduce the volume and travel distance of expiratory droplets spread when talking, breathing, and coughing. A protective face mask with no vents or holes will also filter virus particles out of the air you breathe and exhale, lowering your risk of infection. In the face of these realities, people should be forced to wear masks, and those who do not comply should be penalised.

Novin Christopher

QUESTION

Encroachments are rampant and are continuing unabatedly but the anti-encroachment monitoring committee of the civic body has not even met for over five years. What should be done to check mushrooming illegal encroachments in the industrial city?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to ludhiana.feedback@gmail.com by Thursday (September 1)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

6
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

9
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

10
Nation

Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success