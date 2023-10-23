Open House: What Are Major concerns that need to be addressed by candidates for MC elections?

REMOVE DUMPS, PROVIDE SAFE WATER

After much delay and deliberation, the government has finally announced the schedule for the MC elections. This development is significant because many candidates will now start inching towards potential winning parties that offer them winnable seats. Development projects and infrastructure upgrades will now take a back seat as most sitting candidates focus on canvassing for themselves and other party candidates. The municipal corporation is a local governing body that administers urban areas and performs its functions through well-organised departments. Its primary responsibilities include providing clean drinking water, an efficient sewage disposal system, garbage collection and utilities such as roads, bus shelters and public toilets. It also keeps records of buildings, births and deaths. During election campaigns, promises of opulence fly thick and fast, only to be forgotten once the elections are over. However, as an ethical and moral obligation, all candidates must keep their election promises. The removal of open garbage dumps and the provision of clean drinking water are the two most critical civic needs that all winning candidates must prioritise, as failure to do so will harm residents’ health.

Novin Christopher

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s neglect of civic problems in the city has led to potholed roads and degradation of the Buddha Nullah due to which residents are facing inconvenience in certain areas. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Focus on effective public transport

Ludhiana is grappling with the problems of traffic congestion, poor road conditions and inadequate public transport. Road infrastructure is in a dire need of improvement as owing to insufficient maintenance, roads in the area are riddled with potholes. Candidates must draft plans for fixing and enhancing these roads in both the short and long term. Furthermore, a key priority should be to upgrade public transport. This can be achieved by expanding the bus network and exploring the potential of a metro system. These steps can alleviate traffic congestion during peak hours, offering a more efficient and eco-friendly commuting experience. Such improvements would not only benefit commuters but also contribute towards making Ludhiana a more accessible and pleasant place to live in, promoting the city’s overall well-being and economic growth.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Create metro network in city

The lack of a proper public transport system is one of the major civic issues that need to be addressed on a priority basis by the contestants. Having a population of more than 20 lakh, Ludhiana holds the potential to join the ranks of the country’s metros. The residents of the city depend heavily on auto-rickshaws, which have become the most accessible mode of public transport. These auto-rickshaws are not only a major cause of air and noise pollution, they also add to the problem of traffic congestion. A city like Ludhiana, which is a major industrial hub and has a large population, needs a metro rail system for its residents. Before that happens, however, the candidates should focus on rejuvenating the local bus service in the city. This will not only provide relief to the public, it will also create employment and generate revenue for the local authorities.

Ritu Sharma

Find solutions to traffic woes

With the elections approaching, the problem of traffic congestion needs to be addressed. It is important for the contestants to come up with effective solutions such as improving the public transport system, implementing traffic management strategies with odd-even number-plate days, better policing, and building better road infrastructure. This will help alleviate congestion and improve the overall commuting experience in the city. Broken roads are another major civic problem that needs immediate attention. Candidates should focus on initiatives like regular cleaning drives, proper waste management and enforcing anit-littering laws to ensure cleaner roads.

Pawni Sharma

Address poor state of roads on urgent basis

The poor condition of roads is a pressing issue. Poor road conditions pose significant challenges for the commuters. Cracked and pothole-riddled sections of roads not only damage vehicles, they also compromise the safety of commuters. During rainy days, these potholes fill up with water, leading to accidents. Even after roads are rebuilt, it takes just one spell of heavy rain for the potholes to form. Solving this problem will be a cornerstone for the smooth functioning of the city and will eliminate the increasing risk of mishaps that have led to an increase in accidents and deaths in the city. I expect the candidates to keep the issue of road construction on the top of their agendas if they wish to be remembered as successful representatives of the people.

Lovin Puniani

Stringent laws on disposal of garbage

While there are umpteen problems that need be addressed by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, waste management is an important civic concern because it can help check the spread of diseases, infections and make Ludhiana a Healthy city whilst being a Smart City, too. Garbage disposal and waste management must be looked into by the contestants of the upcoming elections. Stringent laws against littering on roads and in public places must be imposed. The MC should crack the whip on the violators. Cleaning drives should be made part of the election campaigns. Candidates should focus on beautifying the areas where garbage has been piling up. If the disposal of waste is managed efficiently, the spread of many diseases can be prevented.

Ashad

MC must establish more local clinics

Councillors must address the problems of the residents of Ludhiana in order to be successful in the upcoming elections. The poor condition of roads in the city must be looked into and they must be repaired at the earliest. Community parks must be built in residential areas for the people to spend their leisure time in. Provisions must be made for local clinics to be established in the city. The facilities in the Civil Hospital must be improved. More educational institutions should be established, with better facilities for the masses. The problems of the industry in Ludhiana need to be addressed in order to turn Buddha Dariya into Buddha river again. All electricity wires must be shifted underground and the facilities of sewerage and potable water should be provided to each household.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

MC should work with State Government

The municipal elections are around the corner in Punjab. Residents of the city have many expectations from the candidates and they must work in tandem with the state government to resolve the problems of the people. Public libraries, educational institutions and public toilets must be set up in the city. Sporting activities must be encouraged among the residents. Health facilities must be improved and employees must be sensitised to the demands of the people. Industrial units functioning from residential areas must be removed. Dairy units should be shifted to the outskirts of the city. Arrangements should be made for vaccinating stray dog. Encroachment in markets and residential areas must be checked. Multiple parking spaces should be built in the city to fight traffic congestion. Cleanliness drives should be conducted across the city on a regular basis and more sweepers should be employed to maintain cleanliness. All these measures, if implemented, could make Ludhiana a dream city.

Sukhdev Sharma

Major civic issues need to be addressed

Ludhiana is the largest city in Punjab and one of the most important industrial hubs in North India. However, the city is also facing a number of major civic issues that need to be addressed by the contestants in the upcoming Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections. Solid waste management is one of the major problems faced by the people. To solve the problem, the authorities should invest in new waste disposal technologies, such as waste-to-energy plants and composting facilities. The residents also need to be educated and encouraged to segregate their waste at source. Another prominent problem pertains to the water supply system, which can be solved by developing new water sources and reducing the loss of water. The implementation of rainwater harvesting and other water conservation measures would also be helpful. Air pollution can be controlled by reducing vehicular emissions by improving the public transport system, and turning to environment-friendly practices of car-pooling and cycling. A check on the sources of air pollution as well as planting more trees and developing green spaces throughout the city would also help significantly. Traffic congestion is also a persistent problem in the area. The infrastructure needs to be improved by widening the roads, building new bridges and flyovers and creating dedicated lanes for buses and bicycles. The problem of public transport can be solved by expanding the bus services in the city. A metro rail system or a rapid bus transit system can be developed to improve connectivity.

Kamana Katare

Problem of rainwater logging persists

In India, it is constitutionally the right of the people to demand — and for the contestants to create — a just society and fulfil its aspirations. Ludhiana is one of the state’s Smart Cities, but the presence of webs of electrical wires across the city is a blot on its reputation. They are a threat to the residents of the city and also to the birds, which have been losing their habitats due to unchecked construction. Defacement of walls is also a significant nuisance in the city — there is no need to damage people’s property or use improper methods to promote products or services. Rainwater logging is a persistent problem during monsoons for it disrupts people’s lives. Illegal construction and expansion right under the nose of the civic authorities should not be tolerated. Waste-disposal is another significant problem because, in the absence of proper means to dispose of waste, people resort to burning it, leading to pollution. The absence of clean public restrooms is a matter of concern, too. All these problems need to be addressed immediately as they affect the society and the surroundings we live in.

Gungeet Kaur Dua

Provision of basic amenities is a must

Municipal councillors play an important role in representing their wards and working for various developmental activities. They are the closest link between the government and the people. It is their responsibility to address the problems faced by the people. The citizens must vote only for a sincere and honest person who will heed to their complaints relating to civic issues and solve them. The civic body seems to have turned a blind eye towards the basic amenities that need to be provided to the residents, leading to problems in sewage disposal, roads riddled by potholes, stinking landfills and poor public safety, etc. There are frequent incidents of thefts, snatchings and robberies. Waterlogging, lack of parking facilities, erratic supply of potable water and power are the other key problems that dog several parts of the city. Defunct streetlights, choked sewers and traffic snarls are a matter of concern, too. The residents should impress upon their respective area councillors for the redressal of their grievances relating to these problems. The councillors should ensure cleanliness of public parks and community toilets and advise the PPCB to issue challans for the use and manufacturing of banned plastic bags. Proper parking facilities should be provided in Ghumar Mandi and Barewal Road to curb traffic gridlocks. The drainage system must be improved. Incomplete projects under the Smart City project scheme should be completed. The Elevated Road project on Ferozepur Road and ROB Project on Pakhowal Road should be completed at the earliest as they are exacerbating the problems endured by the locals.

RS SEMBHI

Prioritise Issues concerning state

With the government announcing the election schedule, the contestants should raise issues pertaining to the state first and then cities such in Ludhiana. Issues relevant at the state level — such as pollution due to stubble-burning, damaged roads and water accumulation on roads — should be raised first. Problems peculiar to the cities are broken roads, poor sewerage systems, water accumulation on roads and streets, supply of polluted water, garbage dumps, and widespread pollution. Candidates who promise to address these issues should be voted in.

Gautam Dev

