Open house: Should stricter enforcement, long-term planning take priority to ease traffic chaos?

Need to prioritise businesses

Ludhiana being a smart city, markets here are usually crowded and there is always traffic congestion, especially in the old city area. The city is known for winter clothing, hosiery and industrial goods. People come to the old city for shopping. The shopkeepers encroach upon the vacant land in their vicinity in an attempt to sell more goods, thereby making more money. This leads to traffic chaos. This can be controlled well by the local police and at present, stricter enforcement is not needed at these times. It may be worth carrying out drives for controlling traffic at other times. This will help shopkeepers in increasing sales and simultaneously ease of traffic congestion in the city markets.

Gautam Dev

Narrow roads compound chaos

Ludhiana is riddled with traffic congestion and initiatives have been taken from time to time to tackle the growing issue. Yet, the problem persists. The main factors are encroachments by shopkeepers and roadside vendors, narrow roads and lack of designated parking spaces. Commercial activity in residential areas put extra strain on limited infrastructure. Town Planning Wing of the Municipal Corporation should plan and execute projects such as a new Transport Nagar, satellite bus stand on the city’s outskirts, new wholesale markets and relocation of busy markets to areas near logistical hubs or highways. Mixed land use must be strictly regulated. Automated and sensor-based lights should be installed at major black spots. As the number of auto-rickshaws has increased manifolds, separate routes should be allocated for autos to ensure that vehicle load is not concentrated on worst-affected roads. A collective effort involving the MC, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other strategic planning bodies is essential to make Ludhiana a vibrant and livable city.

RS Sembhi

Ensure strict enforcement of laws

Traffic congestion in Ludhiana, especially in the old city areas, has become an everyday problem for people. Temporary traffic drives do bring some relief, but only for a short while. Once these drives end, the situation goes back to the chaos. The city needs strict and regular enforcement of traffic rules. Daily checking, proper challans for wrong parking and action against red-light jumping can help improve discipline among drivers. Long-term planning is equally important. Proper parking spaces near markets, one-way traffic systems and fixed timings for heavy vehicles can reduce congestion. Improving public transport will also help people avoid using private vehicles.

Gurleen kaur

Core issues yet to be addressed

Ludhiana’s old city markets continue to choke under worsening traffic congestion. The routine “special drives” and short-term crackdowns offer momentary relief, leaving the core issues untouched. The city needs stricter and consistent enforcement, clear no-parking zones, regulated street vending and firm penalties for violators. However, enforcement alone isn’t enough. Long-term planning must take priority. Widening narrow stretches where possible, creating multi-level parking facilities, improving public transport routes and redesigning bottleneck areas with modern traffic engineering are crucial.

Sonampreet Singh

Short-term solutions prove ineffective

Ludhiana’s old city markets have remained gridlocked for a long time, exposing limitations of short-term measures. Periodic crackdowns on encroachments may offer momentary relief, but they fail to address the structural causes behind the chaos. The city urgently needs a shift toward stricter and consistent enforcement supported by long-term urban planning. Regulations against illegal parking and unauthorised commercial extensions must be implemented throughout the year, and not just peak seasons. Sustainable planning solutions — such as multi-level parking facilities on the periphery, stronger public transport links and well-demarcated vending zones — are essential to restore order. If Ludhiana hopes to reclaim its historic markets from chronic traffic disorder, it must prioritise durable solutions over cosmetic fixes.

Novin Christopher

Better urban planning a must

The continued traffic chaos in Ludhiana's old city markets exposes the futility of temporary enforcement drives. The question isn't whether stricter measures are needed, but whether we are ready to address the root causes rather than symptoms. Short-term crackdowns offer fleeting relief, only for the chaos to return. The city desperately needs comprehensive long-term planning, dedicated parking facilities outside market zones, pedestrian-friendly shopping streets, improved public transport links and sustained enforcement of existing regulations. The old city's narrow lanes weren't designed for modern vehicle volumes. Other Indian cities have shown that integrated planning works. Locals deserve better than perpetual gridlock punctuated by temporary relief. Sustainable solutions require political will, investment and patience, but the alternative is watching our historic markets suffocate under their own success.

Daraspreet Kaur

Sustained pressure can crack violators

The traffic mess in Ludhiana’s old city markets continues to test the patience of commuters and shopkeepers. Every few months, the administration launches special drives to clear congestion, but the relief rarely lasts beyond a few days. Vehicles return, encroachments reappear and the chaos resumes. We need strict and consistent enforcement of traffic rules so that people think twice before parking illegally or blocking roads. More importantly, the city must focus on long-term planning by creating proper parking spaces, improving public transport and redesigning market areas. Only permanent solutions, not temporary actions, can bring about real change.

Gurkirtan Singh

Pedestrian-friendly markets needed

Short-term enforcement drives will not address the rising traffic congestion in the old city markets. While interim crackdowns may provide some relief, they do not address the underlying causes. First, tough and regular enforcement must be institutionalised, illegal parking, encroachments and commercial vehicle offences should result in assured sanctions rather than occasional action. Consistency will deter frequent offenders. Second, long-term urban planning must be prioritised. This involves rebuilding market districts with pedestrian-only zones during peak hours, creating multi-level parking facilities on the outskirts and enhancing last-mile connectivity with e-rickshaws and public transportation. Digitised traffic management and collaboration with traders can help ensure a smoother rollout.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Odd-even policy could help

We need to implement strict regulations to solve the traffic problem. We should introduce an odd-even vehicle policy like the one followed in Delhi. Vehicles with odd registration numbers would be allowed to operate on one day and the ones with even numbers would operate on the next day. This can significantly help in reducing traffic congestion and controlling the increasing number of vehicles. However, simply making policies is not enough; there should be strong monitoring and penalties for those who violate traffic rules. When people realise that rules are being strictly followed, they will automatically become disciplined. The introduction of such rules can help manage traffic in a systematic way and reduce unnecessary crowding on roads. Public awareness campaigns should also be conducted to make people understand the importance of these measures. This can help achieve a long-term solution.

Ishpreet Kaur

An urban management challenge at hand

Ludhiana continues to struggle with worsening traffic congestion in its old city market, highlighting a serious urban management challenge. While temporary drives may offer some relief, they fail to address the root causes of the problem. Strict enforcement of rules, including penalties for illegal parking and encroachments, is essential to restore discipline on the city’s overcrowded roads. However, enforcement alone is not enough. Long-term planning must take priority with focus on better infrastructure, designated parking zones, pedestrian-friendly pathways and improved public transport connectivity. Urban planning that considers population growth and commercial expansion is crucial for sustainable traffic management. Without a comprehensive and future-oriented approach, temporary measures will only delay the crisis.

Veerpal Kaur

Crack down on erring shopkeepers, vendors

Efforts to reduce traffic in the old markets such as Saban Bazar, Railway Road, Police Number 3 Chowki, Safara Bazar, Meena Bazaar, Talab Bajar, Bijli Market, Gurh Mandi, Ghas Mandi, Chaura Bazar and Kambal Bazar have all failed. The common people continue to face hours of traffic. The need of the hour is to strict action against the shopkeepers, vendors, auto-rickshaws and hawkers. By doing this, the District Administration can reduce traffic congestion. They are the main causes of the congestion in the old markets. The lanes there are already narrow and the shopkeepers and vendors spread their wares on these lanes. Auto-rickshaws have so many illegal stops. It is high time that the administration acts tough against them. Select auto-rickshaws should be allowed in the old markets and motorcycles, scooters and cyclists should be encouraged.

Sucha Singh Sagar BullowaL

Public participation key to solving issue

For solving the traffic chaos in the old city, stricter enforcement and robust long-term planning are crucial. The enforcement should address immediate issues like illegal parking/encroachments while planning tackles infrastructure gaps such as poor roads and lack of public transport. This will result in lasting change. These long-term solutions require involvement of all stakeholders involved, such as the MC, GLADA and the traffic police, among others. Public participation is also needed to reach a lasting solution.

Sukhdev Sharma

Narrow roads not for today’s traffic

The old city areas, especially traditional shopping markets, suffer from severe traffic congestion as their narrow roads were not designed for such volume of vehicles. These markets attract large crowds, street vendors, delivery vehicles and tourists. All this combined increases pressure on already congested roads. The problem becomes worse due to illegal parking and roadside encroachments. To reduce congestion, the government should introduce shuttle services and e-rickshaws, and develop park-and-ride facilities outside the market zone. Converting busy shopping streets into pedestrian or cycling corridors, building multi-level parking facilities and creating one-way routes with smart signals can improve traffic flow. Strict action, including heavy fines for illegal parking, clearing encroachments, and banning old and polluting vehicles are essential. For long-term planning, authorities should develop satellite markets and shift some wholesale activities to new areas. Strict enforcement and long-term planning should take priority over short-term or temporary drives.

Amarjit Singh Oberoi

Residents left to struggle

The traffic congestion in old city areas has become a daily struggle for residents and shopkeepers. The narrow roads, illegal parking and flouting of norms make movement slow and stressful. Temporary drives bring some relief, but only for a short while. Once these drives end, traffic problems return. Strict enforcement of traffic laws is necessary to maintain order. It can stop wrong-lane driving, clear encroachments and ensure smoother movement. However, enforcement alone cannot solve the problem. The real solution is in long-term planning. The city needs proper parking spaces, organised areas, better public transport and pedestrian-friendly streets.

Japleen Kaur

Need to Relocate wholesale markets

Ludhiana’s worsening traffic congestion, especially in old city markets, cannot be solved by temporary drives. Stricter enforcement of traffic rules is essential to ensure discipline among motorists and shopkeepers. However, priority must be given to long-term planning. Developing multi-level parking facilities, relocating wholesale markets, improving public transport and redesigning narrow roads can significantly ease congestion. Use of technology such as smart traffic signals and CCTV monitoring can also improve flow and accountability. Authorities should engage urban planners and local stakeholders to create sustainable solutions rather than reactive measures. Only a combination of strict enforcement and well-planned long-term infrastructure development can ensure smooth traffic movement and restore order to Ludhiana’s crowded markets.

Tavleen Kaur

Build designated vending zones

Ludhiana’s heart, encompassing Chaura Bazar and the Clock Tower, remains paralysed by traffic anarchy. Reports describe narrow arteries choked by illegal vending stalls and a collapse of lane discipline due to broken or stolen road dividers. Temporary enforcement drives fail daily as encroachers return within hours. This gridlock is exacerbated by the crumbling Mata Rani multi-level parking complex, which lacks maintenance. This forces commuters into haphazard street parking. With a Rs 150-crore heritage redevelopment project pending, urban experts stress that long-term systemic planning must supersede patchwork crackdowns. Prioritising construction of designated vending zones and restoring mechanical parking infrastructure is the only viable path to clearing the chaos.

Gagan Ajit Singh

Issue explained

TRaffic chaos in Ludhiana’s old city markets has become a persistent challenge, especially during peak hours and festive seasons. Awareness campaigns or short-term fixes alone can’t solve the problem. Stricter enforcement of rules, curbing illegal parking, regulating entry of heavy vehicles and ensuring compliance with traffic signals can improve discipline among drivers. Yet, enforcement alone can’t sustain change unless paired with long-term planning. This includes redesigning markets, creating dedicated pedestrian zones, improving public transport and investing in smart traffic management systems.

