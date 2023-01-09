Open House: What can be done to ensure that the homeless are not forced to sleep in the open?

Build permanent homes for the poor

Homelessness is defined not only by lack of a roof over one’s head, but also by a lack of basic human comforts such as warmth, health, safety and food. When weather conditions are extreme, the lives of homeless people are exacerbated further. Though the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation is providing night shelters to the homeless, their efforts are limited in scope. Shelters, understandably, play an important role in reducing vulnerability and building resilience for people who would otherwise be homeless. However, the most effective way to address this issue is to build proper homes for the poor and provide them jobs.

Novin Christopher

Administration, NGOs should coordinate

Collective efforts should be made by the government, residents, and NGOs to look after the needs of the homeless. If everyone joins hands and works together to solve this problem, it will be sorted at the earliest. The government should provide funds for warm clothes, blankets, etc., to be provided to the homeless, so that they can protect themselves from the chilly weather. The government should seek the help of NGOs to save the lives of people by providing hot and comfortable places to sleep and warm clothes to wear. Furthermore, the residents should also step in and volunteer by giving essentials to the homeless.

Tanishka Pruthi

Residents should donate old clothes

The Municipal Corporation should ensure that every homeless person is provided with adequate shelter and food to keep him warm during the cold winter nights. The government should also provide warm apparels like jackets, sweaters, coats and blankets to them to help them survive the harsh weather. People can also do the same by donating some of their old winter clothes to these needy people. Campaigns and seminars should be conducted to instill in inhabitants a feeling of empathy and compassion for these hapless persons.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Inform homeless about availability of services

The problem regarding shelter homes for the homeless is being reported in the columns of this paper. However, this time shelter homes are available but the homeless are not using them in the city. Most of them can be seen sleeping under bridges and on railway platforms. It is unfortunate that despite availability, the homeless are not using the services. The authorities should display signboards vividly in front of shelter homes and inform about availability of beds and facilities to the homeless. The police also have a special role to play in the implementation of the Social Welfare Department’s guidelines. NGOs can also volunteer to provide food and medical aid. The government must run awareness programmes about the availability of shelters and their locations. Managers of these home shelter should be sympathetic with the homeless. The common public can play an important role in convincing the homeless to use the services. In this way, we can save the lives of the destitute.

Sukhdev Sharma

hygiene must be maintained at shelters

Left to the mercy of the gods, the homeless, who are poor and deprived, are braving the bone-chilling cold with little resources at their disposal. Most of them have no blankets or quilts to get much-needed warmth during winters. Even as night shelters were thrown open in Ludhiana by the administration during the first week of December last year, many homeless people prefer to sleep on footpaths in the biting cold, citing that the accommodations provided by the government lack basic facilities and have unhygienic conditions. Some drug addicts are also reported to be taking shelter there. There is reportedly a shortage of beddings, blankets, bed-sheets, towels, etc., in the shelter homes. The facilities should have clean toilets and better security, especially for women. Women and children could be finding themselves at the receiving end of unsolicited attention of the caretakers or even abuse. A record must be kept of those putting up at the shelters. Lockers should also be allocated to these people in the shelters so that no one can lift anyone’s belongings at opportune moments. Above points are those that can be taken care of by the authorities. What about us? Can we contribute in some manner? The homeless do not feel any less cold than we do, nor do they need blankets and warm clothes any less than us. There is always a tiniest bit that each one of us can do to help them sail through the winters smoothly. From our discarded clothes to extra blankets, we can surely help them with many things.

RS Sembhi

employ the poor in unorganised sectors

The government should provide permanent shelters for the homeless people. It should also be ensured that they have easy access to food items and employment opportunities should be increased so their penury can be ended, so that they don’t even need to use the facilities at night shelters. They must be encouraged to work as unskilled labourers in various sectors. If the above measures are ensured, the homeless will reside in government-aided shelters only voluntarily.

Amarpreet Kaur

bizmen must come forward for help

The piercingly cold weather conditions pose a tough survival challenge to those who are reluctant to spend their nights out in the open. The district administration has constructed shelters for these people but they remain deprived of the facilities. There is no proper cleanliness on the premises of these facilities and the condition of blankets is also poor. The administration must seek help from some industrialists or some NGOs to provide basic facilities at shelters. Additional staff must be deployed to report on the needed requirements on a daily basis. We all must lend our support by providing blankets or woollens to the homeless during winters.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Construct more shelters for poor

In the foggy days, one can easily see that during nights some homeless people become helpless to take shelter under bridges or on footpaths in the open. It is very unfortunate that shelters constructed for them do not have sufficient space and basic facilities. The district administration should construct more such shelters for them and provide basic facilities such as blankets, woollens and bed sheets. Proper provision of cleanliness must be there in these shelters. Corporate houses under the scheme of CSR (corporate social responsibility) must come forward in lending their support to construct more shelters for homeless people.

Farzana Khan

Celebrities must run fundraising campaigns

We can find a solution to the issue of lack of night shelters for homeless people by taking the following measures. The MC should work effectively for them. Media coverage should be given to the issue and celebrities should express their views on the situation and exhort people to donate in fundraising campaigns. An individual who is capable enough should provide blankets at least. Homeless people should be educated by professionals about their rights as human beings.

Ramandeep Singh

government must fill gaps in facilities

The Ludhiana district administration should immediately take necessary steps to provide appropriate facilities to the homeless people. NGOs should come up for their help. We must understand that the poor are not abandoning the night shelter facilities for minor reasons. It must be properly investigated whether proper facilities are being provided in the shelters or not, and gaps must be filled. This is the least we can do for them.

Adish Sood

