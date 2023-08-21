Open House: What else can be done by the Municipal Corporation to improve sanitary conditions in the city?

Segregate dry and wet waste

Mounds of garbage are a common sight in Ludhiana city. Residents are facing various hazards associated with the waste dump sites, e.g. surface water contamination, ground water contamination, bad smell or odour, release of greenhouse gases, accidental hazard caused by fire, slope instability, loss of vegetation, soil contamination, etc. This is a very welcome decision by the corporation to remove the dumps from the city. People must support corporation by not throwing garbage in the open. They must segregate it before giving to the garbage collector. Shopkeepers should not throw waste or garbage on road sides. They must be provided dustbins with lid. Each one should not use plastic bags. Our small actions may be useful to keep the city clean and green.

Farzana Khan

Machines being used for bio-remediation of legacy waste at the Municipal Corporation’s dumpsite near Kakka village in Ludhiana. File photo

People help MC in completing projects

The NGT monitoring committee in the recent past had expressed displeasure over big mountains of legacy waste that had come up at the Tajpur Road dumpsite as the civic body failed to ensure waste processing. MC officials were pulled up for the huge accumulation of the waste. Residents living near dumpsites have been raising a hue and cry as the toxic smoke emitted out of the dumps has been causing respiratory problems. Regular fire incidents are being reported from the dumpsites. The burning garbage at the dumps may cause fire incidents in the nearby shanties. The poor solid waste management in the city is resulting in air and water pollution. However, it is a matter of great satisfaction that the MC Ludhiana has launched a comprehensive project to free the city of open garbage dumps under the environment protection programme through solid waste management. Under the project, 63 portable compactors are being installed at 22 locations across the city, besides purchase of 26 hook-loaders for shifting garbage from the compactor sites to the main dumpsite under the Smart City Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission. The civil work is already in progress at different locations. The residents should thus expect a clean and green environment due to proper solid waste management in the days to come. Segregation is the most effective way to tackle waste menace and people help MC in completing the above said projects.

RS Sembhi

Awareness drive

on sanitation

The Municipal Corporation needs to clean every streets, put dustbin everywhere and construct good quality roads. The MC needs to create an event and tell the precautions to all the members and peoples that how to improve sanitary conditions in our city, state or in our country. The civic body should keep the toilet blocks neat and clean, besides cleanliness of public parks.

Gagandeep Kaur

Provide dustbins in every area

We all do our utmost to keep our home clean. Just give it a thought, how many of us truly make an effort to clean our surrounds or have stopped people from spreading dirt? When we notice attended garbage or dirty roads, we holds the municipal corporation responsible for this, and it’s true it’s their task to keep the city clean but what about our responsibilities? To keep our city clean and hygienic sort your garbage into two categories biodegradable and non-biodegradable, reuse and recycle your waste. Also government should take some steps to clean our surrounding like placement of dustbins in every area, daily cleaning of public places is necessary.

Khushali

Sweepers dump waste near compactor

Maintaining sanitary conditions in the city is always required not only for the good health of citizens but also to ensure proper living conditions for the people and to claim the city as a smart city. Now, the Municipal Corporation has acquired a compactor to handle city garbage, the first condition should be to ensure that the compactor does not stay idle and work throughout month. Also, the sweepers must be warned that they should not dump the garbage at any place at will but must place it near the site of the compactor. The defaulting sweepers must be identified by the corporation and punish severely so that garbage is not lying in different places in the city, as at present. The house owners from where garbage is removed must also cooperate to ensure that garbage is removed to the site of the compactor. Further, the garbage lying at different places in the city must be placed near the compactor site and kept in compacted condition only to keep the city clean and healthy.

Gautam Dev

Penalise violators

of civic body laws

Ludhiana town falls under the scheme of smart city development project of the Central government. The Centre is offering funds to develop the targeted cities. The state government is also taking interest in this regard. It is true that municipal authorities are making available compactors at door steps to prevent open garage. Waste management includes collection, transportation, processing, recycling and disposal of waste material produced by human activities. Municipal authorities should use latest technology for collection and segregation of waste material. The civic body use state of the art technology to recycle the waste and produce power from it. People should follow guidelines issued by the municipal authorities for waste management. They should not throw waste material in open spaces and instead select designated spots. The state government should frame strict laws which have potential to exhort residents of dangers of open dumping of garbage. Offenders should be punished with financial penalties.

Sukhdev Sharma

Throw garbage

in dustbins

From some weeks, residents of the city are facing health concerns. It is the result of unhygienic conditions in Ludhiana. As it is said clean city is the healthy city. For this, the Municipal Corporation has launched a project of open garbage dump. But this is not only the responsibility of government. We should also make some efforts to make our city clean. We should stop spitting on roads and do not throw papers, wrappers of chips or juices at public places. If we see any garbage we should throw it in dustbin. The garbage is the main reason for the diseases like malaria, fevers, etc. So, by doing so we can improve the sanitary conditions in our city.

Kanu Rai

Keep surroundings clean and green

One of the common sights immediately after a heavy rainfall is the accumulation of water on city roads. These should be cleaned as soon as possible to protect ourselves and environment. Individual also should take some steps to improve their environment by making sure that the water they are using is pure. Throwing garbage all over the place will not only dirty our surroundings and pollute the environment, making it very unhygienic, but also causes bad odours and encourages the infestation of cockroaches, flies and other insects.

Sahleen Kaur

Dispose of waste properly

The government can build toilets or portable toilets in rural areas and the people there must have the knowledge about the usage of the toilets. Pipes or pumps can be built around villages to deliver clean water. We can also contribute to improve the conditions by not throwing the rubbish here and there. It must be disposed in an appropriate manner.

Khushi bajaj

Manage waste near residences

Residential and industrial waste leads to big garbage dumps which leads to breeding of mosquitoes and it leads to various health issues such as malaria, dengue, etc. The smell of this garbage is the main problem for pedestrians and residents. To tackle this menace and to ensure good sanitary conditions, the government must ensure that dustbins should be there at public places and streets. The government should encourage campaigns and other ways to aware the people about the ill-effects of open garbage. Even the people themselves should come forward for managing the waste at least near their residence.

Nishan Singh

Plant saplings to reduce air pollution

The Municipal Corporation has launched a comprehensive project to free the city of open garbage dumps with the installation of static compactors. Else can be improved by improving sanitation facilities by providing toilets, proper hand wash with soap and water can reduce diarrhoea cases by up to 35 per cent. By planting saplings air pollution can be decreased. Focus on intensive education and awareness campaigns to ensure that people understand the need for safe sanitation.

Ravneet Kaur Kalra

Launch clean-up

camp in every part

To improve sanitary conditions in the city, the Municipal Corporation should launch clean-up camps besides growing trees to maintain balance in our ecosystem. It can employ some workers who take the responsibility to check water logging in different areas to ensure certain kind of disease which may be caused by contaminated water to keep the city green and clean.

Kanishika Puri

Provide designated bins for garbage disposal

Though environmental conservation should be a priority for everyone when disposing of garbage, many of us are unaware that even unintentional litter of garbage can be extremely harmful to mother nature. The Municipal Corporation was quick to recognise this problem and installed static compactors to deal with garbage dumps. However, MC’s efforts to keep the city clean are hampered because our city’s residents continue to dump garbage on the streets. They are unaware that chemicals and non-biodegradable materials dumped on the streets will pollute the physical environment and contaminate groundwater and soil. It can also serve as a breeding ground for pests and mosquitoes. Keeping these negative consequences in mind, we should refrain from dumping garbage on the streets. Furthermore, MC should provide designated containers in all localities for people to dispose of their garbage after proper segregation. This will significantly improve the city’s sanitary conditions.

Novin Christopher

Do Not throw

litter in open

It is a very good initiative to remove open garbage from the city started by the Municipal Corporation. Besides, other steps may be useful to keep the city neat and clean when residents of this city start to assist corporations. Each household must segregate the garbage before handing it over to the garbage collector. We should not litter in the open. Each household must have three dustbins to put recyclable and non-recyclable and wet garbage separately. Until the removal of open garbage, each dump must be covered to control stink which is spreading in the air.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Raise awareness among masses

After incessant rain in the city, it leads to problem of choked sewers causing accumulation of water on a large scale. It is, hence, mandatory to improvise the sanitary conditions in the city to provide relief to everyone. Awareness must be created among the future of nation ‘students’ and other people not to dispose of garbage on roads. Problem of electric wires hanging down must be solved. People themselves should understand the need to keep sanitary conditions in their area near and clean in order to ensure safe rainy season for all.

Swati Garg

QUESTION

Ludhiana district has topped the state in primary and pre-primary enrolments this academic session, while it has secured the fourth rank in upper primary admissions. What all needs to be done to keep up this encouraging trend of promoting government schools?

Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (August 24).