Open House: What can be done to check rising cases of dog bite in Ludhiana?

The menace of stray dog attacks on children and the elderly has been growing over the time in Ludhiana. The Municipal Corporation, which is responsible for controlling the stray dog population, lacks the necessary will and resources to sterilise them. Stray dogs typically attack in packs and can be extremely aggressive and dangerous for human beings and other animals, including pet dogs and stray bovines. According to veterinarians, dogs that roam outdoors are more likely to be infected with rabies and can expose human beings to Capnocytophaga infections. To address the issue, the authorities should increase the number of stray dog neutering centres, while also working to enhance the spaying of stray dogs and vaccinating them. At the same time, those who wish to care for stray dogs should adopt them and look after them with the joy of having a pet animal on their side.

Novin Christopher

With over 50 daily cases, the Ludhiana Civil Hospital had alone registered over 19,000 dog bite cases last year. - File photo

Expert opinion must be considered on matter

The increasing menace of dog bite can be checked if the authorities concerned deploy expert teams or organisations to deal with the problem. These experts should be consulted on every step of the way to deal with the situation, in a manner that much harm is not caused either to the animal or human beings. It is necessary to find a humane way out of the situation. These organisations and individuals should make comprehensive and scientific efforts to reduce the number of stray dogs on city roads. Where the treatment of an animal is necessary, that too should be done by experts and residents should also be sensitised that vilifying these creatures is not a solution to the problem. One should remember that pet dogs can also be equally, if not more, aggressive than stray canines and only blaming the latter leads us nowhere close to a solution. Empathy should also not be abandoned while dealing with the issue.

Tanishka Pruthi

NGOs, govt must work together on issue

The menace of stray dogs is a common problem of almost every locality of Ludhiana as the population of these dogs is increasing at an alarming rate. On a daily basis, reports of increasing dog bite incidents are being published in newspapers and the stray dogs are posing a huge threat for the citizens of the city. While it is true that we have to live with them, but still the best way out is to keep their population under control by sterilising them or by administering them vaccines. NGOs can also offer help in keeping the stray canines at specified locations. Another way out is that the Municipal Corporation conducts a comprehensive sterilisation drive and then lets the dogs free. Keeping the animals in a shelter house can also be part of the solution. While implementing some or all of the above steps can significantly reduce the menace, residents should also cooperate with the government to keep the population of these dogs under control.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Vaccinate canines against rabies

The worsening situation of dog bite cases must serve as a wake-up call for the Municipal Corporation and the civic body must up the ante and take effective steps to control the population of stray dogs. The much-hyped project of ‘Rabies-free Ludhiana’, which was aimed at vaccinating all stray dogs in the city with anti-rabies vaccine in a phased manner up to March 31, did not yield desired results. The project was announced in 2015 and the menace of stray dogs continues in most city areas. The deadline for achieving the target has now been extended to December 31. The MC, GADVASU and Animal Husbandry Department of the state government must work in tandem to ensure 100 per cent sterilisation of dogs in the city by the set date. Officials of the animal birth control (ABC) centre must be proactive and complete the target of sterilising dogs as soon as possible. Special vaccination camps be organised for stray dogs in different areas of the city. Pet lovers, owners and NGOs concerned should get dogs sterilised at the ABC centre, Haibowal. There is no relief for dog bite victims. They are forced to purchase rabies injections on their own. The government should pay compensation to dog bite victims. The MC should set up shelters for stray dogs outside the civic body limits and all stray dogs must be relocated to these shelters in a phased manner.

RS Sembhi

Promote adoption of stray dogs

Despite recent improvements in the local government efforts to sterilise stray dogs due to partnerships with animal welfare organisations, much more needs to be done to deal with the menace. To begin with, additional staff and finances are desperately needed to tackle the situation by the authorities. The adoption of stray dogs must be also be promoted among residents in addition to sterilisation drives. Most important of all is to have a compassionate attitude for the entire scenario and the animals whose areas we have encroached upon. Only when we begin to realise the latter part can we come closer to having pragmatic solutions.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Innovative ways needed to tackle problem

The city has been facing the problem of stray dogs for a long time now. The authorities concerned had made several efforts in the past, like sterilisation drives and covering up of dumping grounds, to get rid of the menace but the issue continues to haunt both residents and authorities. If the government is really serious to tackle the problem, it needs to come up with an innovative approach along with the traditional methods. The issue cannot be solved unless one understands the root cause of it. The number of stray dogs is constantly increasing because people are no more interested in adopting them. There are very few residents who actually feed them in their streets and take care of them. Due to lack of food, care and attention, these animals are turning violent. It is distressing to note that the authorities have not made enough efforts for the safety of residents. The authorities must appoint animal control officers who are trained to deal with aggressive animals without harming them. Animal shelters should also be opened to reduce the presence of stray dogs in the city. Dog lovers must volunteer to take responsibility at these shelters so that any negligence towards these animals can be avoided. The authorities should also encourage and support NGOs working for the welfare of dogs.

Rishika Kriti

Intensify awareness campaigns

With over 50 daily cases, the Ludhiana Civil Hospital had alone registered over 19,000 dog bite cases last year. This shows the seriousness of the menace of stray dogs but the authorities concerned seem to be least bothered, with no remedies in sight. To check the rising cases of dog bite, the administration should take necessary steps immediately. It is the duty of the Municipal Corporation to ensure that a comprehensive sterilisation drive of stray dogs is launched under the supervision of experts. The anti-rabies vaccination of dogs must also be done on a large scale to ensure that they don’t get rabies and their bite is not be harmful. There should separate locations for keeping the aggressive dogs. Awareness drives should be intensified to make more and more residents aware about the dangers of not vaccinating their pet animals.

Adish Sood

Multi-pronged strategy needed to address issue

It is highly deplorable that 50 cases of dog bite are being reported at the Civil Hospital daily. It has also been known that around 19,000 cases of dog bite were registered in this health facility last year alone. We can only begin to imagine what actual figure might be for the whole district. The menace of stray dogs is a serious problem for residents as well as government. It can even prove fatal for some, especially children. The government must come up with a multi-pronged strategy to deal with the menace. Compulsory sterilisation of stray canines is the need of the hour. All pet dogs should be registered with the Municipal Corporation and owners should be asked to vaccinate their pets on a regular basis. Having unvaccinated pets must be declared to be a criminal offence. Residents must be made aware about the dangers of rabies. Elderly people and children should be advised to be extra careful as they are the victims in a majority of cases. These collectively steps can reduce the menace of dog bites and check the spread of rabies in the city.

Sukhdev Sharma

Shift stray dogs to animal shelters

Culling has been the primary method used across the world to reduce the number of stray dogs but animal lovers object to this method. The most economical method to control stray dog population is to shift them to animal shelters. All stray dogs should be kept in these facilities and animal lovers should be allowed to feed them. Many vacant spaces can be converted to animal shelters across the city.

Kamaldeep Kaur

Cruelty to animals must be avoided

The government must figure out all possible methods to control the population of stray dogs to protect citizens. Many of these methods promote cruelty towards dogs and have no real contribution in solving the problem. Spaying and neutering these animals is a necessary evil to prevent their overpopulation. Moreover, effective provisions must be made by authorities to keep wild and dangerous dogs away from residencies to avoid attacks.

Amarpreet Kaur

Residents must cooperate with govt

The stray dog problem now seems to be out of control in the city. In some areas, one cannot even keep a count of stray dogs as their population has increased enormously. To curb the menace, the Municipal Corporation should catch these dogs and put them in animal shelters located far away from the city. The MC should seek the help of NGOs and welfare societies to sterilise these dogs so that there may be a control on their newer generations. Residents must cooperate with the government and support it in all steps to put a curb on the menace of stray dogs.

Farzana Khan

