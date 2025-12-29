Open house: What can authorities do to provide shelter to homeless & make them more comfortable?

Well-equipped shelter homes necessary

During winter chill, homeless individuals face extreme danger as they sleep on pavements and risk their life due to lack of adequate warmth. Although authorities have provided night shelters, many remain underutilised because they are located far from areas where homeless population is concentrated. Ironically, most accessible night shelter near the Clock Tower has remained closed for the past two years. This situation highlights the urgent need for authorities to take concrete steps to ensure shelter and comfort for the homeless. First, well-equipped shelter homes should be established in easily accessible locations in areas where there is high number of homeless people. These shelters must offer clean bedding, heating facilities, safe drinking water, sanitation and nutritious meals. Mobile night shelters and temporary winter shelters should also be introduced during harsh seasons to meet immediate needs. Authorities must deploy outreach teams, working closely with NGOs and community groups to identify homeless individuals and improve management, funding, and service delivery. A humane, inclusive and coordinated approach can improve their living conditions and dignity.

Novin Christopher

Lifeline for the less fortunate

Shelter homes are a lifeline for underprivileged people who are forced to spend their lives on roads and pavements, exposed to biting cold, rain, hunger and illnesses. Every winter, countless homeless men, women, children and elderly citizens struggle to survive without basic protection. This situation reflects a serious failure of social responsibility. It is the primary duty of the government to protect the lives and dignity of its citizens. The government must urgently build well-equipped shelter homes to provide safe accommodation, warm clothing, nutritious food, clean drinking water and medical care to the homeless. These shelters should be accessible, hygienic and regularly monitored to ensure humane living conditions. A nation is judged by how it treats its weakest members. Protecting the homeless is not charity, but a responsibility. It is a moral, constitutional and humanitarian obligation that defines a compassionate and responsible government.

Amarjit Singh Oberoi

We should all lend a helping hand

The cold wave is intense and it is extremely difficult for the homeless people who are spending their nights in the open. The government has constructed shelters for these people, but these shelter homes are deprived of even basic facilities. The government must also construct more night shelters for the needy and deserving people. Proper care must be given to these people as well these homes. Currently, there is no proper cleanliness at these homes. The condition of blankets and bedding is also very poor. The must seek help from big industrialists or non-government organisations (NGO) to provide basic facilities at these shelters. We all must lend our support to provide blankets or woollens to the homeless as they are a part of our society as well.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

PPP model the way forward

A possible solution is to create low-cost and well-managed shelter homes through public-private partnerships. The government can transform disused public buildings, community halls or undeveloped land into basic shelters, which are complete with beds, sanitation and clean water. NGOs and local volunteers can help run these shelters. When compared to developing new infrastructure, this strategy is less expensive and faster to adopt. Also, incorporating rehabilitation and support services into shelter provision could be a great initiative. Beyond temporary accommodation, authorities should give access to healthcare, skill-training programmes and job placement services within or near these shelters. Mobile health units and counselling services can address physical and mental health concerns, and skill development can help the homeless individuals achieve financial independence. By combining shelter and long-term rehabilitation, authorities can minimise homelessness and also improve the overall quality of life and social inclusion for the underprivileged.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Authorities need to step up

It is the moral duty of the authorities concerned to take good care of the shelter homes and ensure the wellbeing of all those who come to the city. There are two types of people who visit the city and need shelter homes’ assistance from the local authorities. First, the poor who want to spend the night here on their way back home or on travel from one city to another and can’t afford to stay in a hotel. The other are people who stay in the city permanently, such as beggars or daily wagers trying to earn a living but don’t have the means to rent a home. The government has built shelter homes in this city, especially for the second type. The first type of visitors require safe and good quality houses for night stay, while the other type spend the day begging in streets and road crossings and want to spend the night comfortably. The beggars can’t afford hotel expenses, but they certainly need space to stay for the night. But a lot is still to be done. Even the authorities have realised that the shelter home near the Clock Tower is not safe, and hence it is now abandoned and unused. All shelter houses, including the one near Clock Tower must be immediately repaired and put to goof used. The situation as it stands is shameful for the smart city. The money needed for building and maintenance of shelter houses can either be provided by the state government or collected from rich citizens.

Gautam Dev

Women, children need better protection

Left to the mercy of gods, the homeless are braving the bone-chilling cold by themselves. Most of them have no blankets or quilts to get much-needed warmth during winters. Ludhiana has 16 designated shelter homes for the homeless. Moreover, several non-government organisations and ashrams provide shelter and support for the underprivileged. Even as the night shelters have been thrown open by the administration, many homeless people prefer to sleep on footpaths in the biting cold, citing that the accommodations provided by the government lack basic facilities and have unhygienic conditions. Some drug addicts also take shelter there. There is reportedly a shortage of beddings, blankets, bed-sheets and towels, among other things, at these shelter homes. The facilities should have clean toilets and better security, especially for women. Women and children could be finding themselves at the receiving end of unsolicited attention of the caretakers, or even abuse. A record must be kept of those putting up at the shelters. Lockers should also be allocated to these people in the shelters to ensure the safety of their belongings. Collecting clothes, blankets or even non-perishable food items on our part can make a huge difference and make this winter a bit easier for those in need.

RS Sembhi

Use vacant govt buildings as shelters Authorities should adopt innovative and humane solutions to shelter the homeless. Vacant government buildings, unused school halls and abandoned properties can be temporarily converted into night shelters during the winter. Mobile shelter vans with heating facilities can be introduced in areas where homeless people frequently gather. Authorities should also provide lockers at shelters so that people can safely store their belongings, encouraging them to use these facilities. Skill-based work opportunities near shelters can help the homeless individuals earn daily wages and regain dignity. Regular health check-ups and counselling services should be arranged, especially during extreme weather conditions. Public-private partnerships with NGOs and local businesses can ensure food, blankets and basic amenities without heavy burden on the government exchequer. Most importantly, authorities should involve homeless people in planning shelters so solutions meet their real needs and are used effectively.

Gurleen kaur

Introduce skill devp, job programmes

Authorities can take effective steps to provide shelter and comfort to homeless people, especially during extreme cold. Temporary night shelters and permanent shelter homes should be set up near roads, pavements and public spaces where homeless people usually stay. These shelters must have clean bedding, warm blankets, heating facilities, drinking water and proper sanitation. During winter, mobile shelters or heated tents can provide immediate relief. Authorities should also run outreach programmes where volunteers guide homeless people to these shelters and offer medical help. Partnering with NGOs can improve food supply, healthcare services and shelter management. In the long term, skill-development and employment programmes should be introduced to help homeless individuals become self-reliant. With proper planning, funding and monitoring, shelter homes can ensure safety, dignity and a better quality of life for the underprivileged.

Veerpal kaur

Affordable housing only solution

The authorities can address homelessness effectively by focusing on affordable housing schemes, employment opportunities and skill-development programmes. Affordable housing schemes should be introduced for economically weaker sections so that homeless people can get safe and permanent shelter at low costs. These houses should include basic facilities such as water, sanitation and electricity, along with flexible payment or rental options to make them accessible. At the same time, employment opportunities must be created to provide a regular source of income. Jobs in public works, sanitation, construction and urban services can help homeless people become financially stable. Skill-development programmes are equally important to make them self-reliant. Training in trades like tailoring, carpentry, plumbing, electrical work and basic computer skills can improve their employability. Placement support after training will further help the homeless individuals secure jobs. Together, these measures can ensure long-term solutions to homelessness and promote a dignified life for the underprivileged.

Tavleen Kaur

Use CSR initiatives to build more shelters One may notice that on nightfall in these foggy days, some homeless people are sleeping under bridges or on the footpaths in the open. It is very unfortunate that shelters constructed for them do not have sufficient space or basic facilities. The government must construct more shelters for the homeless and provide them with basic facilities such as blankets and woollen bed sheets. Proper provisions of cleanliness must be in place at these shelters. Corporate houses must come forward in lending their support to construct more shelters home for homeless people. This can be done as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Farzana Khan

Take special care of mentally challenged

Shelter is an essential need for the poor and homeless people who are forced to live on roads and pavements in harsh conditions. The authorities should take responsibility for building proper shelters to protect them from extreme weather as well as lack of security. These shelters must provide basic necessities of life such as food, clean clothes and essential medicines to ensure their health and dignity. Special care should be given to people who are mentally challenged by providing medical treatment and counselling at these shelters. Along with care and protection, shelters should focus on empowering residents by teaching them skills to earn a livelihood, so that they can become self-dependent and lead a respectful life. Most importantly, these shelters should follow the principle of equality, ensuring there is no discrimination based on caste or background. Providing shelter with compassion and fairness can help build a more humane and inclusive society.

Navneet singh

A humanitarian crisis As winter intensifies, countless homeless individuals endure freezing nights on streets and pavements, highlighting a pressing humanitarian crisis. Authorities must act swiftly to provide dignified shelter and basic amenities to these people. First, existing government buildings and community halls should be converted into temporary night shelters with heating arrangements, blankets and hot meals. Mobile shelters can reach remote areas where permanent structures aren't feasible. Collaboration with NGOs and religious institutions can expand shelter capacity quickly. These partnerships bring resources and volunteers to manage facilities effectively. Beyond immediate relief, authorities should establish rehabilitation programmes offering skill training and employment opportunities, helping homeless people attain self-sufficiency. Medical camps within shelters would address health concerns often ignored. Public awareness campaigns encouraging donations of warm clothing and essentials can supplement government efforts. Most importantly, a comprehensive survey identifying homeless populations will enable targeted intervention, ensuring no one is left to brave the cold alone.

Daras preet

Deploy mobile night shelters

Many homeless people are forced to sleep on roads and pavements, especially during winter, putting their health and safety at risk. To address this, authorities must take urgent and effective steps. First, more shelter homes should be built in accessible locations so that no one is left without a safe place to stay. Existing shelters must be upgraded with warm bedding, clean washrooms and proper ventilation. Mobile night shelters can also be deployed in areas with high homeless populations. Additionally, authorities should run awareness drives so people know where shelters are available. Providing warm clothes, blankets and hot meals can offer immediate relief during harsh weather. For long-term impact, rehabilitation programmes, skill training and healthcare support should be given to help the homeless rebuild their lives. By combining emergency support with long-term solutions, authorities can ensure dignity, safety and comfort for the underprivileged.

Sonampreet Singh

Urgent shelter reforms needed

With the onset of severe winter and repeated cold wave conditions, the issue of shelter for the homeless demands urgent attention from the district administration. Unfortunately, no public notice or comprehensive plan has yet been released to inform citizens or stakeholders about night shelters, emergency arrangements, or helpline support. Each year, lives are lost on footpaths and in open areas due to exposure — an outcome unacceptable in a civilised society. Immediate steps must include adequate night shelters, blankets, heating arrangements, medical aid, and coordination with NGOs. However, temporary measures alone are insufficient. For a long-term and sustainable solution, the administration should introduce low-cost rental housing for the urban poor, daily wage workers, and homeless families. Affordable rental accommodation, supported by government subsidies and basic civic facilities, can significantly reduce homelessness and winter casualties. Proactive planning, transparency, and humane governance are the need of the hour.

Sameer Jain

Night shelters poorly maintained

Despite tall claims of winter preparedness, the reality on the ground remains disturbing. Every year, severe cold claims the lives of several homeless people, exposing serious gaps in the administration’s response. Night shelters are insufficient or poorly maintained, and many homeless people continue sleeping on footpaths and in open areas. The administration wakes up only after casualties are reported. There are no regular late-night rescue drives. Without sustained outreach, adequate funding, and strict monitoring, the so-called winter action plan risks becoming yet another routine announcement rather than a genuine lifesaving intervention.

Harbhajan Singh

Issue explained

AS winter sets in, the plight of the homeless becomes severe, with many forced to spend nights in the open. The debate centers on the urgent need to build more shelter homes that are accessible and practical for those in need. The reopening of Bhadaur House shelter home is crucial as it is centrally located, making it easily accessible. More such facilities should be built near markets and transport hubs where the homeless reside. Accessibility, dignity and continuity of stay must be prioritised. Providing safe, warm and nearby shelter homes is not charity, but a responsibility.

