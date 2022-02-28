Open house: What are expectations of people from the new dispensation?

Must foster environment of progress

After self-introspection and deliberations, a person chooses a candidate to vote. And the first thing he or she expects from the elected representative is to deliver on the promises or at least work diligently to fulfill them. If the candidate does not foster an environment of progress, he would not be able to come up to expectations of people. Hence, the elected representatives must work to create employment, provide basic amenities and be accessible to people of his constituency.

Novin Christopher

Check pollution, resolve traffic, sewage woes

The fate of 175 candidates in Ludhiana district has been sealed in EVMs. The results will be declared on March 10. People have a lot of expectations from the new dispensation. There are many problems that plague the ‘smart’ city. The first and the foremost is pollution. The city is the most polluted in the state. A concrete solution to the problem is the need of the hour as due to pollution, residents are suffering from a number of respiratory diseases. The next one is traffic-related issues, which are an outcome of a large number of vehicles in the city. An effective public transport system can bring respite to residents. Supply of clean drinking water and proper disposal of sewage are other issues which also need an immediate attention of the authorities concerned. I am hopeful that the new dispensation will pay full attention to all these issues.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Focus on education, health, employment

Residents of Ludhiana in particular and others in general expect from the next government, which will be formed after the declaration of the Assembly election results on March 10, that the main focus should be on three core sectors. One is education, second health and third employment. Those who are in dire need of medical help should be treated at nominal charges and treatment should be free for those who cannot afford the charges. More stress should be laid on generation of employment opportunities. Need of the hour is to revamp the education system.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Resolve all issues faced by residents

The new dispensation must be sound enough to understand problems of the public. People of the state are facing uncountable issues such as unemployment, lack of proper education facilities, corruption, poor infrastructure, burden of taxes and drug menace. The new dispensation is expected to solve all these issues at the earliest. New elected representatives must be truthful about manifesto of their political parties. Old projects must also be completed at the earliest without any delay. Unnecessary expenditures should be cut down and efforts should be made to increase revenue in a reasonable manner to make the state-debt free.

Ritu Priya

Fair governance, industry-friendly laws needed

Before the Assembly elections, politicians make tall promises to resolve various issues but later, they do nothing. Amid non-redressal of such issues, a majority of voters used their right to franchise on February 20, pinning their hopes on the new government to improve their basic civic amenities. No matter which party forms the government in the state, one thing which was clear is that the state needs to get back to the path of rapid development if it has to emerge as an economic powerhouse like Mizoram or Goa. There is a need to streamline governance. Industry needs simple, easy-to-comply laws for setting up business ventures. The new government must be more business-friendly, ensure transparent governance and focus on services to citizens for their basic needs of education, health, employment and sanitation. Tough decisions will have to be taken to unleash growth and move the state’s economy into a higher orbit. Agriculture and production have to be encouraged to create more jobs. There are evidently high expectations from the new government and it needs to be given time to perform.

RS Sembhi

Fulfil all election promises

Soon, a new team will take over the reins of the state and much is expected from the new dispensation. Elected candidates must fulfil promises they made to people before the elections. The state should be made free of drugs and crime. Women should get their rights as far as their security and safety are concerned. The haphazard mushrooming of unauthorised buildings in every nook and corner of big cities of the state should be checked.

Sunil Chopra

Give priority to good roads, investment

People have high hopes from the new government which will be formed after March 10. The government must focus on providing good roads, hospitals with free treatment and more investment to set up more industries in the state so that the youth should get better employment opportunities. There should be policies to put curbs on sand mafias, corruption and drug mafias. The new government should remove encroachments and illegal constructions from the city. There should be a regular supply of power and electricity at low rates.

Farzana Khan

Work for welfare of people

With polling for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls held on February 20, people have many expectations from the new dispensation. No matter which political party wins the elections, the newly elected government should work for the welfare of the people. Employment for jobless people, 24-hour electricity supply at low rate, special privileges for income tax payers, special green areas are among the expectations of the people. The newly elected government should increase facilities at gaushalas by providing more funds to them.

Adish Sood

Leaders must remain same after being elected

The elections in the state are over and the fate of the candidates is sealed in ballot boxes. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. It is hopeful that elected representatives will behave in the same way as earlier when they approached voters as candidates for seeking their support in the elections. Usually, the candidates never remember promises made by them after winning the elections. They forget that they got the support this time and they need the same next time also during elections as many of them contest polls a number of times. The candidates, after winning elections, are hardly available to help residents during crises. They get busy in making money. It is sad that they never attend to any issue, redressal of which was promised by their parties.

Gautam Dev

QUESTION

Ludhiana has 57,862 illegal constructions. This is the official figure given by the MC Commissioner while seeking a state-level technical panel to conduct a high-level probe into the mushrooming of haphazard growth in the industrial capital of Punjab. How such a large number of illegal constructions were raised, who was responsible for it and why no action was taken against the violators so far? These and many more questions arise when one dwells on the issue. What should be done to check the gross violation of building laws?

