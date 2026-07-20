Open house: Should the MC prioritise aggressive sterilisation and capture stray dogs to ensure public safety?

Balanced action needed

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Increasing dog bite incidents have made the stray dog menace a serious public safety concern. Uncontrolled population of canines in urban and rural areas poses risks to pedestrians, children, cyclists and senior citizens. Dogs often move in packs, increasing the likelihood of aggressive behaviour and attacks. Besides physical injuries, stray animals can spread dangerous diseases, such as rabies. Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities must prioritise aggressive sterilisation drives, systematic capture of stray animals, vaccination programmes and scientific population management to curb the growing problem. At the same time, strict enforcement of responsible pet ownership, prevention of pet abandonment and public awareness campaigns are essential. Collaboration between civic bodies, animal welfare organisations, veterinary experts and local communities can ensure humane and effective solutions. Protecting citizens from dog attacks and safeguarding animal welfare requires balanced and accountable action rather than reactive measures.

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Novin Christopher

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Adopt scientific methods

The MC authorities must prioritise scientifically proven methods, like sterilisation instead of just capturing and removing dogs. There must be a balanced and strategic approach as the high number of cases is in line with a broader trend. In 2024, Ludhiana recorded over dog bite 31,000 cases. Residents in affected areas are demanding action to feel safe. This situation has prompted the MC to intensify efforts, including catching stray canines from public places and establishing a dog sanctuary. Experts and authorities say simply relocating dogs is a short-term solution that can worsen the problem. The mandated approach is the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, that includes sterilisation and vaccination), also known as Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (CVNR). Removing sterilised, vaccinated dogs breaks down herd immunity. Unvaccinated dogs quickly move into the vacant territory, potentially increasing rabies risk and bite incidents. Sterilisation ensures territorial dogs return to their areas, preventing new unvaccinated dogs from moving in and allowing populations to decline naturally.

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Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Don’t abandon pets

There are two key measures the MC should focus on to effectively control the increasing population of stray dogs while handling individual incidents humanely. First, introduce an unrelenting ward-wise ABC programme instead of the current approach of unequal and ad-hoc sterilisation drives. As per scientific research, consistent sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination helps in long term population control and decreases dog bite incidents. Second, implement proactive complaint and response system with teams of dog catchers to respond to individual complaints. High human contact areas, such as those near schools, parks and markets, should be monitored more intensively. It is imperative that humans are discouraged from abandoning their pets, and stray dogs and lazed ones are kept under care and observation. It combines scientific population control with responsive civic management.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Remove strays from sensitive areas

Yes, prioritising aggressive sterilisation drives combined with targeted capture and removal from high-risk areas and proper shelters are necessary and evidence-based responses to ensure public safety. However, they must be part of a broader, sustained strategy. The scale of the problem in Ludhiana demands urgency over sentiment. The problem is, in part, also fueled by poor waste management, irresponsible pet abandonment and rapid breeding. Ludhiana and Punjab report surging bites e.g., Ludhiana saw over 37,000 cases in 2025, 19 per cent more than 2024. Punjab sees hundreds of daily incidents. Evidence from programmes in Jaipur, Goa and Bengaluru show CVNR can stabilise and reduce stray population over time. There is a need for more mobile teams, higher daily surgeries, better funding and monitoring. Current efforts are insufficient. Slow pace, incomplete coverage and a lack of dog census hinders results. The MC must remove dogs from sensitive areas, like schools, hospitals, markets, residential colonies at the earliest.

Farzana Khan

Check population in residential areas

Yes, the MC needs to up efforts. Not just sterlisation and capture, everything short of killing stray dogs should be resorted to. The guidelines on dog feeding should be strictly enforced and violators need to be punished. Dog shelters should be built in good numbers and there should be arrangements for feeding canines by those persons. Keeping a check on dog populations in residential areas is a must to ensure the safety of citizens, particularly children and the elderly. Citizens should be trained to handle stray dogs with compassion. To deal with the dog bite cases, more health centres need to be opened.

Ravinder Mittal

Ensure 100% sterilisation

Stray dogs are responsible for most of the animal bite cases across the country, alongside foxes and bats. The worsening situation in the city must serve as a wake-up call for the MC. It should up the ante and take effective steps to control the population of stray canines. Non-sterilisation of stray dogs results in an unregulated population growth. Non-vaccination is another reason for alarming health hazards, such as rabies and serious injuries. The MC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and the Animal Husbandry Department must work in tandem to ensure 100 per cent sterilisation of dogs. Officials of the ABC centre must complete the target of sterilisation assigned to them. Special vaccination camps should be organised across the district. Pet enthusiasts, stewards and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should be roped in to get dogs sterilised at the Haibowal ABC centre. The MC should set up shelters for stray dogs and relocate all such canines in a phased manner.

RS Sembhi

Authorities Must take immediate action

The MC should take immediate action to minimise dog bite cases as it has become unsafe for people to walk on roads. Stray canines often chase two-wheelers, which can lead to accidents. As a result, many parents have stopped sending their children to play outdoors. It is unfortunate that citizens can’t move freely within their communities without the fear of being attacked. The MC should go for a comprehensive solution. It should conduct regular sterilisation drives to control stray dog population and establish canine shelters. Shifting the dogs from the streets to shelters will ensure they get vaccination, food and proper care. It will also help reduce bite incidents and create a safer environment for everyone. A humane approach to managing the stray dog population will protect the community as well as the animals, ensuring safety and welfare for all.

Vanshdeep Kaur

Better waste management necessary

The Supreme Court has given guidelines to the all states to keep stray dogs away from public places. It task can be properly handled by the MCs. The MCs should prioritise addressing the issue. A drive to humanely control the dog population and curb rabies is a need of the hour. Sterilisation and vaccination drives must be run regularly. Stray canines must be removed from high-footfall areas, such as schools, hospitals and transport hubs to ensure the safety of children, patients and commuters. The authorities must set up feeding zones to prevent unchecked street feeding. It can help stop dogs from aggressively guarding territories. Better waste management measures are also needed to address the issue as open garbage dumps often attract stray dogs.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Issue explained

The scale of dog bite cases points to a growing crisis of managing the city’s stray canine population, which thrives amid overflowing garbage, unregulated breeding and inadequate shelters. Advocates of aggressive sterilisation argue unchecked reproduction only worsens the situation, and capture-and-shelter measures can reduce immediate risks to citizens. Experts suggest sterilisation, vaccination and community awareness must go hand in hand with better waste management and stronger municipal accountability.

Question for next week

Should the authorities strictly ensure adherence to designated vending zones for street vendors across the city or should they be allowed to operate freely to sustain the informal economy?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to ludhianadesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (July 23).