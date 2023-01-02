Open House: Should restrictions be imposed at this stage to control the possible spread of Covid-19?

Take preventive steps to contain spread

Covid-19 is an infectious disease that occurs and recurs in an unpredictable manner and at unpredictable times. A new pathogen called the BF.7 variant, which has the potential to mutate faster, is the latest threat if not taken seriously. It is difficult to pinpoint the precise reason behind the resurgence of the disease, but human behaviour and societal change may be the contributing factors to the latest outbreak. People should remember how quickly Covid-19 can spread and the massive toll it can exact. Therefore, it is vital that we return to precautionary measures such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and receiving vaccinations before the new variant becomes a cause of concern.

Novin Christopher

Collective efforts, cooperation required

Precautions should be taken by everyone in the festive season. Taking early safety measures is not a difficult exercise, and it has the potential to safeguard everyone. Along with the government authorities, each and every citizen of the country should also share the responsibility and practice the preventive measures. The fight against the virus cannot be fought alone, all citizens have to make collective efforts to protect the nation from the invisible enemy. Wearing masks, using sanitizers and avoiding crowded places are the small measures which individuals should once again start taking to defend themselves and help in avoiding the spread. The guidelines given by the government must be followed by everyone religiously. The authorities should also start taking preparatory measures for a surge, like making sure about the availability of medication and infrastructure in the hospitals, ensuring the guidelines are followed and going back to regular testing.

Tanishka Pruthi

Penalise those violating guidelines

Ludhiana is the industrial hub of the region and one of the biggest cities north of Delhi. Owing to its large population, residents here are more susceptible to illnesses like Covid-19. Given the pattern of the pandemic so far, we should be prepared for the ‘next’ wave at all times. Although the government has vaccinated a substantial proportion of the population against Covid-19 and has requested everyone to receive another booster shot, the dangerous virus has not been eradicated. Perhaps it never can be. The authorities have to make it necessary for individuals to wear masks when leaving their houses. Avoiding crowds and staying away from poorly ventilated areas can assist in reducing the spread of the illness. Anyone failing to follow these instructions should be penalised. Such radical action will undoubtedly raise public awareness against the hazardous virus and force people to be vigilant.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Do not let the guard down

The emergence of the new variant of Covid-19 should be taken seriously by the Health Department and the general public in the country. Though it may not have become a cause of alarm right now, the situation can deteriorate any time if we let our guard down. Prevention is always better than cure, and thus everyone should start taking all relevant precautions related to containing the spread of Covid-19 religiously. The Centre should start educating people once again about the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour through mass media in an aggressive manner.

Dr Sunil Chopra

No harsh restrictions required as of now

In the wake of a sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases in China, there is a need for caution in our country as well. The virus has this time come in the form of a new variant called BF.7, a sub-variant of the Omicron strain which had caused the last wave in India earlier this year. BF.7 is highly infectious and each infected individual can pass it on to more than 10 other persons. The variant has some immune-evasive abilities and even persons with immunity generated due to vaccines or previous infection can be infected with it. Even if the Omicron sub-variant spreads in India, its impact is expected to remain low owing to the hybrid immunity developed in our people from vaccination and natural infection. Data show that around 30 per cent of the country’s population has also received booster shots. This is the larger story we know so far. However, if there is one important lesson that has been learnt in the past three years, it is that this virus has the ability to defy all projections and predictions. We can, therefore, not be complacent and start taking maximum precautions. Wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance from others in crowded places should be the norm once again. We need more testing and genome sequencing to confirm if BF.7 variant is the major strain leading to infections. The authorities should not impose harsh restrictions at this stage.

RS Sembhi

Senior citizens more susceptible

Imposing restrictions should be the last resort to fight the virus. People should re-adopt the preventive behaviour by wearing masks and consulting doctor on witnessing Covid symptoms. Educational institutes must act in this regard by educating children about various safety measures required for preventing the spread of the disease. Organic food should be preferred instead of junk, street food. We should restrict mobility, avoid travelling in buses, trains or airplanes as the present form of the virus is highly contagious. Symptoms like fever and throat infection should not be ignored. Senior citizens and persons with comorbid ailments must remain extra vigilant. To face any challenges arising in future, the readiness of medical infrastructure is of utmost importance.

Swati Garg

Avoid politicising the matter

The dreadful Covid -19 has raised its ugly head again. It is being suggested that carelessness should be avoided this time. We should rather adopt preventive measures to control the spread of the disease in the beginning itself. China, which has the largest population in the world, has rightly declared a health emergency. Next door to China is India, and during this hour of crisis, the politics of the matter should be discouraged and following the basic guidelines should be the norm, once again. The disease is not yet a cause of worry in the country and it is necessary to create awareness to prevent its spread. Seminars, lectures and exhibitions need to be held to create awareness.

JBS Nanda

Restrictions may push job loss

It is very unfortunate that coronavirus has once again become a threat to public health across the world. Knowing how the virus has behaved in the past three years, to avoid its spread, the government must impose restrictions. Under the present circumstances the only way to curb the spread is to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly. Lockdown should be the last resort because the rate of unemployment is increasing with each passing day and businesses have only started coming back on track after two years. Wearing masks and sanitising hands and maintaining social distance must be strictly obeyed by everyone.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

New strategy needed to counter BF.7

The ongoing Covid 19 wave in China, majorly driven by BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, threatening the people worldwide, especially in India. This is very infectious variant. Our health authorities are monitoring the overall situation in world, particularly China. Now new strategy is needed to cope with the threat of new variant. As India attained hybrid immunity through infection and vaccination, no role of old approaches such as mask mandates, universal testing, or forced physical distancing. The Central government needs to constantly monitor the Covid situation in China and other countries. It needs to run awareness and communication campaigns to dispel rumours and misinformation. The government should increase waste water genomic surveillance and review clinical outcomes in confirmed Covid cases to pick up any challenge in trends. Eligible persons should get precautionary or booster dose earlier possible, avoid programmes in big gatherings.

Sukhdev Sharma

Admn, people need to cooperate

Number of new Covid cases are rising day by day. The district administration and police ensure to implement the advisories of government. Police issue challans in case people are found violating Covid guidelines. Entrance of each office and establishment should have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal checking. Those shopkeepers who are allowing customers without mask should be punished. The police install barricades to check the violators of Covid norms. The administration and police start relying on drones for aerial monitoring of some congested public places. There should be a complete ban on pillion rider. People must co-operate with the government to put a curb on the spread of virus.

Farzana Khan

Individual precautions can stop spread

No doubt it is wise to nip the bud before it blooms, but imposing all the restrictions may again cause bad effect on our economy. According to me, individuals should take initiative on their own to restrict the spread of the virus. People with major illnesses should avoid gatherings. All must work out to boost their immunity. Everyone should include more fruits and green veggies in their meals. Our whole hearted efforts can knock out this new variant of coronavirus.

GURPREET KAUR

Ensure preventive measures are followed

‘A stitch in time saves nine’, is a common adage which seems apt to the current scenario of Covid-19 in our country. Before the situation slips through our fingers, we should start doing the needful. We should have to be conscious about our health because ‘Health is Wealth’. Instead of creating fear among people, we should aware them about preventive protocols so that they can save themselves from becoming the victims of this disease. Start wearing masks and wash your hands properly. Use hand sanitiser and try to make a distance with others for health purposes.

Kamaldeep Kaur

Covid test for foreign travellers

No doubt once again the Covid cases are on the rise. In such a situation I believe the government should impose light restrictions on public. The majority of the population has now been vaccinated with at least two doses the vaccination of booster dose should be encouraged. In my opinion the government should impose light restrictions such as wearing of masks and reducing the number of gatherings at marriages, funerals and other functions to a certain number. Social distancing should be encouraged and fine should be imposed on not wearing masks. Persons coming from other countries should be tested and restrictions on air travel should be imposed.

Ishabdeep Singh

Make sanitisers, masks compulsory

Amid fear of a new wave that might get driven by the BF.7 variant, some restrictions should be imposed at this stage to control the possible spread of the deadly virus. The government should make compulsive use of sanitisers and masks, besides following the Covid appropriate behaviour. The most important duty of the Health Department is to create awareness among people and how to stop the spread of the disease.

Adish Sood

Consume healthy food products

It is better controlling the situation at the very start. Public must follow Covid guidelines at individual level. It is also important to consume healthy food items which boosts immunity. Intake of herbs is very useful in preventing common viral diseases. Health should not be ignored at any cost in order to nip the evil in its bud.

AMARPREET KAUR