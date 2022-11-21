Open House: What can be done to check further piling up of legacy waste in Ludhiana?

Government must invest in technology

India’s economic growth has resulted in a substantial increase in solid waste generation in its urban centres. The management of legacy waste in India is the responsibility of urban local bodies (ULBs). However, most ULBs in India struggle to provide efficient waste management services due to financial problems, a lack of infrastructure and technology, and less involvement from the private sector and non-governmental organisations. The government needs to invest in technology for better waste recycling and disposal while applying economic instruments such as material levies, product charges and waste collection charges to achieve waste reduction and recycling.

Prachi

Segregate dry and wet waste

The amount of legacy waste in Ludhiana has reached gigantic proportions and is still soaring. The unsanitary conditions and stink because of the dumpsites have made the lives of residents miserable. There has been no improvement in waste management even now, when immense amount of technological solutions are available. The civic body must ensure the disposal of legacy waste at dumpsites as per acceptable norms without further delay. The corporation needs to take the matter seriously and ensure segregation of wet waste from dry waste so that at least some part of the landfill can be dealt with in alternative ways.

Khushpreet Kaur

Use plastic waste for road recarpeting

The problem of legacy waste in Ludhiana was reported extensively in this newspaper. It was informed that 25 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste have accumulated in the city over many years. The cost calculation of bioremediation of this waste is Rs 136 crore. This is a huge amount of money. The reasons for the accumulation of such a huge quantity of legacy waste are many, the prominent ones being inefficient planning of disposal strategies by the municipal corporation, deficiency of resources and the lack of will power of successive state governments. Authorities should adopt latest technologies for the collection and processing of garbage. Legacy waste processing units for power generation must be installed. Arrangements should also be made for the segregation of dry and wet waste. This should also be accompanied by an effective awareness campaign regarding the benefits of waste management and creation of wealth from it. We should also learn from the experience of other municipal corporations and emulate their adopted technologies to deal with legacy waste. Authorities should recycle the plastic waste and use it for the recarpeting of roads.

Sukhdev Sharma

Process waste to use as biochar in fields

One quick way to manage solid waste is through the preparation of biochar as proposed by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The method is simple and workable for farmers. Moreover, it does not cost heavily. As reported, it is under testing in many agricultural areas of Bihar as well. When added to the field, biochar increases soil fertility, promoting higher yields of crops. Unprocessed waste can also be used in other ways to ensure quick disposal. This waste can be used for landfilling in the low-lying areas of villages, cities and elsewhere. The Department of Horticulture must popularise the processing of legacy waste for preparing liquid fertilizers and using it in gardens for better tree growth by farmers.

Gautam Dev

Avoid hard copies of documents

Government authorities cannot be alone blamed for the piling up of huge amounts of legacy waste. As responsible residents, we can take several measures to avoid further accumulation of solid waste. We can use food scraps, yard trimmings and other organic wastes to create a compost pile. Adding the compost to the soil increases its water retention capacity, decreases erosion, and moreover, keeps organic material out of landfills. If someone has a fireplace in his household, the ashes should be saved to be mixed into the compost heap, which is good for the soil’s health. Another step includes saving documents in hard drives or mailing them to self to save paper. The printing of hard copies should be avoided, which not only harms trees but also leads to more waste accumulation.

Vidushi Jain

Citizens, authorities equally responsible

Citizens and concerned authorities are both responsible for the accumulation of gigantic proportions of legacy waste in the city. The citizens can take numerous measures at their own level. Reusable mops, rags and sponges must be used for cleaning chores. When using cleaning products, use only the amount needed and follow the directions for use and disposal mentioned on the product. Schoolgoing students should reuse older books and stationery, most of which are often discarded without being given a second look! One should use double-sided pages for printing and smaller font points should be printed so as to minimise the amount of waste paper generated.

Vivek Shukla

Non-biodegradable products must be banned

The Municipal Corporation is responsible for piling up of so much waste. To check rising heaps in future, the administration should take necessary steps immediately. The government should update the waste processing unit. There should be a strict ban on the non-biodegradable products. People should use eco-friendly biodegradable bags like jute bags, bamboo bags, etc. Recycled materials should be preferred. Everyone follow the principle of reduce, reuse and recycle. The compositing technique should be followed. These steps would also reduce dump waste and generate employment. These steps also help in reducing land pollution and promote India as ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The administration should encourage people to use biodegradable products instead of non-biodegradable ones and also felicitate those people who use biodegradable materials.

Adish Sood

Absence of policy behind accumulation

Ludhiana is going to be the second city after Delhi with huge piles of waste. It has to spend a huge amount of money on its bioremediation. The MC is solely responsible as it has not planned any concrete policy for its bioremediation for the last so many years. From now onwards, the civic body must take immediate steps for bioremediation of its legacy waste, which has piled up in a large quantity. In every area, there must be a disposable plant as well as a recycling plant. This work must be given to some private agency. It is the prime responsibility of the MC to bioremediate the waste so that it does not pile up further in the city. Citizens must cooperate and give segregated garbage to the garbage collector.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Use foreign equipment to tackle problem

Lack of public awareness is responsible for piling up of so much waste. First, a municipality should have access to affordable technology because municipalities are responsible for the management of waste generated in dwellings. Amphibious equipment should be imported to clear water drains. This can work well in large drains. Robotic long-handled drain cleaning machines should be developed to clean drains. Waste can be used as food. Science and technology must be perfected to solve the country’s waste challenge.

Arshdeep Kaur

Set up more waste processing sites

The MC has been unable to resolve the city’s waste management problem. The situation concerning waste piling is currently out of control. Untreated garbage stink and a whiff of air spread the intolerable odour miles away in nearby areas. It also poses a health risk to local residents. The MC should upgrade its technology and set up more waste processing sites. Everyone should adhere to the 3Rs — reduce, reuse, and recycle. Use a reusable bag instead of a plastic one when you go shopping. We should dispose of organic waste from our kitchens in our gardens. We can utilise organic wastes that have been decomposed as fertiliser.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Adhere to designated waste disposal system

The bioremediation process, which involves removing or cleaning up waste contamination, is very expensive. If such a large amount of waste had not been dumped and accumulated for years, the large amount of money being spent on clean-up operation could have been used to improve the city’s infrastructure. The Municipal Corporation, plastic manufacturers and consumers all are equally responsible for this mess. The MC, which is in charge of waste management, should devise strategies based on extended producer responsibility and educate consumers on proper waste disposal. To achieve zero waste, consumers must reconsider their consumption habits and adhere to a designated waste disposal system with no tolerance for open littering.

Novin Christopher

