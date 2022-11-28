Open House: What can be done to rescue the minors trapped in a life of drudgery?

Poverty pushing children into drudgery

The foremost reason for the continuation of child labour in modern society is the lack of awareness among people. Children are forced to do menial jobs and begging because their parents do not have enough resources to provide them quality education. These parents and guardians prefer to send their children to work so that they could also support the family in earning livelihood. People who hire children for household chores or at shops do so because they are available for work at lower wages. The government must provide free access to quality education for children to discourage the practice. Awareness campaigns must be organised on the issue and violators must be strictly punished.

Shubhpreet Kaur

Free education can prevent practice

Children are forced to beg and do labour work because of poverty. Some people are illiterate and push their wards into the practice because of ignorance. Getting these children out of the abyss and back into the school requires strict enforcement of stringent laws. Extraordinary efforts are required to empower the families to enable them to choose a child’s education over pushing him/her into exploitative labour. Along with this, children should get free and quality education till secondary school and they should be involved in co-curricular activities as well, which can help them in getting jobs easily after 12th standard.

Lookpreet Kaur

Multi-faceted approach required

The practice of child labour is still widespread in our country. Parents and communities can minimise disruptions in a child’s education only if they become informed and observant. For that to happen, effective awareness campaigns are the need of the hour to make them understand and address children’s difficulties. By raising awareness, communities can be enabled to take advantage of chances for development, education and employment, and build a society that is socially as well as economically advanced and in which children experience far less suffering. Fighting child labour thus requires a multi-faceted approach, and we must consider it a people’s issue.

TAMANPREET KAUR KHANGURA

POLICE, SOCIAL GROUPS MUST WORK TOGETHER

According to UNICEF, nearly one in every 10 children is pushed into child labour worldwide. Child labour is necessitated as a practice when families face financial challenges or uncertainties due to poverty, illness of a caregiver or the job loss of the primary wage earner of the family. Some cultural practices also pose a risk in some parts of the world. Children are also forced into begging by the way of trafficking. Mafias operating unchecked in various parts of India have forced more than three lakh children into begging, as per the 2011 census of India. There are many laws in the country that ban child labour, but many children still continue to be exploited. Collective efforts are needed on the part of the society and the government to put an end to the practice. Every citizen should take a pledge to never employ a child for menial jobs. Rather, one should discourage others as well. The police and social organisations need to join hands to tackle the problem.

RS SEMBHI

Employers, mafia must be strictly punished

It is a matter of grave concern that in the 21st century, we are still pressing children for menial jobs. In every roundabout on the way, one can find kids begging and others working at shops and tea stalls. We must all come forward to put an end to this heinous crime. The government must bring in new legislations and put the violators behind bars. Employers and the mafia who are responsible for the crime must be fined heavily and all civil amenities should be withdrawn from them. A complaint number or mailing address must be advertised in papers so that ordinary citizens can report about those compelling children to live a life of drudgery.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Enforcement of law missing

Watching a child begging and doing labour work has become a common site even though the government claims to run numerous programmes and schemes to put an end to the practice. This suggests that a strict implementation of laws is lacking. To tackle the problem, proper enforcement of the law should be ensured. The organised crime against children, being perpetrated by mafias, should also be dealt with a heavy hand. Various departments need to come together to put an end to the practice. Police personnel, railway staff, district administrations and child-care NGOs must join hands and make collective efforts.

Khushkaran Singh

NEW, effective legislations required

The newspaper has raised a very serious problem of grave concern. It hurts me to daily see children working at shops and other establishments to earn a meagre wage. The government must pass new and more effective legislations or devise suitable policies to curb the problem of child begging and child labour. Those who are responsible must be punished strictly. Citizens should report to the police if they find any underage child working at an establishment. We must all come forward to assist the government to remove this heinous practice from the society.

Farzana Khan

Awareness campaigns need of the hour

Child labour robs children of their childhood. Forcing a child to beg is the worst-case scenario. This practice denies children the access to education and healthcare, restricting their fundamental rights and jeopardising their futures. Even though such exploitation is illegal, the threat continues to persist in 21st century. Educating people, particularly businessmen and employers, about the ill-effects of child labour can help prevent it. They should be told about the negative effects of child labour on a child’s mental and physical health. Through awareness drives, people should also be warned that aiding and abetting such an offence is a cognizable offence.

Novin Christopher

Framing a law not enough

Child labour is not showing signs of diminishing as there has been no serious check from the side of the administration. The framing of a law to restrict a particular unlawful activity is not sufficient. What is required is constant vigil and true implementation in letter and spirit. In India, we have countless legalisations on paper, but no real implementation. It is mainly because of this that child labour continues without fear or fret. The administration has to adopt stricter measures to nab those who indulge in this unlawful and unethical practice. Moreover, the parents of such children should be taken into confidence and educated on the importance of school education in the life of such children who are deployed to work at such an early age and end up as misfits for society.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

Intimate authorities about child labour

Being responsible and vigilant citizens, people should inform the authorities about child labour happening around. Employing a child for odd household works in the name of charity is an encouragement to such crimes which must be checked. It is the duty of guardians to ensure 14 years of education to their ward which is free and compulsory by law. NGOs should organise awareness camps to make people conscious of their rights and duties. Also, make provisions to educate the beggars and labour class children with the help of volunteers. Moreover, strict and immediate action should be taken against the offenders.

AMARPREET KAUR

Discourage child labour in industries

Minors belonging to poor families are forced to beg or do petty jobs. Although the government claims that it is committed to welfare of such children, less is being done by it. For the uplift of their lot, the government should count the total number of sufferers, educate people on their rights, discourage industries from employing minors, provide shelter and food, make free mandatory schooling and burst the module of mafia who usually force children into begging.

Sukhdev Sharma

Provide free education to poor children

Collective action should be taken by both the government and NGOs of the country. On its part, the government should build proper norms to prevent begging and child labour, on the other hand, NGOs should provide free education to these children so that they get to know about the real importance of their lives. A glance at the percentage of child workers in the 6-13 age group reveals that 3.48 per cent of the total population in this age group was classified as child workers, including both main and marginal workers. Governments and NGOs should coordinate with each other and should also spread awareness so that more and more people are able to know about it. Areas should be allotted to each NGO, which must be controlled by government officials. Proper checks should be carried out and allowances are given to each area in order to provide free services to poor children and make their future better.

TANISHKA PRUTHI

People must support needy families

Begging and child labour are a curse to society. In Ludhiana, it is common to see beggars at traffic signals and roads and they are present in large numbers there. According to people, there is mafia behind these that is why it is quite difficult to control. Similarly, minors do washing and cleaning work at local restaurants for money or sometimes are forced to do so against the laws. While the government is forming policies against such major issues, individuals should take pledge to mitigate this. People should support the underprivileged families emotionally and financially to fulfil their basic needs which would eventually lead to the reduction in child labour. Even some NGOs should come forward to educate underprivileged people and provide them employment so that they can support their kids and educate them.

Dr Inderpal Kaur

Educate poor on bad effects of child labour

The administration should take necessary steps immediately. Taking stringent laws and ensuring its effective implementation, we can tackle with such problems. Poor families should be educated and made aware of the ill-effects of child labour and begging and doing so, we can check this menace. NGOs and governments should work together to make strategy against this menace.

Adish Sood

NGOs, government must come together

Children being forced to beg and toil on roads is a usual sight, but this drudgery needs to be ceased. Most importantly, such children must be exhorted towards education. If any child is seen working as a labourer, this information must be reported to some NGO. We should also financially support such NGOs and discourage people from recruiting minors in their shops or factories. So let us pledge to bring poor children from quagmire of this social evil.

Bimalpreet Kaur

Ban child labour & punish violators

Child labour means the employment of children in any kind of work. In a number of cities, a large number of children are compelled to do work. Children working as labourers can be seen in sectors like agriculture, industry, etc. Childhood is considered to be the best part of our life, but unfortunately some children are made to work and suffer. We need following take steps to check child labour: ban child labour; the police should take action against the persons who employs a child as a labourer; support NGOs that save children; spread awareness; people should start spreading awareness that do not give work to children below 18, etc. Besides, education is the single key to fight the issue of child labour.

JAANVI

Provide basic facilities to underprivileged

In our country, child labour and begging is increasing day by day. There are 31 million children who are part of India’s workforce. India performs poorly on the child labour index with a total score of 3.05 out of 10. It is ranked 48th in the index and sits within the high risk category. Some health problems faced by child labourers are stress, depression, backpain as the conditions in which children work are mostly unhygienic and toxic for their health. Some steps to reduce child labour in India are: send poor children to school and be vigilant towards such children. Steps must be taken to stop child begging like by providing them with affordable food and other basic necessities of life, telling them about the importance of education, giving them employment and telling them the importance of doing work.

Niyati Manocha

Provide economic security to poor

Local governments at their level must organise awareness campaigns for public. Poor people must be made aware of the ill-effects of child labour. Economic security should be provided by the government so that parents do not force children to do labour because they have to earn for their families. Though the National Social Assistance Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, etc, have been provided by the government, but very few people are well aware of these. To achieve economic security, it is important to create awareness regarding family planning. Legal action must be taken against person who is found involved in child labour and begging. Despite strict laws we have failed to control these social evils. What is sad is that we don’t complain when we witness any unlawful activity. An individual must be aware of his/her fundamental rights. Speedy and fair investigation should be ensured to the victim. People should come forward to fight these social evils. NGOs should come forward and apprise people belonging to backward classes of the benefits of government policies. NGOs and governments should provide skill courses to generate employment and make youth self-employed which will help in eradication of child labour and begging. In a nutshell, we all should fight together against these social evils.

Rajan Preet Singh Bains

