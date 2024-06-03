Open House: What are the main issues candidates, political parties should address on a priority basis?

Leaders should be more accessible

The country’s residents had been queuing in the scorching heat to vote for their favoured candidate, hoping that if elected, he would address their worries. They are dazzled by the guarantess and promises in his party’s manifesto, but do not consider the role they will have in changing the state of democracy in the country. Manifestos are blueprints outlining political parties’ ideals and policies, and they act as a contract of sorts between them and the voters. However, the effectiveness of manifestos is defined not only by their promises, but also by their execution and enforcement. As history has proven, due to political reasons, many leaders have failed to accomplish their ambitious aims. Many people may have abstained from voting owing to apathy, indifference, or a failure of leaders to keep their word. Another deceptive argument used by some villages to justify boycotting elections is that the ruling party has done nothing in their region. People’s lack of trust in the electoral process is harmful to democracy, and politicians are to blame. People expect elected officials to be accessible and to deliver on their promises through real actions supported by a robust policy framework and transparent governance.

Novin Christopher

Curb inflation, strengthen rupee

As the date for the final and seventh phase of elections approaches, each party competes for attention with its list of promises. The promises are plenty, and the guarantees of numerous political parties will compete and clash as the high-decibel campaigns acquire traction for the final phase of the elections on June 1. Two of the most pressing issues that must be addressed immediately are the enormous power of money in politics and elections, as well as the increasing attempts to entice voters with short-term benefits at the expense of long-term goals such as quality education, healthcare, basic amenities, infrastructure, growth and job opportunities. Then comes the issue of corruption. A government organisation that investigates potential money laundering has summoned, questioned, raided, and/or imprisoned approximately 150 opposition politicians over the last decade. However, during the same time span, it only questioned five-six ruling party politicians. This should be a major topic of discussion among political parties. Economic development and inflation are also major issues for the competitors and political parties. Retail inflation rose to 6.7 per cent in 2022-23 from 5.5 per cent in 2021-22, and the rupee is now at an all-time low of Rs 83.20 per US dollar. Leaders must address this issue too during the elections. Prices for vital commodities such as petrol, diesel, dal, vegetables, fruits and medicines have skyrocketed. Leaders must address and discuss these challenges. The culture of freebies should be discouraged. The issue of ‘corruption through electoral bonds’ is the country’s largest ever corruption scandal, prompting calls for vigilance, accountability, and a high-level investigation into the malfeasance. The issues of propagating hatred and creating communal divisions through speeches should be debated. Other challenges for political leaders include taxation, education, civil rights, healthcare, terrorism, poverty, foreign policy, welfare policies, basic rights, the drug problem, law and order, press freedom, sports, tourism, and so on.

RS Sembi

Weed out corruption, enforce rule of law

India organised its 18th General Election in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, to elect all 543 Lok Sabha members. The votes will be counted, and the results will be announced on June 4. Voting in Punjab took place on June 1. People have high expectations of their elected Members of Parliament to raise issues such as law and order, ease of life and investment in the Parliament so that the Union Government may take action to benefit the people. First, weed out corruption in public departments. Second, provide quality education in schools and colleges. Third, there should be an adequate supply of high-quality drugs in hospitals. Fourth, there should be frequent personnel recruitment in all relevant areas. The establishment needs to work on improving the attitude of all government employees, creating conducive conditions for industrialisation in the country and states, and solving the problem of parking and traffic management at all levels. They should compel the Centre to bring a legislation for population control on the basis of incentives and disincentives policy, it has a great potential to make plans for the people’s welfare, farmers’ legitimate demands should be accepted as soon as possible. Exhort farmers to sow crops that require less water and have a shorter ripening time, eliminate terrorists and their handlers, work for social security and harmony, reject the freebies policies, and instead provide jobs to eligible people so that they can eat whatever they want. They should collaborate with the government to reduce the burden of high income taxes. It will undoubtedly increase the demand for goods and services. These should be the top priority of newly elected MPs as they seek to take this wonderful country to new heights.

Sukhdev Sharma

Encourage gender equity, meritocracy

Candidates and political parties in Ludhiana should advocate for women empowerment by enacting comprehensive policies. This includes ensuring women have fair access to quality education through scholarships, safe transportation and gender-sensitive curricula, as well as promoting vocational training to boost employability. Healthcare initiatives should prioritise the construction of women-friendly health facilities that offer reproductive health services, as well as raising knowledge about reproductive rights and hygiene. Legal reforms requiring tougher restrictions against gender-based violence and workplace discrimination are necessary. Furthermore, they should promote women’s economic empowerment by increasing access to microloans, encouraging self-help organisations, and advocating for equal pay. Political participation should be encouraged through designated seats and women’s training programmes. There is also a need to increase societal awareness and encourage gender sensitisation.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Focus on sustainable agricultural practices

One of the most critical topics that candidates and political parties must address in order to win elections here is the city’s rapidly declining water table. This will result in water scarcity, and the city will finally run out of water. The city/state’s economy is primarily agricultural, and rice-wheat rotation is popular. Rice requires extensive irrigation, which lowers the water table. Candidates and political parties must emphasise this issue and work to diversify agriculture outside the rice-wheat farming pattern. Another key issue concerns local industry, which is leaving due to a lack of official support. All efforts must be taken to strengthen the local industry so that it can grow and contribute to the city’s economy. Its tendency to move out must be restrained. Furthermore, the city is seeing an increase in the number of unauthorised colonies. The municipal corporation is responsible for halting their unwanted growth, and political parties can assist in discovering them, determining their current position and mitigating their undesired growth. There are other challenges affecting a variety of communities, such as leprosy patients and the migrants. They are living in really poor conditions and require complete assistance with financial, housing, and other associated difficulties. Candidates and political parties must address these concerns before assuming power.

Gautam Dev

Ensure socio-economic, political justice

For the final phase of the General Election, candidates and political parties should prioritise subjects that resonate with the electorate. Key problems frequently include economic revival, addressing unemployment, promoting growth and boosting industry. Ensure access to quality healthcare, particularly in rural areas. Educational infrastructure and access to quality education needs to be enhanced. There is a need for infrastructure development focused on roads, energy, water supply and sanitation. Furthermore, agriculture reforms involving providing farmers with improved pricing, irrigation infrastructure and technology will be essential to keep the state’s populace from losing hope in the democratic process. National security also matters since it ensures safety and defence preparation. Other areas needing attention include —

Social justice: Addressing concerns of caste, gender, and minority rights.

Environmental sustainability: Addressing pollution, promoting renewable energy and conservation activities.

Candidates and parties should customise their campaigns to meet these important issues, reflecting the electorate’s needs and aspirations.

Japleen Kaur

Address depleting groundwater table

The results of the LS elections will determine who will represent Ludhiana in the Parliament. Unfortunately, no party has even mentioned the most crucial topic, which is fundamental to our entire existence, during their campaigns. I hope the incoming MP takes it seriously. This concern is the rapid depletion of ground water levels, which is forcing us to enter an era of resource crunch. I hope the MP will address this issue and take immediate and emergency action to build roof-top rainwater gathering devices. A good start can be made with government buildings and schools, which can then be expanded to include other establishments in the future. Another issue is expanding the green cover. For this, more and trees such as neem, peepal, arjun, banyan, kikar and ber must be planted in public parks and vacant government places.

This would help to reduce the severe heat and balance the pollutants created by numerous human activities.

Ravinder Mittal

Focus on education, change shall follow

In a literate country, comprehension and development will occur organically. Students should be encouraged to read more books. Readers are leaders, and today’s youth will shape the future of India. Many opportunities should be provided to poor pupils on the merit list. Also, good infrastructure and discipline in government schools should be mandatory.

Sahleen Kaur

Promote cleanliness across wards

In Ludhiana, there are roughly 43 candidates competing, with everyone hoping to win. However, the main competition is between the candidates of national-level parties. Ludhianivis want the winners of any party to handle their problems with acumen. The main objectives that successful candidates must address are education, poverty and unemployment. They must also focus on providing essential municipal facilities such as water, sewerage and a consistent and constant supply of energy to manufacturers. The international airport project is still underway, and it must be completed as soon as possible for, presently, Ludhiana residents must drive six to seven hours to Delhi for international travel. The victors must prioritise cleanliness in each ward and encourage residents to plant more trees to mitigate the effects of blazing heat. Whatever promises they made to the public must be kept. Let us hope that the winning candidate will solve the challenges of Ludhiana’s inhabitants gradually.

Dr mohd farooqui

Buddha nullah needs cleaning desperately

Today, in various parts of India, citizens are celebrating democracy having cast vote in the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The winning candidate must focus on the essential issues that Ludhiana residents face. There must be parks in each neighbourhood where people can walk. Functioning streetlights should be present on all streets. The establishment must prioritise the provision of water to each and every household, as well as the connection of electricity and sewage. Citizens have no idea why the Budha Nulla problem persists despite the fact that hundreds of crores of rupees have been spent to turn it into Darya. So, the victor of this election must solve the issue of transforming Budha Nulla into a river with clean water. They must also ensure that each new colony’s road is at least 25 to 30 feet wide. The problem of parking on narrow streets must be addressed. The winner must focus on the conditions and treatment provided by the city’s civil hospital. Each region and market must have a free flow of traffic. The candidate must hold a meeting with the residents each month to discuss their concerns.

Farzana Khan

QUESTION

With mercury crossing 48°C recently turning Samrala in Ludhiana into Punjab’s hottest city, what steps needs to be taken to control climate change and associated weather anomalies?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (June 6)

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment